Read about 13 new, 18 reorganized stakes around the globe — from Alberta to Argentina

The following stakes have been created or reorganized.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Aparri Philippines District. The Aparri Philippines Stake, which consists of the Camalaniugan 2nd and Magapit branches and the Aparri 1st, Aparri 2nd, Camalaniugan 1st, Gattaran and Lal-Lo wards, was created by Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder G. Kenneth Lee, an Area Seventy.

APARRI PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Aug. 10, 2025) President — Charlie Supnet Lucena, 55, Zenaida A. Lucena jewelry maker; wife, Zenaida Arreola Lucena. Counselors — Justine Bondame Bisquera Panizares, 37, Pru Life UK financial adviser; wife, Hazel Mae Tan Panizares. Jaren Tenorio Reynon, 30, Philippine Statistics Authority registration supervisor; wife, Judy Ann Mabbun Reynon.

A new stake has been created from the Edmonton Alberta Gateway Stake. The Beaumont Alberta Stake, which consists of the Beaumont, Blackmud Creek, Ellerslie, Meadowlark, Rio Vista, Wetaskiwin and Wild Rose wards, was created by Elder Vern P. Stanfill, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder James E. Evanson, a General Authority Seventy.

BEAUMONT ALBERTA STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Nathan Mark Baldry, 43, ZoJacks Inc. president and CEO; wife, Whitney Anne Steed Baldry. Counselors — Daniel Jason Dick, 45, Dick Contracting Ltd. roofing contractor; wife, Amanda Maureen Caputo Dick. Jason Dean Harvey, 44, Sportfactor apparel sales manager; wife, Megan Helene Nielson Harvey.

A new stake has been created from the Bentonville Arkansas Stake. The Centerton Arkansas Stake, which consists of the Centerton 1st, Centerton 2nd, Centerton 3rd, Gravette, Grove, Highlands and Morningside wards, was created by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Eric D. Bednar, an Area Seventy.

CENTERTON ARKANSAS STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Matthew Ben Lindsey, 47, Walmart Stores Inc. group director of product management; wife, Alisha Denise Saenz Lindsey. Counselors — Bruce Franklin Sevy, 66, Bentonville Arkansas Temple recorder; wife, JoAnn Giacalone Sevy. Douglas Blake Hobbs, 47, Walmart senior director of e-commerce fulfillment strategy; wife, Bonnie Jo Stott Hobbs.

A new stake has been created from the Edmond Oklahoma, Oklahoma City Oklahoma and Stillwater Oklahoma stakes. The Deer Creek Oklahoma Stake, which consists of the Deer Creek, Edmond 5th, Guthrie 1st, Oklahoma City 1st, Oklahoma City 4th, Scissortail and Village wards, was created by Elder Jose L. Alonso, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jorge A. Contreras, an Area Seventy.

DEER CREEK OKLAHOMA STAKE: (March 30, 2025) President — Barry Lynn Wade, 60, Rehab Source president; wife, Tracy Ann Utley Wade. Counselors — Benjamin Richard Pratt, 45, University of Central Oklahoma MBA program director; wife, Mauri Fae Stotts Pratt. Peter Loren Carlson, 44, Oklahoma City Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery surgeon and owner; wife, Christine Ridge Carlson.

A new stake has been created from the Grand Junction Colorado West Stake. The Fruita Colorado Stake, which consists of the Adobe Creek, Aspen, Highline, Monument, Rimrock and Salt Wash wards, was created by Elder Steven R. Bangerter, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Andrew J. Child, an Area Seventy.

FRUITA COLORADO STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Daniel Michael Harrison, 49, Air Compressor Services owner; wife, April Renae Martin Harrison. Counselors — Ryan Gary Janzen, 43, AT&T advanced analytics director; wife, Rebecca Pingree Janzen. Rocky D Mortensen, 64, Cutting Edge Auctions business developer; wife, Helen Kellene Nelson Mortensen.

A new stake has been created from the Katoka Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake. The Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Lukonga Stake, which consists of the Kamilabi, Lukonga 1st, Lukonga 2nd, Ndesha 1st and Ndesha 2nd wards, was created by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kabemba F. Nyembo, an Area Seventy.

KANANGA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO LUKONGA STAKE: (June 15, 2025) President — Kasonga Marcel-Richard Muanza, 37, Higher Pedagogical Institute of Tshikapa and Sustainable Development University teaching assistant; wife, Kasonga Josline Tshilemba. Counselors — Shamba Jean Paul Kankonde, 34, Pedagogical University teaching assistant; wife, Jacky Kutekemenyi Tshishimbi. Ntumba Jean Crispin Ntumba, 51, Congolese government supervisor; wife, Nana Ntumba Tshitenge.

