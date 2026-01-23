Some 70,000 seminary and institute teachers in 170 countries reminded to point youth and young adults to Jesus Christ

Betsabe Teresa Arteaga Valladares speaks with Elder Clark G. Gilbert, far right, a General Authority Seventy and the Church's commissioner of eduction, and Brother Chad H Webb, center right, the administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion who also serves in the Sunday School general presidency, during a worldwide Seminaries and Institutes of Religion instructor training at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.

Approximately 70,000 seminary and institute teachers in more than 170 countries have the “remarkable opportunity” to point the youth and young adults of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Savior, Jesus Christ, said Elder Clark G. Gilbert, the Church commissioner of education and a General Authority Seventy.

In addressing Seminaries and Institutes of Religion’s worldwide cohort of teachers and administrators, Elder Gilbert reiterated their core objective: “To help youth and young adults deepen their conversion to Jesus Christ and His restored gospel.”

Young people today are living in a difficult time, he said. “But if we can point our students to the Savior, Jesus Christ, He will change them. He will protect them. He will comfort them. He will heal them.”

Elder Gilbert was joined at the annual training — broadcast live from Church headquarters in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 23 — by Brother Chad H Webb, the administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion who also serves in the Sunday School general presidency.

Together, the two facilitated a discussion with representatives from 10 different areas of the world centered around five topics, or points of emphasis, for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion in recent years:

1. Invite diligent learning.

2. Help seminary students transition to institute.

3. Invite members and friends to participate.

4. Amplify prophetic messages.

5. Implement life preparation lessons.

Panel member Sicily Day Wilcock speaks during a worldwide Seminaries and Institutes of Religion instructor training at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Invite diligent learning

In speaking to Church religious educators last June, President D. Todd Christofferson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, taught that teachers should help activate students’ agency to take personal ownership in learning.

“It is in so doing that they can become active and lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ,” said President Christofferson, who is now the second counselor in the First Presidency.

Henry Herrera, a region director for the Church’s South America Northwest Area, shared how seminary administrators and teachers in his area have started sharing weekly video summaries on social media “reels” with seminary students.

A coordinator in the Church’s Asia Area, Riley Wang, spoke on how seminary and institute teachers there are striving to invite students to live the gospel, set goals and act in faith outside of class.

Elder Gilbert promised teachers, “As you strive to invite diligent learning, I promise you, you will see miracles happen in your student’s lives and they will learn in ways that help them become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, far right, a General Authority Seventy and the Church's commissioner of eduction, and Brother Chad H Webb, center right, an administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion who also serves in the Sunday School general presidency, talk with panel members Riley Wang and Henry Herrera during a worldwide Seminaries and Institutes of Religion instructor training at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Retain and transition students

“One of the best ways we can bless more youth and young adults is to help those who are already with us to enroll for the next year or the next class,” said Brother Webb.

In Canada, institute leaders have been hosting a “newbie” night for graduating seminary students where they feed them tacos and invite them to register for institute.

Sean Dixon, director of the Utah South Institute Region, spoke of seminary leaders gathering information from graduating students and giving it to the closest institute so they can reach out to personally invite and support students transitioning from seminary or from missions.

“Every seminary teacher should feel that your job is not done until all of your students are safely in the next seat, including institute,” said Brother Webb.

Brother Chad H Webb, the administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion who also serves in the Sunday School general presidency, speaks during a worldwide Seminaries and Institutes of Religion instructor training at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Invite friends

In spring of 2025, seminaries and institutes — in collaboration with the Missionary Department — began an “Invite a Friend” initiative, encouraging students to invite others to attend class with them.

“Last year, we had more than 72,000 friends of the Church enrolled in seminary and institute courses worldwide,” Brother Webb reported.

Peer-to-peer invitations are often the most effective. “When a young person personally invites a friend to join an institute class or activity, it carries special power,” said Brother Webb. “Their authentic testimonies and friendships are essential in welcoming all to attend.”

After listening to how seminary and institute leaders in Brazil and South Africa were able to increase their enrollments through invitations, Brother Webb said: “These invitations are simple — and they’re working. We invite all of you to please prayerfully continue with your efforts to invite more to participate. As we are consistent in our efforts, we will continue to see the Lord perform His miracles in the lives of these youth and young adults.”

A video is shown during a worldwide Seminaries and Institutes of Religion instructor training at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Amplify prophetic messages

Elder Gilbert first invited teachers to find ways to amplify the words of living prophets in their classrooms in January 2023.

After listening to how teachers and students in the Church’s South America South Area and U.S. Central Area have been responding to that invitation, Elder Gilbert said: “There is not much we can teach or do that will have a greater impact on our students than teaching the truths, doctrines and principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ as shared with us by those called to serve as His special witnesses for our day. Will you please continue to amplify prophetic messages in all that you do ministering and teaching our students?”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and the Church's commissioner of eduction, speaks during a worldwide Seminaries and Institutes of Religion instructor training at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Related Story 2023: Church commissioner of education shares 5 prophetic emphases for teaching young people of the Church

Implement life preparation lessons

Brother Webb noted that response and feedback from students, parents and priesthood leaders to the new life preparation curriculum has been positive.

“Through the life preparation lessons, we are helping to prepare a generation of disciples of Jesus Christ who are deeply converted to Him and His restored gospel throughout their lives. As we continue to teach these lessons, we will continue to see miracles. We will see the Lord prepare, strengthen and protect our students to stand against the storms of these latter days,” said Brother Webb.

Related Story What are the new life preparation lessons for seminary?