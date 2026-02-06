The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Two missionaries walk at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. Most will begin their service in July 2026.

J. Brian Abrams and Katie Abrams, who will serve as president and companion of the Ecuador Guayaquil North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

J. Brian Abrams, 53, and Katie Abrams, seven children, Ashley Valley Ward (Spanish), Vernal Utah Glines Stake: Ecuador Guayaquil North Mission, succeeding President Gregg A. Toolson and Sister Janette P. Toolson. Brother Abrams is a stake president and temple ordinance worker and former bishopric counselor, communication specialist, high councilor, seminary teacher, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Ecuador Guayaquil South Mission. He was born in Preston, Idaho, to Thomas Dean Abrams and Rosalie Abrams.

Sister Abrams is a Primary activities leader and temple ordinance worker and former ward Primary president, Nursery leader, ward family history consultant and Primary teacher. She was born in Orange, California, to Fred Charles Obrien and Mary Susan Ferrin.

Related Story See the list of 2026 new mission leadership assignments

Jeffrey G. Bickel and April K. Bickel, who will serve as president and companion of the Japan Sapporo Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeffrey G. Bickel, 57, and April K. Bickel, five children, Holladay 10th Ward, Salt Lake Holladay Stake: Japan Sapporo Mission, succeeding President Ken Toma and Sister Ruri Toma. Brother Bickel is a temple ordinance worker and ward temple and family history leader and former bishop, bishopric counselor, stake clerk, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward clerk, Sunday School teacher, Young Men adviser and missionary in the Japan Sapporo Mission. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Glenn Allen Bickel and Hellen Jeannette Carter.

Sister Bickel is a ward temple and family history consultant and former stake Primary presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Nursery leader, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher and missionary in the Japan Kobe Mission. She was born in San Pablo, California, to James Bischoff Kennard and Eleanor Knapp Kennard.

Ranulfo Cervantes Soler and Irais de Cervantes, who will serve as president and companion of the Argentina Resistencia Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ranulfo Cervantes Soler, 50, and Irais de Cervantes, three children, Lerma Ward, Lerma México Stake: Argentina Resistencia Mission, succeeding President Brad Barlow and Sister Angela Barlow. Brother Cervantes is an Area Seventy and former stake president, Area Seventy executive secretary, bishop, branch executive secretary, elders quorum president, high councilor, Primary teacher, stake executive secretary, ward Young Men president and missionary in the México Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mission. He was born in México City, Mexico, to Ranulfo Cervantes Velázquez and Alma Rosa Soler Alcantara.

Sister Cervantes is a stake Primary president and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Primary music leader, Relief Society teacher, seminary teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Puebla, Mexico, to Carlos Flores Garcia and Maria de Jesus Soto Flores.

Raymond Contreras and Lucinda León Contreras, who will serve as president and companion of the California Ventura Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Raymond Contreras, 55, and Lucinda León Contreras, six children, Rancho Vistoso Ward, Tucson Arizona North Stake: California Ventura Mission, succeeding President Juan Rodriguez and Sister Martha Rodriguez. Brother Contreras is a stake presidency counselor and former branch president, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, branch mission leader, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward missionary and missionary in the California Ventura Mission. He was born in Tucson, Arizona, to Francisco R. Contreras and Rosa Elena Contreras.

Sister Contreras is a seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Primary activities leader, Primary music leader and Primary teacher. She was born in Tucson, Arizona, to Guadalupe M. León and Beatriz Gonzalez León.

Douglas C. Derrick and Carrie Derrick, who will serve as president and companion of the Baltic Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Douglas C. Derrick, 53, and Carrie Derrick, three children, Mahogany Ridge Ward, North Logan Utah Stake: Baltic Mission, succeeding President Antti Makslahti-Tolstosheev and Sister Skaistė Makslahti-Tolstosheev. Brother Derrick is an Area Seventy executive secretary and former stake president, bishop, branch president, elders quorum president, stake Young Men president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Russia St. Petersburg Mission. He is from St. George, Utah, and was born to Thales Alfred Derrick and Willa Nita Derrick.

Sister Derrick is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, seminary teacher, Primary music leader, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker and stake mission preparation teacher. She is from Georgetown, Texas, and was born to Joel Randal Woodley and Martha Faye Woodley.

