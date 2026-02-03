Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, left, smile as they are introduced during a worldwide devotional for young adults at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stood before thousands of young adults gathered in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City and pleaded with them to sing powerfully.

During the preceding minutes, he’d become something of a choir director — first instructing the audience to slowly sing the first two lines of “Let Us All Press On,” then asking them to sing different verses and the chorus with increasing joy and vigor.

When the audience sang for the final time, their voices rang through the rafters with palpable vibration.

“This is how we need to sing and how we plead with you to sing … even if you are the only one,” Elder Kearon said. “But remember, this is representing your growing faith and putting your faith with emphasis in the foreground, despite your worries, your concerns and fear, [with] the hope that you will eclipse them.”

Attendees stand and sing “Let Us All Press On” during a worldwide devotional for young adults in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Elder Kearon and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, spoke to a worldwide audience of young adults of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Feb. 1. Their remarks centered on the Savior’s power to lift, redeem and offer true hope, with special attention given to several questions from young adults.

The event also commemorated the 100th anniversary of Institutes of Religion. As part of the devotional, Elder and Sister Kearon shared a brief video message from Church President Dallin H. Oaks, who invited young adults to consistently attend institute.

“One of the greatest opportunities to learn, gather and lift others is found at institute,” President Oaks said. “We live in a day when noise and confusion are common. In contrast, at institute you will learn to distinguish truth from error, build your relationship with Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, find direction and discover answers to life’s greatest questions…

“I promise that your time in institute will bring the Savior’s peace, joy and divine love.”

A sign celebrating 100 years of Institute sits outside the Conference Center before a worldwide devotional for young adults in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Many local units and institute programs gathered in-person to celebrate and watch the devotional on Sunday night. In downtown Salt Lake City, young adults enjoyed a variety of refreshments and Sunday-appropriate activities across Temple Square after the devotional.

The broadcast originating from the Conference Center is now available in the Americas, while a rebroadcast will be available in the afternoon and evening of Sunday, Feb. 8, in other areas.

Young adults can view the devotional live and on-demand on YouTube and for two weeks at broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The devotional will also be published for study and review in Gospel Library.

Questions and answers

During the devotional, Elder and Sister Kearon played a series of short videos featuring question-and-answer sessions they recently held with small groups of young adults. Throughout the videos, young adults asked the following questions:

What are some of the most significant roadblocks that young adults create for themselves? How can young adults help friends who are moving away from Church activity? How can young adults feel less anxiety and more peace through the Savior? How can young adults find joy when they don’t know what the future holds for them? How can young adults better understand and apply the Atonement of Jesus Christ to their lives?

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, looks on as his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, embraces an attendee after worldwide devotional for young adults at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Regarding the first question about roadblocks that young adults create for themselves, Elder Kearon said in his video response that the mindset of “roadblocks” can itself be an impediment.

Referencing President Henry B. Eyring, he explained: “We are being given opportunities to stretch and to learn, not because someone is keeping some great eternal scorecard, but because we need to grow and develop and … come to an understanding of who we are. So it is not about roadblocks, it is actually about the way being paved for us.” He quoted President Eyring’s teaching that “The Lord doesn’t put us through this test just to give us a grade; He does it because the process will change us.”

In her devotional remarks, Sister Kearon said that inner voices of doubt and discouragement can become significant roadblocks. But the Savior’s voice sounds nothing like those voices of cynicism, criticism and shame.

She read John 10:1-5, which states, in part, “He that entereth not by the door into the sheepfold, but climbeth up some other way, the same is a thief and a robber. But he that entereth in by the door is the shepherd of the sheep. … He goeth before them, and the sheep follow him: for they know his voice. And a stranger will they not follow, but will flee from him: for they know not the voice of strangers.”

Said Sister Kearon: “Sometimes you have a stranger’s voice in your head. A thief’s and a robber’s voice. … We must not listen to those voices, the voices of strangers, thieves and robbers, but instead listen to the voice of our Good Shepherd, who is always encouraging, always loving, always hopeful.”

An attendee takes notes during a worldwide devotional for young adults with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Regarding the second question, about how faithful young adults can help friends who are moving away from Church activity, Sister Kearon said in her video response that it boils down to love and time — struggling individuals need to know that their friends respect, care for and want to help them.

In his devotional comments, Elder Kearon added that it is important to keep individuals engaged with Church service, habits and responsibilities as much as possible.

“We are a people who go and do,” he said, referencing 1 Nephi 3:7. “And I think there is great power in that. It keeps our faith alive, and if our faith has drifted a little bit, it can draw us back.”

Regarding the third question, about how young adults can feel more peace through the Savior, Elder Kearon said in his video response that the Book of Mormon prophet Jacob experienced great anxiety, but it was directed outward to the well-being of his people (see Jacob 2). Conversely, Elder Kearon said his own anxiety is often about himself.

But something he has learned “over and over again,” he said, is that when he focuses on other people, his anxiety lifts and often entirely disappears.

Sister Kearon said in her video remarks that worry is a natural part of being human. In a world of instant gratification, it is easy to want the immediate removal of any discomfort; but part of the mortal experience is accepting moments — even periods — of discomfort.

She added in her devotional comments that when the turmoils and injustices of the world are too much to bear, “take the weight and the worry off your chest and lay it on Him. He is strong enough to bear it.”

Attendees take notes during a devotional for young adults with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Regarding the fourth question, about how young adults can find joy despite uncertain futures, Sister Kearon said in her video response that the answer is grounded in faith and trust in Jesus Christ and in knowing He has a “beautiful future” for each person.

“The more we can trust in that,” she said, “the more we can just allow ourselves to surrender and fall in His hands and live according to His will, and the more we can trust in good things to come. I think that really helps us find joy.”

Elder Kearon invited young adults to think more deeply about how every person was foreordained before this life with specific purposes. Especially for those who grew up with the gospel, it can be easy to forget how profound this truth is, but “it is a real thing.”

He also encouraged young adults to practice finding “spoonfuls” of joy in small moments, especially during the sacrament hour each Sunday. “There must be joy as you think of Him bursting out of that tomb and everything that that represents and everything that He has taken away from you by way of burden.”

Regarding the fifth and final question, about how young adults can better understand and apply the Atonement of Jesus Christ to their lives, Elder Kearon said in his video response that it helps him to think about the Atonement in context of the plan of happiness.

“When we understand that the plan and the Atonement can help us through any trial, any challenge… well, I am well on my way,” he said. “And after the tears, for me, comes the explosive joy — the absolutely overwhelming gratitude that He took it all away.”

Sister Kearon added in her devotional comments that any time she is given the strength to be a little more patient, to make a better choice or to otherwise improve herself, “that, for me, is the power and strength of Jesus Christ that flows from His Atoning sacrifice.”

Brightness and light

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a worldwide devotional for young adults at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Elder Kearon closed the devotional with another plea for young adults to put their faith in Christ at the forefront of their minds. It takes action and vision, work and energy, but the rewards are worth the effort.

“It’s about us getting transformed as we learn to sing with redeeming love,” Elder Kearon said. “As we bring our faith up close … it can eclipse everything else in brightness and light.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, speaks as his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, left, looks on during a worldwide devotional for young adults at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

A choir sings the opening hymn during a worldwide devotional for young adults at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News