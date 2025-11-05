How to watch the 2025 First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional

President Dallin H. Oaks, then first counselor in the First Presidency, conducts the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has set its annual Christmas devotional for Sunday, Dec. 7.

This year’s devotional will not be a live ticketed event, rather it will be a prerecorded broadcast from the set of the Church’s “Savior of the World” production in Salt Lake City.

The devotional will be centered around Jesus Christ and will include messages from Church leaders and music performed by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. Individuals, families and friends are invited to watch, reported the notice published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

How to watch the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional

Whether to gather to watch the Christmas devotional in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders. Areas of the Church may determine a date and time for viewing that best serve the members.

On Sunday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, a broadcast of the devotional will be available at:

Various other stations and internet sites throughout the world will also carry the devotional. Those interested can check local program listings for availability in their area.

View on demand

Video and audio recordings of the devotional will be archived for on-demand viewing on Gospel Library in 60 languages. The Church’s news release said that video and audio recordings in most languages, as well as text in English, Spanish and Portuguese, will be available in about a week.

Recordings may be used as part of ward, stake or family Christmas celebrations and gatherings.

The 2024 Christmas devotional

People enter the Conference Center before The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Last year’s Christmas devotional included messages from President Dallin H. Oaks, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy; and Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency.

President Oaks, then the first counselor in the First Presidency, declared that “peace, good will toward men” (Luke 2:14) — the angelic herald of Jesus Christ’s birth — is the message of Christmas.

