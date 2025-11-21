This week on social: President Oaks shares message of remembering Christ during the Christmas season

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, sit on the stand at a stewardship symposium at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

This week on social media, Church leaders shared messages of the gift of repentance through the Savior’s atoning sacrifice and Heavenly Father’s deep and individual love for all His children.

As the Christmas season approaches, President Dallin H. Oaks invited followers to seek Christ and His blessings of peace in a Nov. 20 post.

“We rejoice in remembering our Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in humble circumstances. Heavenly angels heralded His birth. He preached the gospel of repentance, hope and everlasting life,” he wrote.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that the Savior’s Atonement and sacrifice “will clear everything.”

“Have faith in Jesus Christ, get a good night’s rest, and when you get up in the morning, you’ll find a new day. The sun is coming up again, and God is giving you a new beginning on your path of discipleship,” he wrote in a Nov. 16 reel.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said the same arguments made about the Book of Mormon, Joseph Smith and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during his young adult years are being “trumpeted” throughout the media today.

“There has been and always will be opposition in all things. Nevertheless, those who pray, study scriptures, live the commandments, and worship and follow the Savior will see these arguments in their true light. Their faith will grow, and their lives will be blessed,” he wrote in a Nov. 19 post.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke on how the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding next year also allows individuals to commemorate religious liberty in the nation where the Church was restored.

“This anniversary is an opportunity for us to come together, serve together and express gratitude for the freedoms that have allowed all faiths — including ours — to flourish,” he wrote in a Nov. 14 post.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on his experience meeting Carlos Massa Ratinho Júnior, governor of Paraná, Brazil, along with several of his associates in the government.

“Our discussion centered on the Church’s humanitarian initiatives in the state, the vital importance of families in strengthening society, and the Church’s efforts to promote peace throughout the world through our Savior Jesus Christ,” he wrote in a Nov. 17 post.

Elder Gérald Caussé, recently called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke of the blessing it has been to have his wife by his side during his new calling.

“She is — and will always be — an invaluable partner in my life and in my ministry. I deeply cherish her and am continually inspired by her unwavering faith and devotion to our Savior, Jesus Christ,” he wrote in a Nov. 16 reel. He added, “She is the sunshine of my life.”

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared how the movie “Finding Dory” is a family favorite among her 16 grandkids. She spoke of a scene where Dory was frightened her parents would forget her.

“Just because an invisible veil was placed over your mind and you can’t remember living with your Heavenly Father, it doesn’t mean He has forgotten you. I believe He remembers every single thing about you and is watching over you, even leaning toward you right now with love,” she wrote in a Nov. 18 post.