A new stake has been created from the Lethbridge Alberta East, Lethbridge Alberta North and Lethbridge Alberta stakes. The Lethbridge Alberta Henderson Lake Stake, which consists of the Coutts, Henderson, Park Meadows, Redwood, Stirling 1st, Stirling 2nd and Stirling 3rd wards, was created by Elder John C. Pingree Jr., a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Christopher R. Price, an Area Seventy.

LETHBRIDGE ALBERTA HENDERSON LAKE STAKE: (May 4, 2025) President — Benjamin Hyatt Nilsson, 52, pharmacist; wife, Mandy Marie Oviatt Nilsson. Counselors — Joshua Jay Smith, 48, Nelson Family Ranches chief financial officer; wife, Cindy Emma Nelson Smith. Craig Brian Roelofs, 52, Mo-Tires Ltd. general manager; wife, Christa Michelle Orton Roelofs.

A new stake has been created from the Orem Utah YSA 4th and Provo Utah YSA 18th stakes. The Orem Utah YSA 5th Stake, which consists of the Orem YSA 16th, Orem YSA 19th, Orem YSA 24th, Orem YSA 25th, Orem YSA 27th, Orem YSA 32nd, Orem YSA 33rd and Orem YSA 49th wards, was created by Elder Jorge T. Becerra, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Martín P. Fernández, an Area Seventy.

OREM UTAH YSA 5TH STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Scott Cooper Smith, 53, Elevate Homescriptions Inc. co-founder and chairman; wife, Jill Marie Snider Smith. Counselors — Phillip Anthony Plothow, 64, optometrist; wife, Emily Kay Sainsbury Plothow. David Troy Nielsen, 60, Kensington Stern LLC managing partner; wife, Bonnie Barber Nielsen.

A new stake has been created from the Olathe Kansas Stake. The Overland Park Kansas Stake, which consists of the Mound City Branch and the Heritage Park, Overland Park 1st, Overland Park 2nd, Overland Park 3rd, Paola and Stanley wards, was created by Elder Gregorio E. Casillas, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Frederick K. Balli, an Area Seventy.

OVERLAND PARK KANSAS STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Eric Bradley Gillis, 47, CareTrust REIT SVP-asset manager; wife, Kathryn Michelle Harline Gillis. Counselors — David Kelly Rindlisbacher, 51, Genentech therapeutic area manager; wife, Wendy Denise Cobia Rindlisbacher. Bradley Paul Halverson, 55, Macquarie Asset Management portfolio manager; wife, Anne-Marie Israelsen Halverson.

A new stake has been created from the Panabo Philippines District. The Panabo Philippines Stake, which consists of the Carmen, Lasang, Magsaysay, Panabo, Salvacion and Santo Tomas wards, was created by Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Edmund L. Ang, an Area Seventy.

PANABO PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Aug. 3, 2025) President — Mark John Lloyd Micabani Macabenta, 34, Willis Towers Watson senior actuarial professional; wife, Alnessa Mhea Repollo Macabenta. Counselors — Mark Ombrosa Gutang, 51, Department of Education teacher; wife, Araceli Aguilar Saguban Gutang. William Montero Zenith, 56, Supreme Court of the Philippines process server; wife, Jennifer Aguasa Jalova Zenith.

A new stake has been created from the Pocatello Idaho Highland Stake. The Pocatello Idaho Highland South Stake, which consists of the Highland 1st, Highland 2nd, Highland 6th, Highland 7th, Highland 8th, Highland 10th and Highland 14th wards, was created by Elder Karl D. Hirst, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Rodney H. Hillam, an Area Seventy.

POCATELLO IDAHO HIGHLAND SOUTH STAKE: (Aug. 24, 2025) President — John Woodruff Wilkes, 51, Idaho Materials & Construction general manager; wife, Amy Rachel Tressler Wilkes. Counselors — Jared Roger Payne, 46, Idaho National Laboratory lineman; wife, Eliza Roxie Boren Payne. Jared Huldrich Bailey, 44, physician; wife, Alisha Joy Stringham Bailey.

A new stake has been created from the Tarlac Philippines Stake. The Tarlac Philippines South Stake, which consists of the Dap-Dap Branch and the Capas, Concepcion, Lapaz, Tarlac 5th and Tarlac 6th wards, was created by Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Edmund L. Ang, an Area Seventy.

TARLAC PHILIPPINES SOUTH STAKE: (Aug. 24, 2025) President — Carlito Tumamao Costales, 54, Shineflow quality assurance specialist; wife, Laarni Villalba Costales. Counselors — Alberth Trinidad Garidan, 49, Shineflow operation specialist; wife, Ruby Ann de Guzman Garidan. Daryl Tayag Mesina, 32, Department of Education teacher; wife, Maria Kathrina Escobia Carandang Mesina.

