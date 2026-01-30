Learn about the new leaders of missions worldwide — from California to Cameroon

Argentina Buenos Aires South Mission President Tim Fewkes, center, and his wife, Sister Karen Fewkes, right, shake hands with missionaries at a missionary conference for Argentina Buenos Aires South and West Missions at the Ramos Mejia Stake Center in Buenos Aires Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. Most will begin their service in July 2026.

Lauriano P. Balilemwa and Happiness Kagemulo Balilemwa, who will serve as president and companion of the new Uganda Kampala East Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lauriano P. Balilemwa, 54, and Happiness Kagemulo Balilemwa, two children, Ubungo Ward, Dar es Salaam Tanzania Stake: Uganda Kampala East Mission. Brother Balilemwa is an Area Seventy and former mission presidency councilor, district president, branch president and missionary in the Nigeria Lagos Mission. He was born in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to Poncian Petro Balilemwa and Mastidia Michael.

Sister Balilemwa is a ward Relief Society president and former district Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, branch Relief Society presidency counselor and missionary in the Kenya Nairobi Mission. She was born in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to Gelard Bandihai and Rose John.

Robert L. Bosco and Karen Bosco, who will serve as president and companion of the Ohio Columbus Mission beginning July 2026.

Robert L. Bosco, 63, and Karen Bosco, six children, Grandview 6th Ward, Provo Utah Grandview Stake: Ohio Columbus Mission, succeeding President David T. Brockbank and Sister Heather Brockbank. Brother Bosco is an activity committee chair and former young single adult bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president and ward Young Men president. He was born in Roseville, California, to Louis J Bosco Jr. and Elva Ree Bosco.

Sister Bosco is a Relief Society activity committee member and former stake Relief Society president, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, young single adult adviser and missionary in the Finland Helsinki Mission. She was born in La Mirada, California, to DeLamar Holt Jr. and Wilna Holt.

Carl C. Cottrell and Candace D. Cottrell, who will serve as president and companion of the Arizona Flagstaff Mission beginning in July 2026.

Carl C. Cottrell, 55, and Candace D. Cottrell, five children, Providence 12th Ward, Providence Utah Stake: Arizona Flagstaff Mission, succeeding President Scott Stratton and Sister AnnaLisa Stratton. Brother Cottrell is a Primary teacher and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the México Tampico Mission. He was born in Cody, Wyoming, to Samuel Mads Cottrell and Shirley Christiansen Cottrell.

Sister Cottrell is a Primary teacher and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher, Primary activities leader and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Lovell, Wyoming, to Gerald Jay Doerr Jr. and Carol Sue Winterholler Doerr.

J. Alejandro De la Fuente and Guadalupe De la Fuente, who will serve as president and companion of the México Guadalajara East Mission beginning in July 2026.

J. Alejandro De la Fuente, 53, and Guadalupe De la Fuente, one child, Apodaca Ward, Apodaca México Stake: México Guadalajara East Mission, succeeding President Kleber A. Litardo and Sister Miriam Litardo. Brother De la Fuente is a former bishop, bishopric counselor, district presidency counselor, district high councilor, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward clerk, stake single adult adviser, senior missionary and temple ordinance worker. He was born in Ciudad Obregon, Mexico, to Alfonso Higinio De la Fuente Salcido and Lucia Josefa Viana Lemos.

Sister De la Fuente is a former district Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, Relief Society ministering secretary, senior missionary and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Mexico City, Mexico, to Justo Suarez Espino and Juana Carolina Rodriguez Ramirez.

Joel Fernandes and Cláudia Fernandes, who will serve as president and companion of the new Brazil Guarulhos Mission beginning in July 2026.

Joel Fernandes, 54, and Cláudia Fernandes, five children, Hickory Flat Ward, Marietta Georgia Stake: Brazil Guarulhos Mission. Brother Fernandes is a stake Young Men presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, stake Sunday School presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Sunday School president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Brazil Manaus Mission. He was born in Florianópolis, Brazil, to Joel Fernandes and Ivone Justino Saraiva.

Sister Fernandes is a Primary activities leader and Nursery leader and former stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women secretary, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and Sunday School teacher. She was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Homero Salvador Amato and Sandra Puerta Amato.

Stan Hanks and Heidi Hanks, who will serve as president and companion of the Arkansas Little Rock Mission beginning in July 2026.

Stan Hanks, 58, and Heidi Hanks, five children, Cottonwood 3rd Ward, Salt Lake Cottonwood Stake: Arkansas Little Rock Mission, succeeding President Mark E. Larsen and Sister Marianne H. Larsen. Brother Hanks is a bishop and former bishopric counselor, high councilor and missionary in the Texas Houston Mission. He was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to Lincoln Dale Hanks and Mary Ellen Hanks.

Sister Hanks is a Primary teacher and former ward Relief Society president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Salt Lake City to Hugo Fritz Ernst Diederich and Anina Louise Diederich.

Blaine H. Hill and Debbie Hill, who will serve as president and companion of the Missouri Independence Mission beginning in July 2026.

Blaine H. Hill, 56, and Debbie Hill, four children, Farm Meadows Ward, Woods Cross Utah North Stake: Missouri Independence Mission, succeeding President Scott D. Sommerfeldt and Sister Lisa B. Sommerfeldt. Brother Hill is a branch president and temple ordinance worker and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, stake temple preparation teacher, ward mission leader and missionary in the Oregon Portland Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Jack Homer Hill and Laura Ellen Wheelwright Hill.

Sister Hill is a branch Relief Society president and temple worker and former stake temple preparation teacher, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher and missionary in the California Ventura Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Robert Wilson Bair and Helma Maria Jenny Kossin Bair.

Tom Holmoe and Lori Holmoe, who will serve as president and companion of the California Oakland/San Francisco Mission beginning in July 2026.

Tom Holmoe, 65, and Lori Holmoe, four children, Grandview 6th Ward, Provo Utah Grandview Stake: California Oakland/San Francisco Mission, succeeding President James D. Lash and Sister Martha A. Lash. Brother Holmoe is a bishopric counselor and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president and Sunday School teacher. He was born in Glendale, California, to Ivan Justin Holmoe and Esther Johanna Wennstrom.

Sister Holmoe is a Relief Society service committee member and former regional communication specialist, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, ward Young Women president and Young Women adviser. She was born in San Diego, California, to Joseph Merlin Wright and Lloydine Isabelle Wright.

Enrique M. Loo and Yesenia Loo, who will serve as president and companion of the Arizona Tucson Mission beginning in July 2026.

Enrique M. Loo, 49, and Yesenia Loo, four children, Salamanca Ward, Lima Perú San Luis Stake: Arizona Tucson Mission, succeeding President Chris W. Woodfield and Sister Lesley P. Woodfield. Brother Loo is an Area Seventy and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, ward Sunday School president, ward clerk, institute teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Perú Trujillo Mission. He was born in Lima, Peru, to Enrique Loo Ayne and Teodora Magdalena Cordova Lagos.

Sister Loo is a seminary supervisor and former ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, ward librarian and ward young single adult leader. She was born in Huánuco, Peru, to Silvio Demetrio Mejía Veramendi and Lucila Briceño Cajas.

Scott McElhaney and Heidi McElhaney, who will serve as president and companion of the Philippines Tacloban Mission beginning in July 2026.

Scott McElhaney, 58, and Heidi McElhaney, three children, Prospector Ward, Queen Creek Arizona South Stake: Philippines Tacloban Mission, succeeding President Doroteo Allen G. Martinez and Sister Ma. Hazel R. Martinez. Brother McElhaney is a former stake president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, Primary teacher, ward executive secretary, senior missionary and missionary in the Idaho Boise Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Moroni McElhaney and Julienne Johnson McElhaney.

Sister McElhaney is a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women secretary, Nursery leader, Primary teacher, Young Women adviser and senior missionary. She was born in Bitburg, West Germany, to Vernon Clifford Orr and Daisy Lou Orr.

Steve Montgomery and Deborah Montgomery, who will serve as president and companion of the Canada Halifax Mission beginning in July 2026.

Steve Montgomery, 62, and Deborah Montgomery, four children, Wasatch View Ward, Heber City Utah East Stake: Canada Halifax Mission. Brother Montgomery is an elders quorum presidency counselor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, ward Young Men president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Switzerland Geneva Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Neal Brent Montgomery and Bonnie Fay Montgomery.

