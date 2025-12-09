Meet the 14 new members of the Young Men general advisory council

Fourteen men have been called to the Young Men general advisory council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They will assist the Young Men general presidency.

Fourteen men have been called to the Young Men general advisory council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These individuals will assist the Young Men general presidency as they counsel with other general and local Church leaders to teach, serve and watch over the young men around the world.

The Young Men general presidency — President Timothy L. Farnes; Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor; and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor — were sustained during April 2025 general conference and began their service Aug. 1, 2025.

The members of the new Young Men general advisory council began their service on Dec. 1, 2025. They replace the previous 14 Young Men general advisory council members, five of whom served since 2020 and an additional nine who served throughout 2024.

New council members

The members of the Young Men general advisory council are:

Agbor T. Agbor

Agbor T. Agbor, 53, Wasatch 7th Ward, Salt Lake Wasatch Utah Stake. Born in Cross River State, Nigeria, to Joseph Takim Agbor and Veronica Igra Agbor. Earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Utah. Works as the president of Utah Water Systems LLC. Married to DeAnna Marsden; two children. Has served as stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and full-time missionary in the California Ventura Mission.

Derral E. Eves

Derral E. Eves, 51, Hurricane 19th Ward, Hurricane Utah South Stake. Born in Ogden, Utah, to Raymond and Jill Eves. Earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and advertising from Southern Utah University. Founded a marketing agency specializing in social media strategy and audience development; cofounder and executive producer of the television series “The Chosen.” Serves on several corporate and philanthropic boards, including the Board of Trustees of Southern Utah University. Married Carolyn Robison; five children. Has served as elders quorum president, bishopric counselor, bishop, stake presidency counselor and full-time missionary in the Paraguay Asunción Mission.

Daniel E. Mendoza García

Daniel E. Mendoza García, 55, Santaquin 19th Ward, Santaquin Utah North Stake. Born in Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Erasmo Garcia and Martha M. Garcia. Earned an associate’s degree in industrial engineering from Instituto Tecnológico de Zacatepec. Worked at different companies in the production industry. Married Patricia Arzola; three children. Has served as counselor in three mission presidencies, high councilor, counselor in a stake Young Men presidency, bishop and bishopric counselor.

John Hilton III

John Hilton III, 48, Cascade 4th Ward, Orem Utah Cascade Stake. Born in San Francisco, California, to John Levi Hilton Jr. and Shawna Hilton. Earned a master’s degree from Harvard University and a PhD from Brigham Young University, both in education. Works as a professor of religious education at BYU and has authored several books and online courses. Married Lani Olsen; six children. Has served as stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, high councilor, ward Young Men president, elders quorum president and full-time missionary in the Colorado Denver North Mission.

Richard P. Kaufusi

Richard P. Kaufusi, 59, Poplar Grove Ward, Salt Lake Cannon Stake. Born in Fua‘amotu, Tonga, to Petelo Filitonga Kaufusi and Eveline Tukuafu Kaufusi. Earned degrees from Dixie College, an English degree from Brigham Young University, and a graduate degree in education, leadership and policy from the University of Utah. Worked in teaching and administration at the secondary level, community college and the David Eccles School of Business; served on many educational boards, chaired the Board of Trustees of Catholic Community Services, and on the Executive Board of Primary Children’s Hospital. Currently works with Wolfgramm Capital, building businesses in the manufacturing sector and focusing on workforce development and apprenticeship opportunities for youth. Married Ofa Petulisa Reeves; five children. Has served as president of the Tonga Nuku‘alofa Mission, stake presidency counselor, region welfare chairman, stake president, stake Young Men president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, employment specialist, ward service coordinator and as full-time missionary in the Tonga Nuku‘alofa and New Zealand Auckland Missions.

G. Sheldon Martin

G. Sheldon Martin, 45, Stone Creek Ward, West Haven Utah Stake. Born in Auburn, Washington, to Jay Martin and Glenda Susan Hope Martin, and raised in Palmdale, California. Earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s degree in mental health counseling and a doctorate of behavioral health degree from Arizona State University. Worked for the Church for 21 years and currently serves as the director of member insights in the Priesthood and Family Department. Married Nicole Pethel; five children. Has served as bishop, stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president and as a full-time missionary in the France Paris Mission.

Steve K. Mutombo

Steve K. Mutombo, 35, Lehi 35th Ward (French-speaking), Lehi Utah Central Stake. Born in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Mutombo Kalunga Kaputa and Epindu Lwalaba Gertrude. Earned a degree in information technology (systems administration) from École Supérieure d’Informatique Salama (ESIS) in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo; a postgraduate diploma in business management from Regent Business School in South Africa; and a master of public administration with an emphasis in finance and information systems from BYU. Worked for the Church in several capacities, including buyer and fleet administrator, travel supervisor and regional support services manager. Currently works as a financial consultant for a consulting firm in Salt Lake City. Married Mathilde Mpung; four children. Has served as a seminary and an institute teacher, ward executive secretary, temple and family history consultant, elders quorum presidency counselor, elders quorum president, bishopric counselor, bishop, stake Sunday School counselor, high councilor and as a full-time missionary in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa Mission.

Luke J. Nichols

Luke J. Nichols, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Brigham Young University and juris doctorate from George Mason University. Worked as the managing partner of Nichols & Green PLLC, where he practiced criminal defense law. Created and hosted multiple YouTube channels. Married Rebecca Nichols; three children. Served as a full-time missionary in the Japan Fukuoka Mission.

Rogelio Osuna

Rogelio Osuna, 40, Anthem 3rd Ward, Herriman Utah Anthem Stake. Born in Mexico City, Mexico, to Rogelio and Ana Laura Osuna. Earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Brigham Young University. Worked for Goldman Sachs for 10 years and currently works for the Church’s Missionary Department supporting international missionary training centers. Married Karen Serratos; five children. Has served as elders quorum presidency counselor, temple and family history leader, bishop, high councilor and as a full-time missionary in the North Carolina Charlotte Mission.

Walter G. Queiroz Jr

Walter G. Queiroz Jr., 64, Highland 28th Ward, Highland Utah Central Stake. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Walter Guedes de Queiroz and Izabel Menezes Melo de Queiroz. Earned a degree in accounting. Works overseeing a mining company in Brazil and a commercial janitorial company in Utah. Married Claudia Santos; three children. Has served as priests and deacons quorum adviser, ward Young Men president, elders quorum president, branch president, bishopric counselor, high councilor, president of the Brazil Florianopolis Mission, counselor in the São Paulo Brazil Temple presidency, sealer in the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple and as a full-time missionary in the Brazil Recife Mission.

Anthony R. Sweat

Anthony R. Sweat, 49, Hobble Creek 15th Ward, Springville Utah Hobble Creek Stake. Born in Reno, Nevada, to Dennis and Barbara Sweat. Earned a bachelor’s degree in painting and drawing from the University of Utah and a master’s degree and PhD in education from Utah State University. Worked in the Church Educational System and as a professor of Church history and doctrine at Brigham Young University; currently is the department chair of the latter. Married Cindy Bohman; seven children. Has served as counselor in an elders quorum presidency, elders quorum president, teachers quorum adviser, ward Young Men counselor, stake Young Men counselor, bishopric counselor, bishop, Sunday School teacher and as a full-time missionary in the Bolivia La Paz Mission.

Clinton E. Udy

Clinton E. Udy, 49, Silver Lake Ward, Eagle Mountain Utah Silver Lake Stake. Born in Burley, Idaho, to Lance and Kristine Udy, and raised in Malta, Idaho. Earned a bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University and a master’s degree from Utah State University. Works for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion as a region director. Married Amy Istook; four children. Served as bishopric counselor, bishop, stake high councilor, stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, YSA bishop, Area Seventy executive secretary, member of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple open house committee, regional communications director and as a full-time missionary in the Tennessee Knoxville Mission.

Parker Aaron Walbeck

Parker Aaron Walbeck, 36, College Farms Ward, Lehi Utah Willow Park Stake. Born in Provo, Utah, to Alan and Lucy Walbeck. Operates an online course and YouTube channel called Full-Time Filmmaker, teaching video production and social media marketing; also runs a faith-based YouTube channel and Instagram account called True Millennial, sharing Latter-day Saint conversion stories and video edits of Church leaders’ talks. Married Lexi Ogden; four children. Has served as a mission prep instructor and as a full-time missionary in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Elder Kazuhiko Yamashita

Elder Kazuhiko Yamashita, 72, Grandview 23rd Ward (Japanese-speaking), Provo Utah Grandview East Stake. Born in Tokyo, Japan, to Sadae Nakazawa and Kiyoshi Yamashita. Received a bachelor’s degree in education from Saitama University and a master’s degree in sports science from Tsukuba University. Studied philosophy of physical education and sports at BYU. Worked as an assistant professor at Tsukuba University and a professor of health and sports science at Fukuoka University; served in many positions in universities, scientific societies and community and sports organizations; teaches at BYU and works as an internship coordinator. Married Tazuko Tashiro; six children. An emeritus General Authority Seventy, he also has served as an Area Seventy, stake president, stake mission president, high councilor, bishop, counselor in the Japan Fukuoka Mission presidency and president of the Japan Nagoya Mission.