Get to know President Dallin H. Oaks: Why ‘Forgotten Man’ painting hangs in his office

President Dallin H. Oaks, then first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, poses for a portrait next to “Forgotten Man,” a painting by Maynard Dixon, in his office in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

To help members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints get to know President Dallin H. Oaks — the recently set apart President of the Church — the Church News is republishing several videos featuring moments from past interviews.

In one Church News video, President Oaks shared the story of a painting hanging in his office in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City.

The painting is by Maynard Dixon, titled “Forgotten Man,” and depicts a man down on his luck and sitting on the ground as others walk around.

When President Oaks was serving as president of Brigham Young University (1971-80), the painting in the school’s collection “spoke to my heart.”

Years later, when he left BYU and accepted a position on the Utah Supreme Court, the university had a master’s degree student create an oil-on-canvas copy. It was presented to him as a gift and still hangs in his office in the Church Administration Building.

“I have been with that painting for close to 40 years, and it speaks to me and reminds me of things that I need to remember,” President Oaks said.