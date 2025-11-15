Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks as part of a stewardship symposium at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said disciples of Jesus Christ are called to “honor and care for God’s creations.”

He added that “we are to bless our families, strengthen our communities and lift those around us with love.”

Speaking at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, as part of a stewardship symposium on Friday, Nov. 14, the newest Apostle testified that the Eternal Father created the earth for a sacred purpose. This was Elder Caussé’s first public appearance since he was called to serve in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Thursday, Nov. 6. He was joined at the symposium by his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé.

“The creation of this magnificent world was never an end in itself,” he said. “It is the means by which our Heavenly Father’s eternal designs can be fulfilled.”

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, sit on the stand at a stewardship symposium at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

Elder Caussé testified that the earth’s sacred purpose is to provide the set for God’s children to learn, choose righteousness and ultimately inherit immortality and exaltation within eternal families.

“God placed every temporal element needed for our success,” he taught. “The creation stands as a profound expression of divine love.”

‘A sacred duty’

Elder Caussé pointed to the Lord’s words in Doctrine and Covenants 104:12-17, which reads in part: “For it is expedient that I, the Lord, should make every man accountable, as a steward over earthly blessings, which I have made and prepared for my creatures. … For the earth is full, and there is enough and to spare; yea, I prepared all things, and have given unto the children of men to be agents unto themselves.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks as part of a stewardship symposium at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

Elder Caussé said the gift of being “agents unto ourselves” does not come without responsibility.

“Our Heavenly Father has entrusted His children with stewardship over His creations, a sacred duty to care for them so that every element of this world can fulfill the measure of its creation and contribute to the glorious work of humanity’s salvation and exaltation.”

Elder Caussé said caring for the earth and caring for the people who live in it are inseparably connected.

As part of that stewardship, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continually strives to be wise with the earth’s natural resources and in setting an example through the responsible management of its global operations.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks as part of a stewardship symposium at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

Elder Caussé said this stewardship extends to buildings, farms, welfare and educational facilities and thousands of employees.

“Many of these efforts have been underway for decades, while others are more recent; reflecting the Church’s commitment to learning and welcoming new opportunities to care for the natural environment,” he said.

The Church has identified eight key sustainability strategic priorities, which Elder Caussé shared. They are:

Increase energy efficiency

Conserve water based on ecological needs

Reduce, reuse and recycle to avoid material waste

Adapt to climate risks and improve resiliency

Increase renewable energy adoption

Reduce emissions caused by transportation

Practice sustainable design and construction

Practice sustainable farming and ranching

Audience members listen as Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks as part of a stewardship symposium at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

As one example of how the Church is increasing energy efficiency, Elder Caussé said there are now over 800 Church-owned facilities — including meetinghouses, temples, schools and warehouses — that are producing on-site solar power.

As another example, he shared how the Church recycles, repurposes electronics and conserves resources around the world. He also pointed to efforts to help the Great Salt Lake, with water donations.

Humanitarian efforts

Speaking about the Church’s extensive efforts to improve food and water security and energy independence, Elder Caussé said “these efforts will help preserve our planet for future generations.”

He pointed to efforts in Mongolia to plant trees to fight desertification, the building of seawalls, disaster response and hundreds of JustServe projects around the world to clean up trash and care for the earth.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks as part of a stewardship symposium at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

“I invite each of you to think about how you personally can bless your family, your community, your nation and ultimately God’s children throughout the world,” he said. “Care for the world and its resources.”

Elder Caussé encouraged those in attendance to “choose lifestyles that honor, preserve and add beauty to God’s creation.”

He also invited prayers for Heavenly Father’s protection.

“The scriptures remind us repeatedly that sincere prayer strengthens our efforts and invites God’s power into our lives,” he said. BYU’s stewardship symposium is part of a faculty conference titled: “For the Benefit of the World: Our Sacred Stewardship To Care for Those in Need.”

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks as part of a stewardship symposium at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.