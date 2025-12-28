Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Leaders & Ministry

Church announces funeral arrangements for President Jeffrey R. Holland

Public invited to watch or attend funeral on Wednesday, Dec. 31

Available in:Spanish | Portuguese
President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles died on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.
Ryan Jensen
By Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

The funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland will be held in the Tabernacle on Temple Square on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, from 11 a.m. to noon MST.

President Holland had been serving as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors in a new First Presidency were announced Oct. 14.

President Holland died Saturday, Dec. 27, at age 85, from complications associated with kidney disease.

His funeral will be broadcast on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Church’s YouTube channel. Live interpretation will be available in 38 languages, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Tabernacle doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Admission to the Tabernacle will be on a space-available basis. Some overflow seating will also be available.

President Oaks will preside at the funeral. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will conduct the service. Elder Cook was a mission companion of President Holland when the two served in the 1960s in the British Mission. The program will include remarks by members of the Holland family. Music will be provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

President Holland will be buried in a private service in St. George, Utah. He will be buried next to his wife, Patricia, who died in 2023.

Expressions of sympathy can be emailed to sendcondolences@ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Related Stories
President Jeffrey R. Holland dies at age 85
See photos from the life of President Jeffrey R. Holland, 1940-2025
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed