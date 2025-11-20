Read the First Presidency’s 2025 Christmas message

Joseph sits next to Mary while he holds baby Jesus after His birth, in this scene from a Church video.

Following is the 2025 First Presidency Christmas message (PDF download) that was published in the December 2025 issue of the Liahona magazine:

We rejoice in remembering our Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in humble circumstances. Heavenly angels heralded His birth. He preached the gospel of repentance, hope and everlasting life.

He opened the eyes of the blind, made the deaf to hear, healed all manner of afflictions and raised the dead. He is the Only Begotten of our Father in Heaven, the Firstborn of God’s spirit children. Through His sacrifice and infinite Atonement, we can be reconciled with God by obedience and repentance.

In this season of light and goodwill, we rejoice in Jesus Christ and in His eternal plan of happiness. We invite you to seek Him and the blessings of His peace. Merry Christmas!

The First Presidency

