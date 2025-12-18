Get to know President Dallin H. Oaks: Why he wanted ‘to be good, like my parents’

President Dallin H. Oaks poses for a photo in his office in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

To help members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints get to know President Dallin H. Oaks — the recently set apart President of the Church — the Church News is republishing several videos featuring moments from past interviews.

Ahead of his 90th birthday in 2022, President Oaks, then-first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke with Church News about some of the lessons he has learned over nine decades.

In this video, titled “Being Good, Like His Parents,” he speaks about lessons and virtues learned from his parents and his testimony of then-President of the Church, President Russell M. Nelson.

“I remember the goodness of my parents. I saw them treating others with respect and generosity. And it had an impact on my life that I was supposed to be good like my parents,” he said.