The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teach two women in the Cape Coast area of Ghana.

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. Most will begin their service in July.

Teciomar Abila and Karen Abila will serve as president and companion of the Brazil Brasília Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Teciomar Abila, 50, and Karen Abila, three children, São Lourenço Ward, Curitiba Brazil São Lourenço Stake: Brazil Brasília Mission, succeeding President Eliezer Santos and Sister Regina Santos. Brother Abila is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor and elders quorum president. He was born in Curitiba, Brazil, to Valdemar Abila and Ivone Borba.

Sister Abila is a former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Curitiba, Brazil, to Ivo Stadler and Marilene Lomba.

James T. Anderson and Gina K. Anderson, who will serve as president and companion of the new Ghana Sunyani Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

James T. Anderson, 54, and Gina K. Anderson, five children, Canyon View 8th Ward, Orem Utah Canyon View Stake: Ghana Sunyani Mission. Brother Anderson is a ward temple and family history leader and former bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, Young Men adviser and missionary in the Australia Perth Mission. He was born in Pasadena, California, to Philip Davies Anderson and Sally Gray Anderson.

Sister Anderson is a stake Primary presidency counselor and former ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Carl Allen Hales and Kay Hemmert.

Paul Brown and Alison Brown, who will serve as president and companion of the Cote d'Ivoire Abidjan North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Paul Brown, 62, and Alison Brown, four children, West Chester Ward, Valley Forge Pennsylvania Stake: Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan North Mission, succeeding President Gregory B. Robinson and Sister Robin A. Robinson. Brother Brown is a Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, branch president, elders quorum president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Canada Montreal Mission. He was born in Liverpool, England, to James Eric Brown and Marie Brown.

Sister Brown is a Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake Primary president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, seminary supervisor and seminary teacher. She was born in Huddersfield, England, to Derrick Siswick and Barbara Siswick.

Larry D. Cox and Rachel U. Cox, who will serve as president and companion of the Brazil São Paulo Interlagos Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Larry D. Cox, 56, and Rachel U. Cox, five children, Cedar Hollow 7th Ward, Lehi Utah Cedar Hollow Stake: Brazil São Paulo Interlagos Mission, succeeding President J. Tyler Rollins and Sister Dana L. Rollins. Brother Cox is a stake presidency counselor and former bishopric counselor, branch president, elders quorum president, high councilor, ward Young Men president, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo South Mission. He was born in Gunnison, Utah, to David Ray Cox and Kathryn Peck Cox.

Sister Cox is a stake gospel study instructor and temple ordinance worker and former stake Primary president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and Young Women adviser. She was born in Quantico, Virginia, to Paul Craig Ure and Aleen Lefler Ure.

Federico Francia and Sonia Francia, who will serve as president and companion of the new Philippines Lipa Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Federico Francia, 61, and Sonia Francia, three children, Cubao Ward, Quezon City Philippines South Stake: Philippines Lipa Mission. Brother Francia is a missionary training center presidency counselor, and former stake presidency counselor, bishop and missionary in the Philippines Tacloban Mission. He was born in Manila, Philippines, to Felicisimo Pablo Francia and Nelly Gabrillo Fuedan Francia.

Sister Francia is a missionary training center Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Quezon City, Philippines, to Federico Jimenez Robino and Leonida Allagones Ben.

Brett A. Greenhalgh and Janice Greenhalgh, who will serve as president and companion of the new Alpine German-Speaking Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brett A. Greenhalgh, 62, and Janice Greenhalgh, six children, Northern Kentucky Ward, Cincinnati Ohio Stake: Alpine German-Speaking Mission, succeeding President Martin W. Bates and Sister Donna Bates. Brother Greenhalgh is a Young Men adviser and temple ordinance worker and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Germany Frankfurt Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Paul Alan Greenhalgh and Ruth Ann Greenhalgh.

Sister Greenhalgh is a temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Young Women camp director, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader, Nursery leader and ward missionary. She was born in Walnut Creek, California, to Jack Edwin Jenkins and Donna Jenkins.

German Laboriel and Alejandra de Laboriel, who will serve as president and companion of the Guatemala Guatemala City Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

German Laboriel, 41, and Alejandra de Laboriel, two children, Palmira Ward, Tegucigalpa Honduras Stake: Guatemala Guatemala City Mission, succeeding President Phillip N. Foster and Sister Gretchen L. Foster. Brother Laboriel is an area temple and family history adviser and temple ordinance worker and former stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, young single adult adviser and missionary in the México Oaxaca Mission. He was born in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, to German Laboriel Guitty and Lourdes Patricia Espinal Valladares de Laboriel.

Sister Laboriel is an institute teacher, area temple and family history adviser and temple ordinance worker and former ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, to Fernando Abel Valladares Alvarado and Brenda Eduvigues Flores de Valladares.

Victor Mbengue and Edvige Mbengue, who will serve as president and companion of the Republic of Congo Brazzaville Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Victor Mbengue, 53, and Edvige Mbengue, three children, Deido Branch, Douala Cameroon District: Republic of Congo Brazzaville Mission, succeeding President Brian E. Dunn and Sister Rebecca S. Dunn. Brother Mbengue is a mission presidency counselor and former district president, branch president, branch presidency counselor, branch assistant clerk, seminary supervisor and seminary teacher. He was born in Penja, Cameroon, to Guillaume Enone and Charlotte Lambe.

Sister Mbengue is a district Young Women president and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, branch missionary and seminary teacher. She was born in Douala, Cameroon, to Gabriel Takou and Alice Mafoukou.

Kelly R. Norman and Joan N. Norman, who will serve as president and companion of the new California Ontario Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kelly R. Norman, 59, and Joan N. Norman, seven children, Grasslands 1st Ward, Springville Utah West Stake: California Ontario Mission. Brother Norman is a Young Men adviser and former stake president, bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Venezuela Caracas Mission. He was born in Brigham City, Utah, to Royal Kent Norman and Elaine Carter Norman.

Sister Norman is a ward missionary and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society compassionate service leader, ward Relief Society secretary, Young Women adviser, public affairs specialist and missionary in the Guatemala Quetzaltenango Mission. She was born in Brigham City, Utah, to Roger B Nielson and Nancy S Nielson.

Travis J. Parry and RaLynne Parry, who will serve as president and companion of the Texas Dallas East Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Travis J. Parry, 51, and RaLynne Parry, six children, Silver Stone Ward, Washington Utah Buena Vista Stake: Texas Dallas East Mission, succeeding President Donald B. Taylor and Sister Andrea Taylor. Brother Parry is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker, ward mission leader and missionary in the Colombia Bogotá South Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Joel Kay Parry and Linda Christine Wimmer.

Sister Parry is a temple ordinance worker and Sunday School teacher and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Primary activities leader, Relief Society teacher and missionary in the Oklahoma Oklahoma City Mission. She was born in Gooding, Idaho, to Francis Lynn Stimpson and Phyllis Rae Lamm.

Hans Peterson and Annie Peterson, who will serve as president and companion of the new Kenya Kisumu Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hans Peterson, 56, and Annie Peterson, five children, Brewer Ward, Bangor Maine Stake: Kenya Kisumu Mission. Brother Peterson is a stake president and temple ordinance worker and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Florida Tampa Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to James Weldon Peterson and Barbara Lynn Peterson.

Sister Peterson is a seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and missionary in the Japan Nagoya Mission. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to John Fred Haggerty Jr. and Pamela Jo Haggerty.

Scott M. Stanford and Marcia A. Stanford, who will serve as president and companion of the Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott M. Stanford, 66, and Marcia A. Stanford, four children, Northridge 2nd Ward, Orem Utah Northridge Stake: Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission, succeeding President Ronald L. Craven and Sister Rebecca L. Craven. Brother Stanford is a missionary training center branch president and former Bolivia Santa Cruz Mission president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader and missionary in the Chile Viña del Mar Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Ralph Chadwick Stanford and Shirley Yvonne Firth.

Sister Stanford is a missionary training center branch missionary and former mission president companion, stake Primary presidency counselor, stake music chairman, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Bountiful, Utah, to LeGrande Allen and Marva Genevieve Allen.

Luis Fernando Torres and Leticia Torres, who will serve as president and companion of the Nicaragua Managua South Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Luis Fernando Torres, 52, and Leticia Torres, one child, San Miguel Ward, México City Cuautitlán Stake: Nicaragua Managua South Mission, succeeding President José Hernández and Sister Mercedes Hernández. Brother Torres is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, stake Sunday School president, stake Young Men president, assistant area auditor, bishop, branch president, high councilor, ward mission leader and ward Sunday School president. He was born in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico, to Samuel Torres Mendoza and Emilia Ledezma Salazar.

Sister Torres is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake service missionary, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society education leader, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Minatitlan, Mexico, to Alejandro Quintero Sahagun and Rosalia Torres Alfonso.

Markham D. Tuttle and Melissa C. Tuttle, who will serve as president and companion of the new Missouri Kansas City Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Markham D. Tuttle, 61, and Melissa C. Tuttle, four children, Placerville Ward, El Dorado California Stake: Missouri Kansas City Mission. Brother Tuttle is a stake presidency counselor and former assistant director of public affairs, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Canada Halifax Mission. He was born in Placerville, California, to Allen H Tuttle and Carmen Celia Measom Tuttle.

Sister Tuttle is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Young Women president, stake Young Women camp director, stake young single adult adviser, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Sunnyvale, California, to Gus Tamson and Eathyl Ellene Tamson.

Christian D. Walker and Ella Walker, who will serve as president and companion of the El Salvador San Salvador East Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Christian D. Walker, 52, and Ella Walker, four children, Escobar Ward, Buenos Aires Argentina Escobar Stake: El Salvador San Salvador East Mission, succeeding President Rob Young and Sister Debbie Young. Brother Walker is a bishopric counselor and former high councilor, stake Sunday School presidency counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Argentina Resistencia Mission. He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Victor Adrian Walker and Cristina Ofelia Walker.

Sister Walker is a stake auditor and ward Primary presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Monterey, California, to Roger B Clawson and Ester Edith Clawson.

Curtis R. Whetten and Mollie Whetten, who will serve as president and companion of the California Anaheim Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Curtis R. Whetten, 51, and Mollie Whetten, four children, Redd Ward, El Paso Texas Mount Franklin Stake: California Anaheim Mission, succeeding President Jerome G. Galotera and Sister Beverly S. Galotera. Brother Whetten is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, bishop and missionary in the California Oakland/San Francisco Mission. He was born in Nuevo Casas Grandes, Mexico, to Kelly R. Whetten and LaVon Brown Whetten.

Sister Whetten is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former missionary in the Argentina Mendoza Mission. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to G. Thomas Weir Jr. and Lois Griffin Jensen.