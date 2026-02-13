Read about the new leaders of 16 missions around the world — from Texas to Togo

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries participating in a family festival in Munich, Germany, in November 2018 present visitors with copies of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World."

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. Most will begin their service in July.

Kristopher A. Bailey and Amy Bailey, who will serve as president and companion of the new Togo Lomé Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kristopher A. Bailey, 55, and Amy Bailey, three children, Hawes Ward, Queen Creek Arizona Heritage Stake: Togo Lomé Mission. Brother Bailey is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, ward Young Men president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Switzerland Geneva Mission. He was born in Milford, Utah, to Ronald Lee Bailey and Judy Larene Bailey.

Sister Bailey is a stake music coordinator and stake young single adult adviser and former ward Young Women president, Relief Society teacher, Primary music leader and Nursery leader. She was born in Santa Rosa, California, to Carey Edward Pittson and Ariel Maria Pittson.

Romeo A. Campos and Olivia Salamanca Campos, who will serve as president and companion of the new Philippines Puerto Princesa Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Romeo A. Campos, 59, and Olivia Salamanca Campos, three children, San Isidro Ward, San Jose Nueva Ecija Philippines Stake: Philippines Puerto Princesa Mission. Brother Campos is a service mission leader and Sunday School teacher and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, district presidency counselor, branch president, elders quorum president, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Philippines Davao Mission. He was born in Tayug, Philippines, to Leandro Ganarial Campos and Consolacion Guerrero Almeron.

Sister Campos is a service mission leader and former district Relief Society president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, institute teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Philippines Cebu and Philippines Naga missions. She was born in Llanera, Philippines, to Rogelio Estabillo Salamanca and Feliza Vera Pante Salamanca.

Christopher H. Clason and Kristine D. Clason, who will serve as president and companion of the new Perú Tacna Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Christopher H. Clason, 59, and Kristine D. Clason, four children, Homestead Ward, Midway Utah West Stake: Perú Tacna Mission. Brother Clason is a Sunday School teacher and former stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward mission leader and missionary in the Colombia Bogotá Mission. He was born in Fresno, California, to Wilmer Lincoln Clason and Mabel Irene Clason.

Sister Clason is a Sunday School teacher, and former stake Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Los Angeles, California, to Richard Brooks Cressall and Jonna Marlene Cressall.

Andrew Croshaw and Vanessa Croshaw, who will serve as president and companion of the Tennessee Knoxville Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Andrew Croshaw, 52, and Vanessa Croshaw, five children, Mountain Point 6th Ward, Draper Utah Mountain Point Stake: Tennessee Knoxville Mission, succeeding President Mark Barlow and Sister Kimberly Barlow. Brother Croshaw is a Young Men adviser and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Belgium Antwerp Mission. He was born in Fort Rucker, Alabama, to Alan Croshaw and Roseann Neilson.

Sister Croshaw is a musical missionary violinist in the Orchestra at Temple Square and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Primary music leader, Relief Society teacher and ward music coordinator. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Douglas Rich and Linda Rich.

Shawn K. Jones and Beth M. Jones, who will serve as president and companion of the South Africa Johannesburg Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Shawn K. Jones, 56, and Beth M. Jones, three children, Spring Creek 3rd Ward, Elko Nevada East Stake: South Africa Johannesburg Mission, succeeding President Paul W. Ruben and Sister Marianne Ruben. Brother Jones is a communication specialist and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president, seminary teacher and missionary in the New Mexico Albuquerque Mission. He was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Kenneth Gardner Jones and Lorna Sorensen Jones.

Sister Jones is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Young Women camp director, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary music leader, Young Women adviser and seminary teacher. She was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to Michael Hummel Wayne and Barbara Jean Wayne.

Brett Keller and Marcie Keller, who will serve as president and companion of the Japan Tokyo North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brett Keller, 58, and Marcie Keller, four children, Wilton Ward, Fairfield Connecticut Stake: Japan Tokyo North Mission, succeeding President Reed T. Deshler and Sister Heather L. Deshler. Brother Keller is a Sunday School teacher and former stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, stake clerk and missionary in the Japan Sapporo Mission. He was born in Seattle, Washington, to George Benson Keller and Lauretta Shareen Keller.

Sister Keller is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, seminary teacher, Young Women adviser and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Gary Ronald Moss and Georgia Terrece Lawrence.

Kuviwe Mahlangabeza and Thobeka Mahlangabeza, who will serve as president and companion of the South Africa Pretoria Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kuviwe Mahlangabeza, 43, and Thobeka Mahlangabeza, four children, Mdantsane 3rd Ward, Mdantsane South Africa Stake: South Africa Pretoria Mission, succeeding President Glenn M. Holmes and Sister Mandy Holmes. Brother Mahlangabeza is a ward Sunday School president and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, high councilor, ward Sunday School president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the South Africa Durban Mission. He was born in East London, South Africa, to Tembile Howard Mahlangabeza and Nonzame Ethel Mahlangabeza.