A new stake has been created from the Waco Texas Stake. The Temple Texas Stake, which consists of the Belton, Morgans Point, Salado Creek, Temple 1st and Temple 2nd wards, was created by Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jorge A. Contreras, an Area Seventy.

TEMPLE TEXAS STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Jesse Maxwell Hayes, 44, McLane Co. associate general counsel; wife, Jonelle Renee Graham Hayes. Counselors — Joshua Darrell Adcox, 42, orthodontist; wife, Jamie Lee Adair Adcox. Johnathan David Baker, 41, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management financial adviser; wife, Lisa Sandall Baker.

Reorganized Stakes

CULIACÁN MÉXICO TAMAZULA STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Rodrigo Garcia Estrada, 48, Coppel call center operations manager; succeeding Jesus Ernesto Beltran Nevarez; wife, Maria Erika Chavarin. Counselors — Juan Trujillo Garcia, 44, Coppel buyer; wife, Gloria Isela Armenta Franco. Francisco Maximiliano Torres Burgueño, 31, business owner; wife, Elia Karely Astorga Mejia.

EDMONTON ALBERTA GATEWAY STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Max Jay Palmer, 55, self-employed denturist; succeeding Nathan Mark Baldry; wife, Sanna-Miina Myllymaki Palmer. Counselors — Vance Jeffrey Siakaluk, 54, Brownlee LLP lawyer; wife, Tammy Noelle Coombs Siakaluk. Matthew Don Sommerfeldt, 48, Legal Education Society of Alberta director of programs; wife, Karen Louise Harker Sommerfeldt.

EDMONTON ALBERTA RIVERBEND STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — David Cameron Olson, 48, radiologist; succeeding Jamie Calvin Johnson; wife, Ruth Anne Shields Olson. Counselors — Cameron Marshall Tidball, 48, Profire Energy co-CEO and co-president; wife, Sara Amy Davies Tidball. Christopher Adam Jackson, 49, lawyer; wife, Andrea Beth Olsen Jackson.

GUADALAJARA MÉXICO UNIÓN STAKE: (Oct. 12, 2025) President — Rodrigo Suárez Araiza, 47, Boncom Latinoamérica general and creative director; wife, Gabriela Garza Ruiz de Suárez. Counselors — Jorge Antonio Gonzalez Horta, 49, HCL Technologies system engineer; wife, Jeannette Andrade Sanchez de Gonzalez. Samuel Contreras Arreaga, 33, Petco senior engineer; wife, Alexis Aurora Baez Candelario.

LA RIOJA ARGENTINA STAKE: (July 20, 2025) President — Marcos Ivan Camargo, 47, independent distributor; succeeding Enrique Daniel Rios; wife, Noelia Leonor Beas Camargo. Counselors — Carlos Rafael Ovejero, 46, Ministry of Security, Justice and Human Rights administrative staff; wife, Monica del Pilar Silva Ganoza Ovejero. Marcio Maximiliano de Jesus Arpires, 37, Mega construction materials wholesale distributor traveling salesman; wife, Silvia Valeria Pavon Arpires.

LACEY WASHINGTON STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Stephen Emery Smith, 45, general dentist; succeeding Shane William Esquibel; wife, Stephanie Blackner Smith. Counselors — Aaron K Utterback, 42, doctor of podiatric medicine; wife, Kimberly Fern Eshelman Utterback. Douglas Wayne Taylor, 50, physician; wife, Carolina Sae-Kyoung Chang Taylor.

LIMA PERÚ CENTRAL STAKE: (Aug. 31, 2025) President — Eder Estuardo Marquina Rodriguez, 42, Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia program analyst; succeeding Fredy Molina Diaz; wife, Maria Karina de Marquina Carmona. Counselors — Saul Abel Mallqui Vera, 57, Productos y Servicios Mallqui Vera sales agent; wife, Giovanna Yaneth Cruces Riveros Mallqui. Raul Ronald Rodriguez Perez, 54, Maxi Mobility S.A.C. driver; wife, Renzina Jessica Herrera Roman.

LUCENA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Ahries Padaong Lorca, 42, St. Anne College Lucena criminology professor; succeeding Felix Odlos Bentayen Jr.; wife, Joan Lado Manosig Lorca. Counselors — Ricky Lezada Ventura, 55, Philippine Health Insurance Corp. social insurance assistant; wife, Rizalita Mangaba Leonorio Ventura. Benjamin Marlo Comunicar Abril, 32, Bloom customer support specialist; wife, Vian Cueto Bobadilla Abril.

