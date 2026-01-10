Video: Elder Caussé says he is ‘someone who has been changed through the gospel of Jesus Christ’

Elder Gérald Caussé, newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, responds to a question during an interview in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.

The day after Elder Gérald Caussé was called as the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, he reflected on the efforts of his pioneer parents who he said “changed their lives” through the gospel of Jesus Christ.

In a Church News video titled “Changed Through the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Elder Caussé discusses his family and preparing for the Savior’s Second Coming.

“I know what it means to change your life, to go from a life of someone who does not know about the restored gospel to someone who has been changed through the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Elder Caussé was called as a new Apostle in November 2025. He is the first member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles from France and has served for the last decade as the Church’s presiding bishop.

In his first interview with Church News after his calling, he testified that the Lord is hastening His work.

“The purpose of the restored Church of Jesus Christ is to prepare people for receiving the Lord when He comes back,” Elder Caussé said. “We do not know what is going to happen, but this is what we do: inviting all the ends of the world to come.”

The preparation ongoing in all parts of the world is particularly important to Elder Caussé and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, because they have family on both sides of the planet. When he was called to serve based in Salt Lake City 17 years ago, three of their five children stayed in France to build their families there. Two others came with the Caussés to Utah.

“My family is the most precious gift I have received in my life,” he said.