As institute celebrates 100 years, President Oaks issues special invitation to young adults across the world

In a video shared during a Young Adult Worldwide Devotional on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, President Dallin H. Oaks invites young adults to attend institute.

In 2023, Brookelyn Harvey was hanging out with friends when one of them invited her to attend institute, the Church’s religious education program for young adults ages 18 to 35.

As a student at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, Harvey was enrolled in religion classes — which are required credits at Church-owned schools — and hadn’t attended many institute-sponsored classes or events.

But as she and her friend walked to campus, her friend showed her a video from the Prophet at the time, President Russell M. Nelson, where he issued a special invitation to all young adults throughout The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to regularly attend and participate in institute.

In the video, President Nelson promised many special blessings, including a sense of belonging, increased faith in Jesus Christ and guidance from the Holy Ghost.

“My life has never been the same since, but in an amazing way,” Harvey told the Church News of hearing the Prophet’s invitation.

When she moved to Logan, Utah, to start her master’s program at Utah State University, Harvey immediately enrolled in institute classes. Today, she serves on the outreach team of the Institute Student Council, which helps coordinate activities that invite young adults to draw closer to Christ.

Students line up to attend the dedication of the Logan Institute of Religion on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Eli Lucero, for the Church News

“I’ve experienced the blessings promised by President Nelson in that video,” Harvey said, listing the blessings of deepened conversion to Jesus Christ, feeling more of Heavenly Father’s love, meeting inspiring instructors and faithful friends, a sense of belonging and more joy.

Now, a new bevy of similar special blessings have been promised by President Dallin H. Oaks for the next cohort of young adults of the Church.

In the Sunday, Feb. 1, devotional broadcast, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, introduced a short video where President Oaks spoke directly to young people.

“My dear young adults,” said President Oaks, “I invite you to consistently attend institute.”

Calling institute “one of the greatest opportunities to learn, gather and lift others,” President Oaks noted that “we live in a day when noise and confusion are common.”

Member of the Institute Council, listen as Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, take a few minutes to talk with them prior to his speaking at the Weber State Institute of Religion in Ogden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

He added that those who attend institute consistently, however, will be able to:

Learn to distinguish truth from error,

Build their relationship with Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ,

Find direction and discover answers to life’s questions,

Meet others to help them along the covenant path,

Meet people to date and marry, and

Prepare to love and lead like the Savior.

The Prophet then encouraged young adults to invite their friends to enjoy these same blessings.

“I promise that your time in institute will bring the Savior’s peace, joy and divine love,” President Oaks declared.

Attendees listen during a devotional for young adults with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

A historic year for institute

Sunday’s devotional and the Prophet’s invitation come as the Church’s Institutes of Religion program celebrates its 100th anniversary — as well as record growth.

What began as a small class of 25 students in a small town in Idaho in 1926 has grown to include more than 2,700 locations in more than 170 countries.

While conducting Sunday’s worldwide event, Brother Chad H. Webb, the administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion who also serves in the Sunday School general presidency, noted “Something wonderful has been happening among young adults.”

Young adults visit after attending an Institutes of Religion class from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nairobi, Kenya. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Over the past two years, institute has increased enrollment by more than 100,000 students, Brother Webb reported. The Church Educational System — which includes both seminary and institute — is quickly approaching 1 million youth and young adults enrolled in classes for the first time in its history.

“Every one of you who attends institute this year will literally be one in a million,” Brother Webb told listeners on Sunday evening, “an important part of a historic year known and numbered by our Father in Heaven.”

In speaking about the growth of seminary and institute during an interview last year, Brother Webb attributed the increase to a variety of factors, including personal invitations from prophets.

“The Lord is really blessing His children and hastening His work,” said Brother Webb, adding that it has been “wonderful” to see youth and young adults respond to an invitation from the Prophet.

A young woman attends an Institutes of Religion class from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints