Elder Kearon visits Latter-day Saints, friends in disaster-stricken Cebu, Philippines

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently visited Cebu City, Philippines, meeting with and ministering to members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints following a pair of devastating typhoons in early November.

Joined by his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, Elder Kearon met with more than 100 individuals at the Cebu Philippines Liloan Stake Center on Nov. 21. The Kearons were accompanied by Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Philippines Area, and his wife, Sister Marie Revillo.

“I bring you the profound love of President Dallin H. Oaks, the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles,” said Elder Kearon at a devotional with the attendees. “Our hearts have ached with you. We pray that you are receiving the help that will allow you to continue taking steps forward.”

Elder Kearon’s visit was reported on the Philippines Newsroom.

Members and friends continue to recover from the devastating damage left in the wind-swept and flood-inundated wakes of Typhoon Kalmaegi — locally known as Typhoon Tino — and Super Typhoon Fung-wong — locally known as Super Typhoon Uwah — which hit the Philippines the first two weeks of November. The total result was more than 320 fatalities, nearly 700 injured, some 140 missing and more than $650 million in damages.

The typhoons came about a month after a deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck offshore of Cebu, with residents there still in recovery from the quake when the typhoons came.

“You have experienced storms and earthquakes,” Elder Kearon told his listeners, “but you have shown remarkable spiritual grace and resilience.”

That resilience has been evident as Latter-day Saints — many who have suffered damages to their own homes — have assisted in cleanup efforts by removing mud and debris from homes and community areas. Full-time missionaries have been aiding in the cleanup as well.

Due to its geographic location in the area known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines experiences frequent natural disasters, from typhoons to flooding and from earthquakes to volcanic activity.

At the devotional meeting, President Rodolfo Torralba Jr., president of the Liloan stake, offered a status report on relief efforts and current conditions.

The Church’s assistance includes the donations of food, water, hygiene supplies, kitchen kits and water filtration buckets. Water-filtration systems have been installed in the Liloan stake center and other local meetinghouses, ensuring clear, potable water is available for members and neighbors.

The Church also opened the doors to more than 240 meetinghouses in the area to help members and friends seeking refuge from the storms.

Before departing, Elder Kearon greeted many survivors individually, offering words of comfort and encouragement. One notable interaction was a private meeting with Jamella Andagan, a Latter-day Saint whose family is grieving from the death of 7-year-old daughter, Jabesh, during the flooding.

“Elder Kearon’s visit was truly uplifting and inspiring,” President Torralba said. “After the typhoons, many were down and discouraged. His visit reminded us of the Savior’s love. His words and his love brought hope and comfort to us all.”

