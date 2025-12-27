See photos from the life of President Jeffrey R. Holland, 1940-2025

BYU President Jeffrey R. Holland and Sister Patricia Holland speak during a campus devotional in September 1984.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, after consecrating his life and extraordinary talents to the Savior and His Church.

President Holland served for more than 35 years as a general authority for the Church. Prior to that he was president of Brigham Young University.

In 2022 — as he and his wife, the late Sister Patricia Holland, reflected on their deep well of diverse and rich experiences while striving to engage in the Lord’s work — President Holland said simply, “We have had the chance to spend our lives doing the most important thing in life.”

Below are photos from throughout his life.

A photo of Jeffrey R. Holland as a child, circa 1941. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeffrey R. Holland, age 3, circa 1943. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young Jeffrey R. Holland, front, with his family, circa 1944. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

High school year book photos of Jeffrey R. Holland and Patricia Terry. The two started dating in high school and were married on June 7, 1963. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland in Guildford, Surrey, England, while serving as a missionary in England in 1961–1962. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, far right, serving as missionary in England at age 19, circa 1960-61. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President T. Bowring Woodbury and his wife, Sister Beulah Woodbury, pose for a photograph with missionaries in the British Mission, including Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Quentin L. Cook. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeffrey R. Holland and Patricia Terry on their wedding day, June 7, 1963. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brigham Young University President Jeffrey R. Holland and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, visit with President Gerald R. Ford, the 38th president of the United States, during his visit to BYU, March 19, 1987, in Provo, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In this old family photo, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, are pictured with their children Matthew, Mary and David. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Brigham Young University President Jeffrey R. Holland, left, and President Thomas S. Monson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, lead the procession of graduates at the university on April 22, 1988, in Provo, Utah. | Robert Hood, Deseret News Archives

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, then president of Brigham Young University, hugs senior Mark Bellini prior to the BYU football team playing Oregon State on Nov 15, 1986, in Cougar Stadium in Provo, Utah. | Mark Philbrick, BYU Photo

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, then president of Brigham Young University, gives an address during Education Week on Aug. 25, 1981. | Mark A. Philbrick, BYU Photo

BYU President Jeffrey Holland conducts a family devotional and scripture study in November 1980. | BYU Photo

Jeffrey R. Holland, left, stands with President Spencer W. Kimball and Dallin H. Oaks on the day of his inauguration as president of Brigham Young University on Nov. 14, 1980. | BYU photo

Sister Patricia T. Holland sits in her office on the Brigham Young University campus, with BYU President Jeffrey Holland, in July 1984 in Provo, Utah. | BYU Photo

Jeffrey R. Holland, left, and Dallin H. Oaks, right, visit with President Spencer W. Kimball, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Camilla Kimball, in this undated photo. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder Henry B. Eyring and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland (right) greet President Thomas S. Monson before the beginning of the Saturday morning session of the 177th Semiannual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oct. 6, 2007. Elder Eyring was named second counselor in the First Presidency during the session. | Keith Johnson, Deseret News

President M. Russell Ballard and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles share a moment prior to the Sunday morning session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland holds a Book of Mormon that Hyrum Smith read from and used to comfort his brother Joseph Smith while leaving for Carthage Jail during general conference in Salt Lake City, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2009. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland gives a thumbs-up to the congregation as he and his wife, Sister Patricia Terry Holland, leave the Conference Center following the Saturday afternoon session of the 179th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, on Oct. 3, 2009. | Keith Johnson, Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, wave as they leave the stand at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City following the Sunday afternoon session of the Church's 183rd Semiannual General Conference on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, left, hugs Elder Dallin H. Oaks prior to the start of the 181st Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 2, 2011 in the Conference Center. | Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News

The strong sense of brotherhood felt among members of the Quorum of the Twelve was witnessed as Elder Jeffrey R. Holland greeted Elder Richard G. Scott prior to Sunday afternoon's session of general conference. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland speaks about the change in missionary ages after the Saturday morning session of general conference Saturday, Oct. 6, 2012. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder L. Tom Perry, center, talks with Elders Jeffrey R. Holland and Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles prior to the 184th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 5, 2014 at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, wait for a news conference to begin after Elder Holland received his call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1994. | Jeffrey Allred, Deseret News Archives

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland greets missionaries at the Brazil Missionary Training Center in São Paulo, Brazil, in May 2016. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland visits members of the Manama Bahrain District. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has an emotional talk with Cadet Brody Low at the United States Military Academy at West Point in West Point, New York, on Friday, March 18, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and wife, Sister Patricia Holland, ride as grand marshall at the Bountiful Handcart Days Parade on July 23, 1999. | Gary M. McKellar, Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland arrives at the House of Lords with Baroness Emma Nicholson of Winterbourne on Wednesday before he spoke to a foreign affairs group chaired by the baroness. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland shares a light moment with the Rev. Dr. Andrew Teal during a public conversation on Latter-day Saint beliefs and doctrine at the University Church of St. Mary the Virgin at the University of Oxford on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. | Simon D. Jones

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, walk at the Benbow family farm in Castle Frome, England, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Elder Holland’s 4th great-grand-parents owned the farm and converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1840 through Wilford Woodruff. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the Church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, visits the Orson Hyde Memorial Garden in Jerusalem, Oct. 27, 2016. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles arrives at the site of the future Urdaneta Philippines Temple on Jan. 16, 2019. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets members in Harare, Zimbabwe, on April 17, 2018, as part of the global ministry tour. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dons Dodger blue to throw out the ceremonial first pitch during Mormon Night at Dodger Stadium last Friday. | Juan Ocampo, Los Angeles Dodgers

President Dallin H. Oaks, left, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, laughs with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the start of the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Grand marshal of the Days of ’47 Parade, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves to onlookers during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret News

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, visits with his son Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy, outside the St. George Utah Temple on Saturday Dec. 9, 2023. | Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

Sister Patricia Holland sits by President Jeffrey R. Holland and looks at him as they record a presentation for RootsTech in St. George, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the River Ribble in England on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. They met as young missionaries for the first time there. Many converts to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were baptized in the river through early missionary efforts. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during a videotaped conversation about Brigham Young University that was released Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

President Henry B. Eyring and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland enjoy a moment at the monument dedicated to Wilford Woodruff, located less than a mile from the original site of the Woodruff family home and mill in Farmington, Connecticut, in November 2016. The Church leaders toured the historical sites prior to the dedication of the Hartford Connecticut Temple. | Rachel Sterzer, Church News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, second from left, and Elder Paul E. Koelliker stand with the Haile family. | Photo courtesy of the Africa Southeast Area

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; his wife, Sister Patricia Holland; and their children David F. Holland, Matthew S. Holland and Mary Alice Holland McCann re-create an old family photo as shown on RootsTech Connect Family Discovery Day. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, with Elder Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, before they served in Chile and the Philippines, respectively. | Stuart Johnson