Johnny Ek and Terri-Dawn Ek, who will serve as president and companion of the Ghana Accra East Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Johnny Ek, 50, and Terri-Dawn Ek, five children, Encinitas Ward, Del Mar California Stake: Ghana Accra East Mission, succeeding President Ben Beeson and Sister Julynn Beeson. Brother Ek is a stake presidency counselor and a former bishop, elders quorum president, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward Young Men adviser, ward Young Men president, and missionary in the Uruguay Montevideo Mission. He was born in La Mesa, California, to John David Ek and Joan Arlene Folmsbee.

Sister Ek is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former Primary pianist, Young Women camp director, Young Women adviser and missionary in the England Leeds Mission. She was born in Cardston, Alberta, to Robert Edward Weston and Elizabeth Ellen Weston.

Allen P. Hilton and Julie J. Hilton, who will serve as president and companion of the México Veracruz Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Allen P. Hilton, 59, and Julie J. Hilton, four children, Arlington 3rd Ward, Arlington Texas Stake: México Veracruz Mission, succeeding President Elder Alvarado and Sister Celeste Aída Alvarado. Brother Hilton is a stake presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, Scoutmaster, seminary teacher, ward clerk and missionary in the México Monterrey Mission. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas, to Earl Monroe Hilton Jr. and Estelle Rita Hilton.

Sister Hilton is an English Connect instructor and temple service missionary and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, institute teacher, Nursery leader, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher, ward missionary and missionary in the Texas Houston Mission. She was born in Preston, Idaho, to Jesse Lamb Johnson Jr. and Alvona Kay Nielson.

M. Todd Jones and P. Michelle Jones, who will serve as president and companion of the Philippines Olongapo Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

M. Todd Jones, 58, and P. Michelle Jones, four children, River Hollow Ward, St George Utah Washington Fields Stake: Philippines Olongapo Mission, succeeding President W. Scott Albrecht and Sister Megan G. Albrecht. Brother Jones is an Area Seventy executive secretary and former bishop, elders quorum president, high councilor, ward executive secretary and missionary in the Australia Perth Mission. He was born in Long Beach, California, to Dale Vause Jones and Sandra Isom Jones.

Sister Jones is a former stake Young Women president, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, ward activities committee leader, Young Women adviser, ward Young Women camp director, ward missionary, Relief Society teacher, ward Relief Society activity leader, Primary teacher, Nursery leader and ward music coordinator. She was born in Salt Lake City to Larry Alvin Kramer and Lyneve Wilson Kramer.

James S. Mackie and Kylie A. Mackie, who will serve as president and companion of the New Zealand Auckland Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

James S. Mackie, 47, and Kylie A. Mackie, four children, Denham Court Ward, Liverpool Australia Stake: New Zealand Auckland Mission, succeeding President Marvin R Allen and Sister Lori B. Allen. Brother Mackie is an elders quorum president and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, ward Young Men president, stake young single adult adviser and missionary in the Australia Melbourne West Mission. He was born in Sydney, Australia, to Steven Ian Mackie and Kerry June Surgeoner.

Sister Mackie is a ward Primary presidency counselor and former ward Young Women president, seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker, stake young single adult adviser, Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher and Nursery leader. She was born in Adelaide, Australia, to Michael William Johnstone and Ann Joan Moody.

Robert Mayo and Karin Mayo, who will serve as president and companion of the Sweden Stockholm Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Robert Mayo, 63, and Karin Mayo, three children, Mendon Ward, Palmyra New York Stake: Sweden Stockholm Mission, succeeding President J. Gregory Lake and Sister Lisa S. Lake. Brother Mayo is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, branch president, ward mission leader and missionary in the California Sacramento Mission. He was born in Windsor, Ontario, to William Edward Barry Mayo and Helene Puskas Mayo.

Sister Mayo is a seminary teacher and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president and welfare and self-reliance specialist. She was born in Linköping, Östergötland, Sweden, to Rune Lennart Olausson and Gunnel Viola Appelgren.

Ayodele Orimisan Ojulari and Olubukola Abiodun Ojulari, who will serve as president and companion of the Nigeria Abuja Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ayodele Orimisan Ojulari, 56, and Olubukola Abiodun Ojulari, four children, Mowe Ward, Lagos Nigeria Ojodu Stake: Nigeria Abuja Mission, succeeding President Dennis K. Ocansey and Sister Rita Ocansey. Brother Ojulari is a bishopric counselor and former mission presidency counselor, district president, bishop, branch president, stake young single adult adviser, service missionary and seminary teacher. He was born in Ugbonla, Ondo State, Nigeria, to Zacheaus Orilabawaye Ojulari and Agnes Obinren-ejeyi Erewumi.

