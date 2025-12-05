Elder Neil L. Andersen ministers to members in Mexico City

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

With the Mexico City Mexico Temple in the background, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with a member while walking to a meeting in Mexico City, Mexico, on Nov. 22, 2025.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared messages reflecting the Savior’s love as he met with local leaders, members and missionaries during a multistake ministry in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 22-23.

“The devotion I found was the devotion you find all over the world — of people who love the Savior Jesus Christ, are deeply converted to the restored gospel, and have testimonies of the Prophet Joseph Smith, the Book of Mormon and living prophets," he said.

Elder Andersen was accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen; Elder Moisés Villanueva, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico Area, and his wife, Sister Leticia Ávalos Villanueva; and Elder Arturo D. Palmieri, an Area Seventy.

More than 1.5 million members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints live in Mexico and attend 1,900 congregations. Over 40 years after the Mexico City Mexico Temple’s dedication, the country has 14 operating houses of the Lord, three under construction and 10 in planning stages, for a grand total of 27.

“It is amazing to see the establishment of temples in this land, and the Church is growing. The strength of the generations is very evident. Many are third-, fourth- and fifth-generation members,” Elder Andersen said. “There is a faith and a strength throughout the Church in Mexico.”

Multistake conference

More than 1,200 members gathered for a multistake conference presided over by Elder Andersen on Nov. 23.

Elder Andersen’s message centered on a December 2025 Liahona article, “Glad Tidings of Great Joy,” by Church President Dallin H. Oaks, which testifies of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and the blessings the Lord offers to those who are humble, righteous and seek wisdom.

Elder Palmieri said Elder Andersen concluded by offering a blessing to all those present and their families, homes and livelihoods that provide life’s necessities.

“As he blessed us, he reminded us of the importance of prayer and obedience in our daily lives, both personal and family,” Elder Palmieri said. “Hearing his blessings upon us, we could feel the Savior Jesus Christ’s love and protection.”

Ministering to members

Before the meeting, Elder Andersen met Cleotilde Perez de Torres, a member in the Coatlinchán Ward of the Los Reyes Stake. The 51-year-old wife, mother of two and active member of 17 years, was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer with metastasis to her spine in August 2024. Doctors originally gave her four months to survive, but after undergoing 10 rounds of chemotherapy, her health is stable.

Her family honored her wish to attend the conference and hear an Apostle of the Lord by making special arrangements.

Elder Andersen met Perez and visited with her and her family.

“It was a special moment,” said Elder Palmieri. “I believe we were all blessed with impressions of the Spirit upon seeing an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ ministering to and blessing Sister Coti on her sickbed.”

Leadership instruction

A leadership session with stake and ward leaders from seven stakes, the México México City Southeast Mission, and the México City Mexico Temple allowed stake presidents and bishops to ask questions and receive counsel from Elder Andersen, Elder Villanueva and other leaders.

“Their questions and their answers to our questions were wise and spiritual,” Elder Andersen said. “The stake presidents, many returned missionaries, are good men who are leading the Church in righteous ways.”

Missionaries

During a devotional with the México México City Southeast Mission, Elder Andersen encouraged missionaries to work closely with leaders and members to help each new convert obtain a temple recommend after baptism and take family names to perform proxy ordinances in the house of the Lord.

