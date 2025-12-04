Sister Kristen M. Oaks on President Oaks’ prophetic calling, what she’s learned from him

Sister Kristen M. Oaks, the wife of President Dallin H. Oaks, talks during a Church News podcast recording at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

When Sister Kristen M. Oaks describes her husband — President Dallin H. Oaks, the recently set-apart President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — several words come to mind.

One is “kind,” she said, while others are “patient” and “devoted.” A fourth word Sister Oaks would use is “wise,” she said, because he’s so careful and sees danger from afar.

“He always tries to do what’s right. He doesn’t ever cut a corner,” she said, adding: “He’s really judicious, he thinks through it, and he really loves people. And he acts — he never says anything that he doesn’t think Heavenly Father has inspired him to say.”

Sister Oaks testified of her husband’s divine role as Prophet during a recent conversation on the Church News podcast. She also shared an inside look at who President Oaks is and insights on the experiences that have shaped him.

“The power of the priesthood and the prophet and the keys are always here on the earth, and no one ever needs to fear,” Sister Oaks said, adding, “There is a living prophet on the earth, and … there will always be a living prophet on the earth.”

An ‘honor’ and an ‘opportunity’

Sister Oaks said she never thought her husband would become the Prophet — he’d always been “such a devout counselor.”

But when President Russell M. Nelson died on Sept. 27, 2025, Sister Oaks said, President Oaks felt the “tangible” weight of the prophetic mantle on his shoulders.

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, smiles during a conversation about Brigham Young University that was released Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

She felt something fall on her, too, Sister Oaks said.

“I don’t want to call it a reverence but a solemnity,” she said. “And I felt like I had to treat so many things so differently. I saw a lot of things differently, and that surprised me.”

Sister Oaks said she’s looking forward to the growth she’ll experience in coming years as she and President Oaks serve. She doesn’t see her role as a sacrifice, but as an “honor” and an “opportunity.”

“I’ve never felt that I was sacrificing anything when I helped Heavenly Father. He gave me too much back,” she said.

Blessings and learnings

President Dallin H. Oaks, then the first counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kristin M. Oaks, arrive at the Mesa Arizona Temple a day ahead of the rededication ceremony in Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Sister Oaks said she’s seen a number of blessings during the 25 years she’s been married to President Oaks.

For instance, they lived in the Philippines from 2002 to 2004 while President Oaks presided over the Church’s Philippines Area. Sister Oaks also enjoys watching President Oaks interact with Church members while attending a different ward each week.

Sister Oaks said President Oaks shows her how incredible Church members are and how important it is to respect who people are.

“I’m different because I think I’m a lot more accepting,” Sister Oaks said of her marriage. “I think I have a broader vision, a [much] broader vision. I think I’ve known more joy and more happiness and probably, maybe, sadness, too. That’s part of the whole thing.”

In turn, Sister Oaks said she helps President Oaks better understand the needs of single Church members — Sister Oaks was single until age 53, when she married President Oaks — and helps him remember to “unfocus” sometimes and stay involved with their family.

Compassion, caring, joy

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, share a moment after the First Presidency was interviewed in the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Aside from his spiritual strength and prophetic wisdom, Sister Oaks said President Oaks is very funny and loves to laugh. He’s a happy person, she continued, while never losing sight of the seriousness of his role.

“He has such a respect for the law and such a respect for the doctrine,” Sister Oaks said. “He doesn’t say anything that is not correct. … He’s a great protector of the Church.”

She continued that she’d “always” pick President Oaks to receive advice or help from; he sticks to the law without being judgmental. And while people know “exactly where he stands” when he gives a talk, President Oaks is deeply compassionate and caring in private, Sister Oaks said.

“I think if people really spent time with him, they would be amazed,” Sister Oaks said. “They would befriend him, and they would run to him for help.”

Sister Oaks concluded with her testimony that “this is a church of joy.” She encouraged people to get involved with the Church and said good things will come to them as they do.

“This world is so desperate for truth and for goodness, for honesty. It is such a happy time,” Sister Oaks said. To be involved in the gospel, she added — ”Who could ask for more, ever?”