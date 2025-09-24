Elder Gilbert, Sister Gilbert share 3 ways to find Christ in ‘The Family Proclamation’

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and the commissioner of Church education, and Sister Christine Gilbert teach students about finding Christ in "The Family: A Proclamation to the World" at a BYU–Idaho devotional in Rexburg, Idaho, Sept. 23, 2025.

In a BYU–Idaho devotional on Tuesday, Sept. 23 — the 30th anniversary of the “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” — Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and the commissioner of Church education, and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, spoke to students about finding Christ in “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

“Our message today is that as you look for the Savior in ‘The Family Proclamation,’ you will see yourself in God’s plan for His family and learn more of His plan for your eternal family,” said Elder Gilbert.

He added, “We also recognize that each person has their own unique circumstances and family situations. Know that you are a beloved son or daughter of God and will always have a place in His eternal family.”

Sister Gilbert quoted BYU professor Jenet Erickson from a recent Church News podcast episode, saying, “It’s not about perfect families. It is about redemption through Christ and all the different ways that we will find Him in our story.”

Elder and Sister Gilbert proceeded to share three principles for finding the Savior in “The Family Proclamation”: covenants and ordinances bind individuals to Christ and their families, individuals can find happiness through the teachings of Jesus Christ and sacrifice in marriage and parenting helps individuals become more like the Savior.

Bound through ordinances and covenants

Elder Gilbert and Sister Gilbert illustrated the importance of temple ordinances and covenants by sharing two stories.

Elder Gilbert told the story of his grandparents, who were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1941. Just six years later, his grandfather passed away from leukemia.

Many years later, his grandmother also passed away. Elder Gilbert testified that his grandparents are now reunited and “bound together for eternity,” thanks to the Atonement of Jesus Christ and the making and keeping of temple covenants.

Sister Gilbert spoke about her Aunt Janet, who never married, although she sought that blessing. Aunt Janet stayed true to her covenants and lived a remarkable life.

Sister Gilbert said she finds comfort in President Nelson’s statement in the October 2008 general conference: “In the Lord’s own way and time, no blessing will be withheld from His faithful Saints. The Lord will judge and reward each individual according to heartfelt desire as well as deed.”

Live Christ’s teachings

Elder Gilbert and Sister Gilbert next focused on another teaching from “The Family Proclamation”: “Happiness in family life is most likely to be achieved when founded upon the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

The couple shared ways they have taught their children about the Savior in their home, including intentionally putting away distractions and focusing on each child when they leave or return to the house.

Students prepare to attend a devotional given by Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and the commissioner of Church education, and Sister Christine Gilbert at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, Sept. 23, 2025. | BYU–Idaho

“One way to share the Savior’s teachings is by simply loving our children,” said Elder Gilbert.

Sister Gilbert explained that they also focus on the Savior’s teachings by giving children time to share insights during family scripture study.

Become like the Savior through sacrifice

The Gilberts taught that “The Family Proclamation” directs individuals to develop Christlike attributes of faith, forgiveness, respect and love.

Elder Gilbert explained that fulfilling familial roles helps individuals develop these attributes.

Students fill the BYU–Idaho Center to hear a devotional given by Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and the commissioner of Church education, and Sister Christine Gilbert in Rexburg, Idaho, Sept. 23, 2025. | BYU–Idaho

“Marital and parenting roles require sacrifice and giving up of self,” said Elder Gilbert. “There is something about giving yourself to a spouse or to a child that changes you.”

Many narratives around marriage and parenthood only focus on the demands and sacrifices associated with those roles, said Sister Gilbert.

Such narratives “often miss the deeper fulfillment and purpose tied to these sacred roles,” she said.

She illustrated her point using a recent Wheatley Institute report.

According to the report, surveyed mothers were more likely to report feeling “overwhelmed” and “exhausted” and to wish they had more time to themselves.

However, these same women were also most likely to report “what I do in life is valuable and worthwhile,” and “my life has a clear sense of purpose.”

Students smile as they walk to a devotional held at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, Sept. 23, 2025. | BYU–Idaho

“In my own life,” said Sister Gilbert, “I have felt a profound sense of purpose as I have partnered with the Lord and with my husband in bringing children into this world and nourishing them the best I knew how in the light and teachings of our Savior.”

Elder Gilbert echoed his wife’s sentiment, paraphrasing University of Virginia sociologist Bradford Wilcox: “Fatherhood essentially pulls men out of themselves and into something far bigger than themselves.”