Offer the love, hope of the Savior this Christmas through simple acts of kindness, President Eyring encourages

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the First Presidency's Christmas Devotional broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

As a young father, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, would often bake bread with his two daughters.

His girls would mix and knead the dough, and as they waited for the bread to rise and bake, President Eyring would carve a few words into a small, wooden bread board — “J’aime, J’espère” — which means “I love, I hope” in French.

They would then deliver the board and fresh baked loaf to a friend or neighbor who was struggling.

In recalling this tradition during the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional on Sunday, Dec. 7, President Eyring said his mind caught onto the words engraved upon the breadboard: “J’aime, J’espére” — “I love, I hope.”

As the concluding speaker for the Sunday evening broadcast, President Eyring bore witness of both the Savior’s love and hope and encouraged listeners to share that love and hope with loved ones this Christmas season through simple acts of kindness.

“As we are kind and serve each other as the Savior would, even in the smallest of ways, we can become a channel of God’s grace to help those in our circle of influence feel the Savior’s love and hope — J’aime, j’espère,” President Eyring declared.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, attended but didn’t speak during the Christmas broadcast. The devotional marked the new First Presidency’s first public event together since being set apart roughly two months ago.

Related Story Read the First Presidency’s 2025 Christmas message

From left, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes; Primary General President Susan H. Porter; Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency; President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, during the First Presidency's Christmas Devotional broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘The perfect gift’

Reflecting on the Savior’s miraculous birth, earthly ministry and glorious Atonement and Resurrection will help individuals feel closer to Him, President Eyring noted. “We feel of His kindness, majesty and love.”

President Eyring said he had prayed fervently that his message might “in some small way” help listeners feel the Savior’s abiding love more fully during this sacred season of Christmas — “J’aime, J’espére.”

“As a living witness of Jesus Christ,” President Eyring said, “I promise you that because of Him we can always feel of His love and find hope in Him, no matter life’s circumstances, good or bad.”

Through the Savior’s willingness to descend below all things as a part of His infinite Atonement, “Jesus Christ offered the perfect gift, an expression of love and hope,” President Eyring said.

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13).

And Heavenly Father, by allowing His Only Begotten Son to make such a sacrifice, “provided us with an ultimate expression of His love, as His gift to the rest of His children,” President Eyring explained.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the First Presidency's Christmas Devotional broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As individuals consider these eternal gifts from the Father and the Son, they may wonder how their own gifts this Christmas season can appropriately reflect their devotion and gratitude. “I humbly declare that perhaps the most meaningful way to accomplish this worthy endeavor is by giving simple gifts of kindness to those we love,” President Eyring said.

He then shared examples from the scriptures of Christ’s matchless kindness, including His words to the woman taken in adultery, His words of forgiveness on the cross, His acts of healing and how He blessed the Nephite little children, one by one.

“As we each follow the Savior’s example of kindness during this special season, it can be done in many ways: service, charity, love, compassion and forgiveness,” said President Eyring.

He quoted President Howard W. Hunter who, in a First Presidency Christmas Devotional 30 years ago, told listeners: “This Christmas, mend a quarrel. Seek out a forgotten friend. Dismiss suspicion and replace it with trust. Write a letter. Give a soft answer. Encourage youth. Manifest your loyalty in word and deed. Keep a promise. Forgo a grudge. Forgive an enemy. Apologize. Try to understand. Examine your demands on others. Think first of someone else. Be kind. Be gentle. Laugh a little more. Express your gratitude. Welcome a stranger. Gladden the heart of a child. Take pleasure in the beauty and wonder of the earth. Speak your love and then speak it again” (“The Gifts of Christmas,” Dec. 4, 1994).

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, right, shakes hands with Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes during the filming of the First Presidency's Christmas Devotional, which was broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, far right, and Primary General President Susan H Porter are also pictured. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

To those listening to Sunday’s broadcast, President Eyring assured, “I know that the Spirit can lead each of us in many simple ways, to give love, faith and joy to others at this season of rejoicing.”

President Eyring concluded his message by reading the lyrics of one his favorite Primary songs:

“Love one another as Jesus loves you.

“Try to show kindness in all that you do.

“Be gentle and loving in deed and in thought,

“For these are the things Jesus taught” (Children’s Songbook, “I’m Trying to Be like Jesus”).