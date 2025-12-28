Church announces funeral arrangements for President Jeffrey R. Holland

President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles died on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.

The funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland will be held in the Tabernacle on Temple Square on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, from 11 a.m. to noon MST.

President Holland had been serving as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors in a new First Presidency were announced Oct. 14.

President Holland died Saturday, Dec. 27, at age 85, from complications associated with kidney disease.

His funeral will be broadcast on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Church’s YouTube channel. Live interpretation will be available in 38 languages, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Tabernacle doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Admission to the Tabernacle will be on a space-available basis. Some overflow seating will also be available.

President Oaks will preside at the funeral. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will conduct the service. Elder Cook was a mission companion of President Holland when the two served in the 1960s in the British Mission. The program will include remarks by members of the Holland family. Music will be provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

President Holland will be buried in a private service in St. George, Utah. He will be buried next to his wife, Patricia, who died in 2023.

Expressions of sympathy can be emailed to sendcondolences@ChurchofJesusChrist.org.