Leaders & Ministry

Video: Elder Clark G. Gilbert shares his testimony of Jesus Christ

In a Church News video, Elder Gilbert talks about how it is ‘an exciting time to be part of the gospel of Jesus Christ’

Elder Clark G. Gilbert speaks during an interview on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in Salt Lake City. Elder Gilbert was called by President Dallin H. Oaks as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; it was announced on Feb. 12, 2026. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Aimee Cobabe
Ryan Jensen
By Aimee Cobabe, Ryan Jensen

The day after Elder Clark G. Gilbert was ordained as the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he sat down for interviews with local media and declared his testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

“I know He lives. I know He loves us. I know He can help us repent and that we can be forgiven when we fall short,” Elder Gilbert said during the Friday, Feb. 13, interview.

In a Church News video titled “Clarity in Chaos,” Elder Gilbert spoke about living in the “perilous times” prophesied by the apostle Paul.

But that commotion in the world is also what is creating what Elder Gilbert calls “the most unprecedented opportunities for the Church.”

“Ancient and modern prophets have prophesied of the last days before the return of the Savior and there would be increasing darkness, but it would make the light stand out even more than ever before. And people are flocking to that, want to know that. What an exciting time to be part of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Testifying of the Savior

The newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has shared his testimony of Jesus Christ in many locations and with many different groups in his different jobs and callings over the years.

Below are videos in which Elder Gilbert has testified and taught about the gospel and his love for the Savior.

Feb. 12, 2026: First video testimony as an Apostle

This video was published on Elder Gilbert’s new social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube.

Aug. 25, 2025: BYU devotional

In a BYU devotional address in August, Elder Gilbert said BYU must be deliberate in its divine mission, amplifying prophets’ counsel and preparing disciples for the Lord’s return.

Sept. 23, 2025: BYU–Idaho devotional

In a devotional address at BYU–Idaho in September, Elder Gilbert and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, spoke about finding the Savior in the “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

October 2021 general conference: ‘The Parable of the Slope’

During the October 2021 general conference, Elder Gilbert testified that it is not where one starts but where one is headed that matters most.

