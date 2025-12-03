Sister Wright offers timeless lessons from a valiant Book of Mormon missionary

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency ad a member of the Missionary Executive Council, hugs a missionary after a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — In Alma 26 of the Book of Mormon, a missionary named Ammon reflects on the trials, challenges, miracles and blessings of a 14-year mission to the Lamanites, which led to the conversion of thousands.

This chapter of scripture is rich with insights and lessons for today’s missionaries to ponder and learn from, said Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and a member of the Missionary Executive Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Have you ever thought about what the summary of this sacred and holy season of your life might look like? As you ponder this question, let us explore together the encapsulating chapter of one of the greatest missionaries in the Book of Mormon — Ammon — and see what we can learn about the potential of your missionary story," she said, speaking to hundreds of missionaries during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

“Because of your consecrated discipleship and the sacred and holy experiences of your mission, you will share much of the same story with many of the noble and great throughout the history of the Church, ambassadors of Jesus Christ who have gone before. I beg of you, do not miss this.”

Sister Wright was accompanied by her husband, Brother James McConkie Wright, who also spoke.

Lessons from Alma 26

In her remarks, Sister Wright highlighted passages from Alma 26, emphasizing key lessons for missionaries.

Gratitude: After “rejoicing” in the first verse, Ammon offers two thought-provoking questions in verse 2: “What great blessings has he bestowed upon us?” and “Can ye tell?”

Sister Wright said these questions emphasize the importance of recognizing God’s blessings and looking for His hand in all things, including the successes and difficulties.

‘Instruments’ in God’s hands: In verse 3, Ammon gives the “why” behind their reason for rejoicing — focusing not on circumstances, ease or comfort — but on the people they served.

“The kingdom of God is people. God’s work and glory is about people,” Sister Wright said.

Beyond being mere tools, missionaries can become instruments — molded, refined and finely tuned — guided by the Holy Ghost and used with precision for meaningful purposes.

“You can have the assurance that if you keep the commandments and are valiant in your testimonies of Jesus Christ, the Lord will use you as mighty instruments in His work,” she said.

Rejoice in God: When his brother questioned if he was boasting, Ammon clarified that his joy and rejoicing were in God, not in his own strength, abilities or wisdom (see 26:10-12).

“Genuine joy in Jesus Christ’s work comes from seeing the Lord’s hand in His work, not from taking personal credit for success,” Sister Wright said.

Repentance and faith in God: In verse 22, Ammon testifies that repentance, exercising faith in God and good works will lead one to truly know God and feel of His peace, Sister Wright said.

Bear with patience thine afflictions: In verses 23 to 29, Ammon recounts the opposition they faced on their mission. Despite enduring many afflictions, they were always delivered.

“Missionary work is hard. That is why it is called work,” Sister Wright said. “Do not be afraid of challenging work. Lean into the hard. You can do this. ... This is God’s work, and He will help you.”

Success and humility: According to verses 30 and 31, the sons of Mosiah began their mission with the hope of saving a few souls, but thousands were converted, demonstrating the Lord’s power and abundant blessings.

Said Sister Wright: “Ammon’s joy was not full because of the number of people he baptized. His joy was full because he witnessed God’s power in saving his Lamanite brothers and sisters from the ‘darkest abyss.’ The ultimate reward is the redemption of souls. This brings joy that is boundless and far more fulfilling than any worldly metric of success.”

Harvesting ‘sheaves’

In Alma 26:5, Ammon uses the imagery of harvesting “sheaves”— symbolic of new converts — to describe the fruits of missionary labor.

Sister Wright reminded missionaries that the harvest is the Lord’s, and they are instruments in His hands.

“This is Jesus Christ’s harvest,” she said, “and every single soul is precious to Him.”

A missionary’s success is not measured by the number they teach or baptize, nor by leadership roles. In the Lord’s work, whether a missionary plants seeds or reaps a harvest, no effort is wasted.

“People have agency to choose whether to accept the gospel message or not,” she said. “Your responsibility is to teach clearly and powerfully so they can make an informed choice that will bless them.”

Another key indicator of success comes after a missionary returns home.

“Your success as a missionary is how you live your life after your mission. We want you to be valiant in your testimony of Jesus Christ all the days of your life,” she said.

‘Peace, joy and eternal hope’

In his remarks, Brother Wright bore his testimony of the Savior and the Book of Mormon.

“The clarity of Jesus Christ’s Atonement as found in the Book of Mormon brings peace, joy and eternal hope. It is true without question,” he said.

