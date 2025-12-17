Members of First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles post Christmas messages

"A Light Unto Us," a painting by Dan Wilson, is featured on Elder Dale G. Renlund's social media posts with his Christmas 2025 message.

Members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles are posting Christmas messages on their social media accounts.

The first posts from Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 15-17, highlighted the Biblical account of the Savior’s birth, Nativity sets, having faith in Jesus Christ and seeing Him as one’s Friend.

President Christofferson: ‘Pure and simple truth’

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, posted videos on YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram of an old family video showing two grandsons retelling from memory the Luke 2 story of Christ’s birth.

“What stands out to me about their version the most is the pure and simple truth of this Biblical passage. Jesus Christ was born of humble circumstances, yet lived the most important life ever lived,” wrote President Christofferson.

“May we remember His glorious birth and live His teachings during this Christmas season.”

Elder Andersen: ‘Let us be faithful’

In posts on Instagram, Facebook and X, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles assured that, for those who have faith and trust in the Lord, all will be well in the end.

He underscored some of the uncertainties leading up to Christ’s birth — Mary wondering about the course before her, Joseph questioning his place and the roles of a manger, shepherds and angels.

“In our times of uncertainty, in our days of trouble and difficulty, in our struggles, let us be faithful,” Elder Andersen wrote. “Jesus came that holy night. And because He came, the billions who have lived upon this earth will live again and may, if they choose, inherit eternal life, the greatest of all the gifts of God.”

Elder Rasband: ‘Jesus Christ is our Exemplar’

In a video posted to YouTube, X, Facebook and Instagram, Elder Ronald A. Rasband shared messages of the Savior as excerpts from a recent Utah Valley Institute devotional in Orem, Utah. He counsels viewers to form loving friendships and find wise and faithful mentors.

“Our most cherished friend is Jesus Christ,” he taught, adding, “In friendship, as in every other principle of the gospel, Jesus Christ is our Exemplar.”

Elder Rasband wrote: “My dear friends, may we be among those Saints and angels who at Christmas prepare Him room in our hearts and come to know Him as your Savior, your Mentor and your Friend.”

Elder Renlund: ‘The spiritual gift of knowing’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recounted listening to his father reading Luke 2 each Christmas and the account of Mary and Joseph bringing the baby Jesus to the temple in Jerusalem. Accompanying the annual reading was his testimony of the living Redeemer and his invitation that “you can know it, too.”

In his posts on Facebook, Instagram and X, Elder Renlund said, “My father and mother knew who that babe in Bethlehem was and what He would accomplish. This knowledge transformed them. It has transformed me.

“This Christmas, seek the spiritual gift of knowing of the living reality of the Savior of the world. You can know that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that He atoned for your sins. This knowledge is longer lasting than any gift you will receive this or any other Christmas because it can transform you.”

Elder Soares: ‘The spirit of Christmas in our home year-round’

Speaking of his collection of small Nativity scenes from visits worldwide, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said several years ago, he and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, decided to leave all of their Nativity sets out on two large shelves in their home to remain throughout the year.

“That tradition helps us keep the spirit of Christmas in our home year-round,” he wrote on posts on X, Facebook and Instagram.

“Every day as we look at those Nativity scenes, they gently remind us of the Savior’s central role in our lives,” Elder Soares wrote. “They remind us that peace on earth now (see Luke 2:14) and eternal happiness in the next world depend on honoring the covenants we have made with the Lord.”

Elder Caussé: ‘Jesus Christ is real’

In a video posted on Instagram, X and Facebook, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explained his family’s favorite Nativity scene — or crèche. It is patterned after the village of Provence in southern France during the French Revolution in the late 18th century, when the government closed churches for one Christmas Eve.

Villagers modeled crèches after their village, with figurines representing the people and their professions, Elder Caussé explained. Biblical figurines would be added as Christmas approached, with the baby Jesus placed on Christmas Eve.

Elder Caussé wrote: “I love displaying nativities in our home at Christmastime — but it’s more than a tradition. Jesus Christ is real. He is the center of our home and worship. His gospel is the gospel of joy."