In a new Church News video released Sept. 15, 2022, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks on the teachings of women in his life, including his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, pictured with him here.

To help members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints get to know President Dallin H. Oaks— the new President of the Church — the Church News is republishing several videos featuring moments from past interviews.

After his father died, President Oaks’ mother suffered a serious nervous breakdown. “I was almost immediately an orphan,” said President Oaks.

In this Church News video, titled “Teachings of Women,” President Oaks details the influence of his grandmother during his childhood.

“I have to say that my grandmother was one of the four really influential women in my life,” said President Oaks. “I am a product of the teaching of women because my faith in the Lord comes almost entirely from my mother and my grandmother.”

The influence of women in his life continued with his wife, Sister June Oaks, and then, after her death, with his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks.

“The most important teachers that I’ve had in the area of Church doctrine and service and family responsibilities — ranking right up there with the prophets of the Church — have been women,” said President Oaks.