Sister Montgomery is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Austin, Texas, to James Bruce Mayfield Sr. and Lois Merlene Jeppsen Mayfield.

Marty R. Page and Michelle Page, who will serve as president and companion of the new Arizona Phoenix East Mission beginning in July 2026.

Marty R. Page, 58, and Michelle Page, four children, Mountain View Ward, Fresno California North Stake: Arizona Phoenix East Mission. Brother Page is a stake presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former bishop, bishopric counselor, choir director, elders quorum president, high councilor, ward executive secretary, ward mission leader and missionary in the Spain Barcelona Mission. He was born in Fresno, California, to Lawrence Eugene Page and Elaine Clara Harmon.

Sister Page is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former Young Women president, ward Primary president, Primary pianist, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and activities committee chairman. She was born in Salt Lake City to Lorimer Tanner Christensen and Donna Claudette Sundwall.

Randy Richardson and Jenny Richardson, who will serve as president and companion of the México Tijuana Mission beginning in July 2026.

Randy Richardson, 58, and Jenny Richardson, six children, Vineyard Ward, Mesa Arizona Maricopa Stake: México Tijuana Mission, succeeding President Tomas E. Pazos and Sister Mayanin Pazos. Brother Richardson is a stake president and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake executive secretary, ward executive secretary and missionary in the México Monterrey Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Jorth A Richardson and Peggy Ann Richardson.

Sister Richardson is a JustServe specialist, Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and institute teacher. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Wallace Dea Montague Jr. and Marcia Lee Montague.

Tonga J. Sai, and Dorothee G. Sai, who will serve as president and companion of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa East Mission beginning in July 2026.

Tonga J. Sai, 52, and Dorothee G. Sai, four children, Adjamé Bingerville Branch, Cocody Cote d’Ivoire Stake: Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa East Mission, succeeding President Rémy Tshilombo and Sister Alda Tshilombo. Brother Sai is an Area Seventy and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, high councilor, branch mission leader and missionary in the England South Mission. He was born in Abgoville, Cote d’Ivoire, to Tonga Charles Sai and Sylvie Tonga.

Sister Sai is a seminary teacher and former stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and missionary in the Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan Mission. She was born in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to Zouzoua Alphonse Gnorba and Sebeye Odette Bodo.

Kelly L. Stotts and Maria Stotts, who will serve as president and companion of the Cameroon Yaoundé Mission beginning in July 2026.

Kelly L. Stotts, 57, and Maria Stotts, five children, McKinney 3rd Ward, McKinney Texas Stake: Cameroon Yaoundé Mission, succeeding President David Kannar and Sister Sally-Jane Kannar. Brother and Sister Stotts served as senior missionaries and temple ordinance workers in the Côte d’Ivoire Abidjan West Mission. He is a former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, stake auditor, branch clerk, branch executive secretary, elders quorum presidency counselor, Primary teacher, self-reliance facilitator, Sunday School teacher, ward assistant clerk, ward mission leader, ward missionary, Young Men adviser and missionary in the Perú Trujillo Mission. He was born in Denison, Texas, to Richard Leo Stotts and Linda Merle Stotts.

Sister Stotts is a former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Nursery leader, Primary activity days leader, Primary music leader, Primary pianist, Primary teacher, Relief Society pianist, seminary teacher and ward Young Women camp director. She was born in Springfield, Oregon, to Melvin Loren Westover and Marilyn Rose Walburger.

Sal Zavala and Araceli Zavala, who will serve as president and companion of the México México City Southeast Mission beginning in July 2026.

Sal Zavala, 56, and Araceli Zavala, three children, Chino Ward (Spanish), Chino California Stake: México México City Southeast Mission, succeeding President Michael D. Jones and Sister Kay Y. Jones. Brother Zavala is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, high councilor, stake clerk, stake Sunday School president, elders quorum president, ward Sunday School president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, ward clerk, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Colombia Bogotá North Mission. He was born in French Camp, California, to Salvador Hernandez Zavala and Guadalupe Zavala.

Sister Zavala is a ward Relief Society president and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward missionary, and missionary in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo East Mission. She was born in Tijuana, Mexico, to Jose Ascencion Tovar Vargas and Maria Consuelo Tovar.