Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote, "I will deeply miss the President of my Quorum, my fellow Apostle and my dear friend," in a Dec. 29 social media post.

This week on social media, apostles shared personal memories and gratitude for the late President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his impactful leadership and teachings within the Church.

President Dallin H. Oaks reflected on President Holland’s influence as a former dean of religious education at BYU and a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“We honor his unwavering devotion, his steadfast witness of the Savior, and his inspired ability to strengthen faith and deepen understanding,” President Oaks wrote in a Dec. 27 post.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that President Holland knew how to love people from an early age, sharing that “when he expressed himself, no one could deny that he loved them.”

“Above anything else, President Jeffrey R. Holland pursued being a disciple of Jesus Christ — and the Lord magnified him in an unbelievable way. There will never again be anyone quite like him," he wrote in a Dec. 30 post.

“Elder Holland had an amazing wit about him, and he wasn’t afraid to express it.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed his love for President Holland’s laughter, teachings and companionship during their time ministering together as Apostles.

“Words were the brushes of his artistry, passion the oil of his paint, and love of Jesus Christ the canvas on which he painted. Like no one else, he had the capacity to break through a teleprompter or a pulpit or a microphone and squeeze my heart,” he wrote in a Dec. 29 post.

