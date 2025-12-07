Watch the 2025 First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional this Sunday

People enter the Conference Center before the 2024 First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has invited Church members and their friends and families to usher in the holiday season by watching its annual Christmas broadcast this Sunday, Dec. 7.

Previously a live, ticketed event, this year’s devotional will feature prerecorded messages by Church leaders from the set of the “Savior of the World” production in the Conference Center Theater in downtown Salt Lake City.

Leaders’ Christ-centered messages will be accompanied by music from the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

How to watch the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional

On Sunday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, a broadcast of the devotional will be available at:

Other stations and internet sites throughout the world will also carry the devotional. Those interested can check local program listings for availability in their area.

See the broadcast schedule for rebroadcast dates and other details. Decisions about gathering to watch the Christmas devotional in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders.

View on demand

Video and audio recordings of the devotional will be archived for on-demand viewing on Gospel Library in 60 languages. The Church’s news release said that video and audio recordings in most of those languages, as well as text in English, Spanish and Portuguese, will be available in about a week.

Recordings may be used as part of ward, stake or family Christmas celebrations and gatherings.

The 2024 Christmas devotional

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves while standing with his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency and president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, during the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

During the 2024 First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional, President Dallin H. Oaks, then first counselor in the First Presidency, declared that “peace, good will toward men” (Luke 2:14) — the angelic herald of Jesus Christ’s birth — is the message of Christmas.

Speaking from the pulpit in the Conference Center resplendent with poinsettias, holly berries, twinkling lights and other Christmas decor for the annual broadcast, President Oaks noted that theme is echoed in many beloved carols, such as “Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains.”

“Such words, sung countless times in our holiday activities, remind us that there is nothing new in the celebration and songs of Christmas. The message is old and familiar,” President Oaks said.

The most important things in life are repetitious, he continued. “So it is that the repetitious message of Christmas is not a message to be revised but a message to be renewed in our lives.”

Other speakers were Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy and Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency.

