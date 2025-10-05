See the history, status of Mexico’s 27 temples

Clockwise from top left: Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: The Mexico City Mexico Temple, the Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple, the Monterrey Mexico Temple and the Puebla Mexico Temple.

When the Mexico City Mexico Temple was dedicated in December 1983, it was only the country’s first house of the Lord for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Yet when this same temple was rededicated 25 years later in 2008, Mexico was home to another 11 temples in operation.

Nowhere is this growth more striking than the eight Mexico temples dedicated in the year 2000 alone. This legacy of temple building extends to October 2022 general conference, when the late Church President Russell M. Nelson in one day announced four temples near Mexico City, where long travel times through the metropolitan area can be a challenge to temple attendance.

More than 1,530,000 Latter-day Saints live in Mexico in nearly 1,900 congregations. And today, almost 42 years after the Mexico City temple’s dedication, the North American country has 14 operating houses of the Lord, three under construction and 10 in planning stages, for a grand total of 27.

Here’s a brief overview of Mexico’s 27 temples and each’s current status. For frequently updated information and for photos, maps and renderings on any Latter-day Saint temple, explore the Church News’ online almanac at TheChurchNews.com/almanac/temples.

The Mexico City Mexico Temple shines in the early evening light in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Mexico’s first house of the Lord was the Church’s 26th in operation, announced April 3, 1976, by Church President Spencer W. Kimball. Ground was broken Nov. 25, 1979, with Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding, and President Gordon B. Hinckley — then second counselor in the First Presidency — dedicated the temple Dec. 2, 1983. After renovations, it was rededicated Nov. 16, 2008, by Church President Thomas S. Monson and rededicated again Sept. 13, 2015, by President Henry B. Eyring, then first counselor in the First Presidency.

The Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The second temple built from President Hinckley’s smaller-temple design, the Colonia Juárez temple was dedicated just 364 days after its March 7, 1998, groundbreaking. It was announced Oct. 4, 1997, by President Hinckley, who also dedicated the edifice March 6, 1999, a year after Elder Eran A. Call, a General Authority Seventy, presided over the groundbreaking.

The Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The year 2000 saw eight temple dedications in Mexico, starting with the Ciudad Juárez temple. The First Presidency at the time — with President Hinckley as Prophet — announced the temple May 7, 1998, in letters to local leaders. Ground was broken Jan. 9, 1999, with Elder Call presiding. President Hinckley dedicated the house of the Lord on Feb. 26, 2000.

The Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The day after President Hinckley dedicated the Ciudad Juárez temple, he dedicated another in Hermosillo, on Feb. 27, 2000. This temple had been announced July 20, 1998, by the First Presidency, with Elder Call presiding over the Dec. 5, 1998 groundbreaking.

The Oaxaca Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announced on Feb. 23, 1999, by President Hinckley, the Oaxaca temple was the country’s first south of Mexico City. Ground was broken March 13, 1999, presided over by Elder Carl B. Pratt, a General Authority Seventy. Almost one year later, President James E. Faust — second counselor in the First Presidency — dedicated the temple on March 11, 2000.

The Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The day after he dedicated the Oaxaca temple, President Faust dedicated a house of the Lord in Tuxtla Gutiérrez on March 12, 2000. This edifice was announced Feb. 25, 1999, by the First Presidency, with its March 20, 1999, groundbreaking presided over by Elder Richard E. Turley Sr., a General Authority Seventy. It was the fourth of four temples dedicated in Mexico in a span of just 16 days.

The Tampico Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mexico’s seventh temple was announced July 8, 1998, by the First Presidency, and ground was broken Nov. 28, 1998, with Elder Call presiding. It was dedicated May 20, 2000, by President Monson, who had organized the first stake in Tampico in 1972.

The Villahermosa Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The day after the Tampico temple’s dedication, two more houses of the Lord were dedicated — in Villahermosa, Mexico, and Nashville, Tennessee. It was the first time in Church history that three dedications happened on the same weekend. The Villahermosa temple was announced Oct. 30, 1998, by the First Presidency; held a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 9, 1999, with Elder Turley presiding; and was dedicated May 21, 2000, by President Monson.