MERIDIAN IDAHO EAST STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Seth Reed Hansen, 47, McFarland Ritter PLLC attorney; succeeding James Arthur Edwards; wife, Cherie Stevens Hansen. Counselors — Justin David Thueson, 50, Great West Casualty Company claims supervisor; wife, Lynette Michelle Andrews Thueson. Matthew Scott Anderson, 46, Veterans Affairs PACS administrator; wife, Tommi Riquel Carley Anderson.

MIDWAY UTAH STAKE: (Sept. 28, 2025) President — Bryan Keith Willets, 57, Skoshe Holdings LLC executive; succeeding David Ralph Nielson; wife, Carla Esther Giles Willets. Counselors — David Aaron Chase, 54, Ampleo owner; wife, Rachelle Rasband Chase. Ryan John Seare, 50, Lemco Design entrepreneur; wife, Etta Jill Ridd Seare.

MONTGOMERY ALABAMA STAKE: (Sept. 28, 2025) President — John Ellis Rawls, 56, Elmore County Public Schools school bus driver; succeeding Jared Drew McLaughlin; wife, Sherena Gail Franks Rawls. Counselors — Frederick David Thaden, 60, U.S. Space Force director of officer accessions; wife, Dorthy Doris Campbell Thaden. Nathan Blaine Crocker, 48, U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps director of multimedia; wife, Echo Taichina Brady Crocker.

PARANÁ ARGENTINA STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Marcelo Antonio Motta, 57, Argentine Air Force retired military personnel; succeeding Miguel Adrian Redondo; wife, Maria Rosa Moyses. Counselors — Carlos Alberto Arrua, 50, private mail carrier; wife, Luciana Daniela Farias Arrua. Orlando Felipe Capurro, 64, retired; wife, Nancy Mabel Eichmann.

PROVO UTAH YSA 7TH STAKE: (Sept. 28, 2025) President — Rick J Stewart, 58, Thrive Brands LLC national service line director; succeeding Kenneth David Cordner; wife, Lisa Dawn Warnick Stewart. Counselors — Jeffrey Albert Call, 61, Venture Data owner; wife, Wendy Sue Frame Call. Jonathan William Nabrotzky, 51, Global Leader Group CEO and managing partner; wife, Anna Michelle Blomquist Nabrotzky.

RIO DE JANEIRO BRAZIL MADUREIRA STAKE: (Aug. 24, 2025) President — Jotil Rodrigues de Souza Neto, 48, self-employed electrotechnical technician; succeeding Marco Antonio Nogueira de Campos; wife, Lucilla de Alcantara Horta Rodrigues de Souza. Counselors — Paulo Vinícius Araújo da Costa, 41, C&A software developer; wife, Clementina Nsunda Miguel da Costa. Luan Eduardo Oliveira Moreira, 30, self-employed advertising graphic designer; wife, Ana Carolina Morais da Encarnação Moreira.

SAN FRANCISCO DE MACORIS DOMINICAN REPUBLIC STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Edwin Arturo Jimenez Mendoza, 42, FM mechanic; succeeding Erickson Johanny Díaz Peña; wife, Evelyn Altagracia Parra de Jimenez. Counselors — Marino Antonio Tineo, 52, self-employed merchant; wife, Esmerlyn Castillo de Tineo. Ramon Antonio Flores, 49, Yaquelin Andujar broadcaster and Doña Yeya dried fruit salesman; wife, Yaquelin Altagracia Flores Andujar.

SAN MARCOS CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Marc Edward Uda, 49, Enovis Corp. sales operations and PMO vice president; succeeding Robert Todd McMaster; wife, Jennifer Erin Quon Yuk Lin Stubbs Uda. Counselors — Kevin David Chalk, 68, business owner; wife, Laurie Susan Papworth Chalk. Fidel Cruz, 57, C39 Roofing owner; wife, Margarita Jimenez Cruz.

SANTIAGO PHILIPPINES NORTH STAKE: (Sept. 14, 2025) President — Marlon Roquero Ballatan, 54, MBB Builder project manager and owner; succeeding Rodrigo Addatu Puyat; wife, Rebecca Froyalde Buan Ballatan. Counselors — Raffy Andres Ursulum, 40, Department of Education teacher; wife, Arlene Vicente Dalilis Ursulum. Leonardo Mata Solmerin, 46, Local Government of Ramon executive assistant; wife, Iris Rafael Lapat Solmerin.

TAIPEI TAIWAN NORTH STAKE: (Sept. 21, 2025) President — Chung Kai Wu, 54, independent real estate manager; succeeding Chen Hsing Hsu; wife, Hui Ching Wang. Counselors — Chen Chung Tsai, 65, CTCI Corp. consultant; wife, Hsu Li Ying. Ta Hsin Chang, 49, Ministry of Education elementary school teacher; wife, Hui Ching Huang.