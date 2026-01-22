First Presidency announces 1-hour sacrament meeting to commemorate Palm Sunday in 2026

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that on Palm Sunday this year — March 29 — local congregations will hold a one-hour sacrament meeting rather than the usual two-hour meeting block.

The exception is if a stake conference has already been scheduled for that weekend.

In a Thursday, Jan. 22, letter to local leaders about celebrating the Easter season, the First Presidency acknowledged that Palm Sunday, Easter and the Church’s general conference are “wonderful opportunities” to commemorate the Savior’s Atonement and Resurrection through music and inspired messages.

This year, Easter Sunday — April 5 — falls on the same Sunday of the final day of the Church’s semiannual general conference.

“Easter, general conference and Palm Sunday are wonderful opportunities to commemorate the Savior’s Atonement and Resurrection,” wrote the First Presidency in its letter. “We encourage all to invite friends, family and neighbors to join in these worship services of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of Palm Sunday in the April 2023 general conference. “Nearly 2,000 years ago, Palm Sunday marked the beginning of the last week of the mortal ministry of Jesus Christ,” he said. “It was the most important week in human history.

He continued: “What began with the heralding of Jesus as the promised Messiah in His triumphant entry into Jerusalem closed with His Crucifixion and Resurrection. By divine design, His atoning sacrifice concluded His mortal ministry, making it possible for us to live with our Heavenly Father for eternity.”

The Church is inviting people around the world to gather for its 196th Annual General Conference on April 4-5. The broadcast will stream live from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, available in dozens of languages.

A Thursday, Jan. 22, notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org about the Palm Sunday announcement said that during the Easter season, the Church of Jesus Christ will focus on better understanding and emulating the “greater love” of Jesus Christ, a phrase from the New Testament: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13).