The Mérida Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first temple built in the Yucatán Peninsula stands in Mérida, announced Sept. 25, 1998, by the First Presidency. Ground was broken Jan. 16, 1999, with Elder Pratt presiding, and President Monson dedicated the building July 8, 2000.

The Veracruz Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On July 9, 2000, the day after President Monson dedicated the Mérida temple, he dedicated a temple in Veracruz. This happened not long after its April 14, 1999, announcement by the First Presidency and its May 29, 1999, groundbreaking presided over by Elder Pratt.

The Guadalajara Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Hinckley dedicated the Guadalajara temple on April 29, 2001, the day of his and with Sister Marjorie Pay Hinckley‘s 64th wedding anniversary. This house of the Lord was announced April 14, 1999, by the First Presidency, then ground was broken June 12, 1999, with Elder Call presiding.

The Monterrey Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Although the Monterrey temple was the second announced in Mexico — on Dec. 27, 1995, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley wouldn’t dedicate the edifice until April 28, 2002, the delay due to opposition from adjacent property owners of the initial site. After the temple site was relocated, Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen, a General Authority Seventy, presided over the Nov. 4, 2000, groundbreaking.

The Tijuana Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first Mexico temple announced in the 21st century was for Tijuana, with then-Church President Monson announcing the location during general conference on Oct. 2, 2010. Ground was broken Aug. 18, 2012, presided over by Elder Benjamín De Hoyos, a General Authority Seventy. The temple was dedicated Dec. 13, 2015, by then-President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, who was the second counselor in the First Presidency at the time.

The Puebla Mexico Temple basks in the afternoon sun in preparation for the dedication ceremony the following day in Puebla, Mexico, Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Puebla is home to Mexico’s most recently dedicated house of the Lord. It was announced Oct. 7, 2018, by the late President Russell M. Nelson, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 30, 2019, with Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, a General Authority Seventy, presiding. Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles then dedicated the structure May 19, 2024.

An artist’s rendering of the Torreón Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first of three Mexican temples currently under construction is in Torreón. President Nelson announced this location on April 4, 2021, and ground was broken Dec. 10, 2022, with Elder Hugo Montoya, a General Authority Seventy, presiding.

Exterior rendering of the Querétaro Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Nelson announced a temple for Querétaro on April 4, 2021, in the same conference message he announced the Torreón temple. Ground was broken Jan. 7, 2023, with Elder Adrián Ochoa, a General Authority Seventy, presiding.

A rendering of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After President Nelson announced a temple for San Luis Potosí on April 3, 2022, Elder Sean Douglas — a General Authority Seventy — presided over a March 9, 2024, groundbreaking ceremony.

The site location map for the Culiacán Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announced Oct. 3, 2021, by President Nelson, the Culiacán temple is in planning stages, and a site location has already been released.

Exterior rendering of the Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A second house of the Lord for Mexico City was announced by President Nelson on April 3, 2022, with both a site and architectural rendering released since. The site is on the property of the Mexico Missionary Training Center and the Church’s former Benemérito de las Americas school.

The exterior rendering of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Oct. 2, 2022, President Nelson announced four temples near Mexico City, where long travel times through the metropolitan area can be a challenge in temple attendance. The first of these four was the Cuernavaca temple, whose site map and exterior rendering have been released.

Also announced by President Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022, was a house of the Lord for Pachuca, currently in planning stages.

The exterior rendering of the Toluca Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Toluca’s planned temple — announced Oct. 2, 2022, by President Nelson — currently has a site location and rendering available.

The last of the four Mexico temples announced by President Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022, was the Tula temple, which is currently in its planning phase.

On Oct. 1, 2023, President Nelson announced a temple for Cancún in general conference. This house of the Lord is currently in the planning stages.

A rendering of the Chihuahua Mexico Temple. | Church of Jesus Christ media relations

The site and rendering of the Chihuahua temple, announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024, have been released.

President Nelson’s first house of the Lord listed in his announcement of new temple locations in the October 2024 general conference was for Juchitán de Zaragoza — currently in its planning phase — on Oct. 6, 2024.

Also in planning stages, the Reynosa temple is the most recently announced house of the Lord in Mexico, whose city was identified by President Nelson six months ago on April 6, 2025.