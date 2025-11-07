Sister Wright on 2 ways to help ‘successfully navigate the challenges of our day’

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, and her husband, Brother James Wright, stand outside the Nauvoo Illinois Temple on Sept. 18, 2025, in Nauvoo, Illinois.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, taught single adult Latter-day Saints gathered in historic Nauvoo, Illinois, that making and keeping sacred covenants and following the counsel of the living prophet are two things that help with life’s challenges.

“When men and women are united in the cause of Christ, miracles happen,” she said Thursday, Sept. 18, during a devotional at the Nauvoo Mega Conference for Single Adults. Sister Wright is also a member of the Church’s Missionary Executive Council.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, and her husband, Brother James Wright, right; Elder Kirt L. Hodges, an Area Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Shawna Hodges, center, pose for a photo with an attendee following a devotional in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Sept. 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Single adults who are 31 and older participated in the four-day conference aiming to socialize, serve and grow spiritually in the historic setting, according to the Church Newsroom.

“My dear friends, the greatest gift you can give to the world, your children, your family, your community, is to keep your covenants,” Sister Wright counseled the 300 single adults at the devotional. “If you want to successfully navigate the challenges of our day and be a light unto others — a light on a hill that cannot be hid — make and keep sacred covenants and follow the counsel of our living prophet.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, visits with a group of women following a devotional in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Sept. 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The devotional kick-started several days filled with testimony-building opportunities, including community service, performances, activities and tours of the historic sites.

Elder Kirt L. Hodges, an Area Seventy assigned to preside over the conference, noted that the attendees “are just trying to figure out where Heavenly Father wants them to be. They work through trials and adversities, but they don’t lose their faith, and they continue to look to the Savior and know that He’s the answer.”

Early members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began moving to Illinois, including Nauvoo, in 1839 after leaving Missouri. Nauvoo was the headquarters of the Church in the early 1840s. The rebuilt Nauvoo Illinois Temple was dedicated in 2002, and there are several restored or rebuilt homes and buildings there that share about the Church and the experiences of members at the time.

Elder Kirt L. Hodges, an Area Seventy, helps spread rock under newly installed solar panels at Camp Nauvoo on Sept. 20, 2025, in Nauvoo, Illinois. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Service initiatives

On Saturday, Sept. 20, many conference participants braved the rainy afternoon to engage in community service activities in partnership with JustServe. This initiative offered a variety of projects tailored to different interests and skills.

A man and a woman clean the Miller House Museum in Keokuk, Iowa, on Sept. 20, 2025, as part of a service project organized in conjunction with the Nauvoo Mega Conference for Single Adults in Nauvoo, Illinois. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Some participants traveled about 15 miles south and across the Mississippi River to Keokuk, Iowa, to volunteer at the Samuel F. Miller House and Museum, while others focused on environmental efforts by picking up debris along the banks of the river.

A group of volunteers worked to enhance the facilities at Camp Nauvoo, which is owned and operated by the Community of Christ. They spread rock under newly installed solar panels at the camp. In historic Nauvoo, additional volunteers contributed to similar landscaping efforts.

Other participants applied their creativity and crafting skills to benefit those in need. They made Christmas ornaments for individuals impacted by fire and crocheted soap sacks to assist the homeless community.

Men and women spread rock under newly installed solar panels at Camp Nauvoo on Sept. 20, 2025, as part of a service project organized in conjunction with the Nauvoo Mega Conference for Single Adults held in Nauvoo, Illinois. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Personal testimonies

David Boice, a YouTube personality and recent convert, discussed his spiritual journey. “Jesus had my hand no matter what,” he said, which allowed him to accept the invitation to be baptized.

Many participants made strong friendships at the conference. Takao Miyazawa felt the conference provided a “chance to meet people of the same age.”

Anna Ismagilova called the conference “four happiest, spiritual and unforgettable days.”

A woman cleans the Miller House Museum in Keokuk, Iowa, on Sept. 20, 2025, as part of a service project organized in conjunction with the Nauvoo Mega Conference for Single Adults held in Nauvoo, Illinois. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Liz Maughan said: “I don’t just come for the conference. I come to experience Nauvoo and the peace that is here. This year, I was not going to come, but then I felt like I needed to come. I’m here, and I’m not sure why, but I’m already loving being able to be away from the hustle and bustle of life.”