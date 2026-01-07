Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson talks with Sisters Mabel Pereicla and Laura Chavez after a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

The beginning of a new year is often a time to consider resolutions. Popular goals include improving diet and exercise, studying scriptures daily, praying regularly or keeping a journal.

But missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are already developing those habits — they’re built into the daily missionary schedule. So what does it mean for missionaries to make meaningful changes?

The most important change that missionaries can seek in the new year, said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, is a “mighty change of heart” like the one spoken of in Alma 5.

“True, mighty change is when we avail ourselves of the Atonement of Jesus Christ in daily repentance and improvement,” President Johnson said.

Her remarks came during a Tuesday, Jan. 6, devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. She was joined by her husband, Brother Douglas R. Johnson, who spoke briefly before President Johnson. The Johnsons were mission leaders over the Perú Arequipa Mission (2016-2019).

Brother Douglas R. Johnson, husband of Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, speaks at a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

“Those that are without the gospel will come to find it because they will feel your love for them, because you’re giving your all for them,” Brother Johnson said.

During her address, President Johnson said each missionary has a choice: Will they be changed forever by their service, or will they simply have an interesting cultural experience?

“In this unmatched season where you have the opportunity to serve as full-time missionaries with all your heart, might, mind and strength, … I invite you to let this season, this missionary experience, change your life,” she said.

Understand the Atonement

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks at a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

President Johnson outlined five ways missionaries can seek true change through Jesus Christ. The first, she said, is by better understanding the Savior’s Atonement.

Prior to serving as a mission leader with her husband over the Peru Arequipa Mission from 2016-2019, President Johnson said she understood that the Atonement cleanses people from sin and allows for a universal resurrection. But it was during her mission service that she learned in “a more profound way” how the Savior’s Atonement provides succor, healing and power.

“When you hit a hard spot in your mission, will you draw upon the Atonement of Jesus Christ?” President Johnson said. “Will you learn about Him? Will you seek Him and try to be like Him?”

Trust the Lord’s will and timing

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks at a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

The second way missionaries can seek true change is by trusting the Lord’s will and timing. President Johnson said while her son Conner was in the Peru Missionary Training Center, a shoulder injury required him to return home for surgery and recovery.

This was a frustrating and discouraging time for her son, President Johnson said. But through it, his perspective changed; instead of wondering why God allowed this to happen, he wondered what God’s plan for him was. He eventually returned to the mission field and completed his service.

“Your mission experience is an opportunity for you to trust in the Lord wholeheartedly, His will for you and His timing for you,” President Johnson said.

Practice love and charity

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson talks with missionaries after speaking at a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere

The third way missionaries can experience true change is by practicing love and charity. President Johnson said her time as a missionary increased her capacity to love more than ever before; she prayed constantly not just for herself, her husband and their sons but for the people they collectively served.

“The sooner you love the people that you have been called to serve, the happier you will be as a missionary,” President Johnson said.

Experience the Book of Mormon’s power

The fourth way missionaries can experience true change is through the Book of Mormon.

President Johnson said she never received the gift of tongues while serving in Peru, but she kept her commitment to read the entire Book of Mormon in Spanish during each year of her mission. By doing this, she learned to communicate the most important things in Spanish, such as her love for the missionaries and her testimony of the Book of Mormon.

Commune with God through prayer

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson talks with missionaries after speaking at a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

The fifth way that missionaries can experience true change is by communing with God through prayer. President Johnson said that as a missionary, her prayers became less rote and more personal.

“I have a more open discussion with my Heavenly Father, and I think that started when I was serving as a missionary,” she said.

‘He stands with outstretched arms’

President Johnson concluded with her testimony of Jesus Christ and of missionary work.

“You are gathering Israel in preparation for the Savior’s Second Coming,” she told the missionaries. “I am certain that He lives, that He knows us, that He’s aware of our heartbreaks, our sorrows and our triumphs. I know that He stands with outstretched arms, willing to help us.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks at a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

A missionary choir sings during a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News