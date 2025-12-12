Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Leaders & Ministry

Get to know President Dallin H. Oaks: President Oaks reflects on the teachings of women in his life

‘I am a product of the teaching of women,’ says President Dallin H. Oaks

Available in:Spanish | Portuguese
In a new Church News video released Sept. 15, 2022, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks on the teachings of women in his life, including his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, pictured with him here. Screenshot from YouTube
Mary Richards
By Mary Richards
Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News

To help members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints get to know President Dallin H. Oaks— the new President of the Church — the Church News is republishing several videos featuring moments from past interviews.

Read this article and watch this video in Portuguese:


After his father died, President Oaks’ mother suffered a serious nervous breakdown. “I was almost immediately an orphan,” said President Oaks.

In this Church News video, titled “Teachings of Women,” President Oaks details the influence of his grandmother during his childhood.

“I have to say that my grandmother was one of the four really influential women in my life,” said President Oaks. “I am a product of the teaching of women because my faith in the Lord comes almost entirely from my mother and my grandmother.”

The influence of women in his life continued with his wife, Sister June Oaks, and then, after her death, with his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks.

“The most important teachers that I’ve had in the area of Church doctrine and service and family responsibilities — ranking right up there with the prophets of the Church — have been women,” said President Oaks.

Related Stories
Get to know President Dallin H. Oaks: Why ‘Forgotten Man’ painting hangs in his office
Video: What President Oaks has learned over 9 decades
Video: President Oaks as ‘A Man of Action’
12 Church News videos featuring President Oaks
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed