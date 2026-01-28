‘A remarkable time to serve’: At MTC, Elder Rasband testifies the Lord is hastening His work

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, shake hands through the air with missionaries after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026.

PROVO, Utah — During an April 1834 meeting in Kirtland, Ohio, the Prophet Joseph Smith prophesied: “This Church will fill North and South America — it will fill the world.”

Now nearly two centuries later, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are seeing this happen. The numbers of missionaries serving, people choosing to be baptized and temples being built are all increasing.

“Do we not all feel wonder and awe in our hearts?” asked Elder Ronald A. Rasband in a Jan. 27 devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, who also spoke. Beyond the nearly 900 missionaries present, their remarks were broadcast to MTCs around the world.

“We should all thank Heavenly Father that we get to have a front-row seat to the fulfillment of ancient and modern-day prophecy,” he said.

Elder Rasband — a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and newly called chair of the Missionary Executive Council — testified that progress in the Lord’s hastening of His work comes from Him.

“Realizing that God is currently doing a ‘marvellous work and a wonder’ (Isaiah 29:14) throughout the whole world, and that you are all about to begin to be a part of that work, builds your faith and trust in Him.”

Debunking false narratives

To illustrate the Lord’s hastening of His work, Elder Rasband countered six false narratives from those who “cannot see or acknowledge what is happening.”

False narrative 1: The rising generation has less faith in Jesus Christ than previous generations.

Contrary to that narrative, more missionaries are serving Jesus Christ now than have in many years, Elder Rasband said.

“Your generation is not less faithful; no, you have as much faith in Jesus Christ as any previous generation.”

False narrative 2: The Church is declining as interest in organized religion decreases.

The last 12 months saw the largest number of convert baptisms in any 12-month period in this dispensation, said Elder Rasband. “It is a remarkable time to serve.”

He added: “The future is bright, elders and sisters. And you are at the center of it.”

False narrative 3: Baptisms are increasing in some regions of the world but not in others.

The number of God’s children being baptized is “increasing in every region of the world,” Elder Rasband said. He added that the region with the highest percent growth in baptisms in 2025 was Europe.

No matter where a missionary is called, “you can have faith that the Lord is hastening His work in your area,” he encouraged. “His miracles are filling the whole earth.”

False narrative 4: New converts are not being retained.

“New members actively participate after baptism in ways that are as high, if not higher, than any previous year,” said Elder Rasband.

By attending sacrament meeting, performing vicarious temple work and eventually making temple covenants, hundreds of thousands are acting in faith after baptism to follow the Savior.

False narrative 5: More missionaries come home early than ever before.

An “overwhelming majority” of missionaries are completing their service to the Lord Jesus Christ. This includes teaching missionaries who, due to physical or emotional health, transfer to a service missionary assignment to finish their mission.

Elder Rasband also expressed gratitude for missionaries who complete their missions. He said, “Remember, the call from our prophet is to serve two years, for our elders, and 18 months, for our sisters. Thank you for your willingness to heed the prophet’s call.”

False narrative 6: Missionaries are not good enough and can’t measure up.

To training missionaries who don’t feel good enough right now, Elder Rasband assured they are in good company. Many leaders throughout Church history have felt inadequate to do such an important work.

“With all the energy of my soul, I share this truth: You, every one of you, can do this,” he said. “I testify that the Lord has a work for each one of you to do. As you trust in Him, He will make more out of you than you could have ever imagined.”

‘This great and marvelous hastening’

Elder Rasband left MTC missionaries with an apostolic promise: “As you commit your whole souls to your missionary purpose, the Lord will engage you in this great and marvelous hastening of His work.”

He invited them to count themselves blessed to represent the Lord Jesus Christ in such a time.

“I feel that we are only scratching the surface of what the Lord has in store for us as He prepares the world for His Second Coming,” said Elder Rasband. “So buckle up, hold on tight, because I firmly believe that the best is yet to come.”

‘The bottom line of missionary service’

Sister Rasband told the missionaries a phrase she learned as a mission leader: “The more you learn and know our Savior, Jesus Christ, the more you will love Him. And the more that you love Him, the more you want to serve Him.”

She read from Doctrine and Covenants 68:5-6, which she said has given her great peace. It says in part: “Be of good cheer, and do not fear, for I the Lord am with you.”

As missionaries testify of Him, then, He promises He is with them, said Sister Rasband. “It’s the bottom line of missionary service.”

What missionaries were saying

Sister Savannah Carruth from Ritzville, Washington — assigned to the Indiana Indianapolis Mission — gained a greater perspective of the scale of the Lord’s work and its hastening.

“The missionary work is going, and it’s unfolding before our eyes, and it’s super cool to see that and to be a part of it,” she said.

Sister Katey Leatherman from Sacramento, California — assigned to the New Mexico Farmington Mission — was encouraged by Elder Rasband’s reassurance that new missionaries can measure up.

“He was definitely speaking to me right there,” she said. “I can do this, and I know that as I fulfill my missionary purpose, my mindset and my heart will be directed to Jesus Christ.”