Sister Ojulari is a seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Onipanu, Lagos State, Nigeria, to Johnson Kayode Olukanni and Iyabo Ajayi Ademilola.

Matt Osborne and Kim Osborne, who will serve as president and companion of the Benin Cotonou Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Matt Osborne, 58, and Kim Osborne, two children, Little Cottonwood Ward, Sandy Utah Granite View Stake: Benin Cotonou Mission, succeeding President Kelly Lundeen and Sister Tina Lundeen. Brother Osborne is a Young Men adviser and former stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, high councilor, stake executive secretary, Sunday School teacher, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Switzerland Geneva Mission. He was born in Murray, Utah, to Ronald Gary Osborne and Barbara Osborne.

Sister Osborne is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, stake Relief Society activities coordinator, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher, institute teacher and young single adult leader. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to James Bert Jensen and Christina Jeanne Jensen.

Martiniano S. Soquila Jr. and Lourdes Beata C. Soquila, who will serve as president and companion of the new Philippines Ormoc Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Martiniano S. Soquila Jr., 54, and Lourdes Beata C. Soquila, three children, Mapandan Ward, Mangaldan Philippines Stake: Philippines Ormoc Mission. Brother Soquila is an Area Seventy and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, high councilor, stake clerk, stake executive secretary and missionary in the Philippines Davao Mission. He was born in Mapandan, Pangasinan, Philippines, to Martiniano Castro Soquila Sr. and Carmen Quiñones Sales Soquila.

Sister Soquila is a seminary teacher and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary, seminary teacher, Young Women adviser, self-reliance specialist and missionary in the Philippines Manila Mission. She was born in Malate, Manila, Philippines, to Saturnino Jutie Cervantes and Paciencia Mejia Garin.

Greg Trimble and Kristyn Trimble, who will serve as president and companion of the new Australia Brisbane South Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Greg Trimble, 45, and Kristyn Trimble, two children, Wasatch Mountain Ward, Midway Utah West Stake: Australia Brisbane South Mission. Brother Trimble is a former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, institute teacher, Young Men adviser, seminary teacher, service missionary, stake Sunday School president, temple ordinance worker, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Michigan Lansing Mission. He was born in Riverside, California, to James Walter Trimble and Cynthia Trimble.

Sister Trimble is a Young Women adviser and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Nursery leader, Sunday School teacher, ward missionary, service missionary and Young Women adviser. She was born in Fullerton, California, to Craig Horsley Burnham and Vicky Catherine Burnham.

James N. Wadsworth and Kimberly Wadsworth, who will serve as president and companion of the Colorado Colorado Springs Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

James N. Wadsworth, 56, and Kimberly Wadsworth, five children, Harmon Ward, Fallon Nevada Stake: Colorado Colorado Springs Mission, succeeding President Jason Kotter and Sister Julie Kotter. Brother Wadsworth is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, mission executive secretary, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, high councilor, Primary teacher, stake mission presidency counselor and missionary in the Alaska Anchorage Mission. He was born in Fallon, Nevada, to Franklin Brent Wadsworth and Joyce Crook Wadsworth.

Sister Wadsworth is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Primary music leader and Primary teacher. She was born in St. George, Utah, to William David Terry and Linda Louise Jensen Terry.

David R. Williams and Suzi Williams, who will serve as president and companion of the California Arcadia Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David R. Williams, 55, and Suzi Williams, four children, Thunderbird Hills Ward, Phoenix Arizona Thunderbird Park Stake: California Arcadia Mission, succeeding President Brent D. Jones and Sister Elizabeth Jones. Brother Williams is a communication specialist and director of public affairs and former stake president, bishop, elders quorum president, high councilor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Missouri St. Louis Mission. He was born in Panorama City, California, to Dennis Richard Williams and Terri Lee Williams.

Sister Williams is a Primary teacher and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary activities leader, Primary music leader, ward activity committee member, Young Women adviser and Young Women camp director. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Don Jesse Lamb and Vicky Sue Lamb.