Sister Mahlangabeza is a stake history specialist and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, institute teacher, Primary music leader, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and ward librarian. She was born in East London, South Africa, to Vusumzi Eric Ntwanambi and Deliwe Hazel Vellem.

Stanton L. Marshall and Connie Marshall, who will serve as president and companion of the Brazil Recife North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Stanton L. Marshall, 51, and Connie Marshall, five children, Victor 3rd Ward, Driggs Idaho Stake: Brazil Recife North Mission, succeeding President Davis M. Smith and Sister Asialene C. Smith. Brother Marshall is a stake president and former bishop, elders quorum presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Sunday School teacher, Young Men adviser, assistant ward clerk and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo South Mission. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Gary L Marshall and Ramona Dee Marshall.

Sister Marshall is a ward Young Women secretary and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Bountiful, Utah, to Darwin Austin Browning and Colene Browning, and grew up in Rigby, Idaho.

Steven C. Merrell and Jeanne Merrell, who will serve as president and companion of the new Virginia Norfolk Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Steven C. Merrell, 63, and Jeanne Merrell, five children, Monterey Ward, Monterey California Stake: Virginia Norfolk Mission. Brother Merrell is an Area Seventy and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, ward Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Austria Vienna Mission. He was born in Reno, Nevada, to Charles Ammon Merrell and Patricia Lee Merrell.

Sister Merrell is a temple ordinance worker and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women secretary, assistant stake Young Women camp director, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher and ward missionary. She was born in El Paso, Texas, to Richard Clyde Gilmore Jr. and Marion Johnson Gilmore.

Jorge W. Pérez and Graciela Agustina Pérez, who will serve as president and companion of the México Oaxaca Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jorge W. Pérez, 54, and Graciela Agustina Pérez, four children, Chiguayante Ward, Concepción Chile Chiguayante Stake: México Oaxaca Mission, succeeding President Marcelo J. Paz and Sister Adriana Paz. Brother Pérez is a high councilor and former Area Seventy, stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Chile Viña del Mar Mission. He was born in Santiago, Chile, to Jose Manuel Gonzalez and Erminda de Gonzalez Castillo.

Sister Pérez is a ward Relief Society president and former stake Relief Society president, stake missionary, temple ordinance worker, ward Young Women president, and ward Young Women secretary. She was born in Santiago, Chile, to Salustio Nicomedes Cubillos Canales and Graciela del Transito de Cubillos Gajardo.

Carlos Gabriel Prieto and Dayalsi Gomez de Prieto, who will serve as president and companion of the México Xalapa Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Carlos Gabriel Prieto, 41, and Dayalsi Gomez de Prieto, four children, Palmas Ward, México City Chapultepec Stake: México Xalapa Mission, succeeding President Alejandro Villanueva and Sister Olga M. Villanueva. Brother Prieto is an elders quorum president and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, ward Young Men president, institute teacher and missionary in the México Guadalajara Mission. He was born in Tuxpan, Veracruz, Mexico, to Roberto Prieto Lopez and Estela de Prieto Bock.

Sister Gomez de Prieto is a ward Primary president and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and Gospel Principles teacher. She was born in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico, to Lazaro Gomez Rivera and Rosa Elena de Gomez Salazar.

Lehi Rodriguez and Melissa Rodriguez, who will serve as president and companion of the Texas Houston East Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lehi Rodriguez, 48, and Melissa Rodriguez, four children, Meadows 1st Ward, Draper Utah Meadows Stake: Texas Houston East Mission, succeeding President Steve Schmutz and Sister Becky Schmutz. Brother Rodriguez is a stake presidency counselor and former mission presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake executive secretary, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the México Monterrey North Mission. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico, to Gustavo Rodriguez Diaz and Maria Teresa Rodriguez Mora.

Sister Rodriguez is a Sunday School teacher and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary activities leader and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Salt Lake City to James Hill Wilhelm and Cheryl June Wilhelm.

Scott E. Sears and Robin Sears, who will serve as president and companion of the México Puebla South Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott E. Sears, 53, and Robin Sears, four children, Lake Butler Ward, Orlando Florida South Stake: México Puebla South Mission, succeeding President Raúl Oyarzabal and Sister Roxana Oyarzabal. Brother Sears is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Sunday School president, stake Young Men presidency counselor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, ward Sunday School president, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Venezuela Caracas West Mission. He was born in Spokane, Washington, to James Edward Sears and Judy Ann Sears.

Sister Sears is a former stake Primary president, stake Relief Society secretary, stake Primary secretary, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Nursery leader, ward Primary music leader, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher and Young Women adviser. She was born in La Grande, Oregon, to Victor Henry Coalwell and Sharon Marie Coalwell.

Tod M. Turley and Lindie Turley, who will serve as president and companion of the North Carolina Raleigh Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tod M. Turley, 64, and Lindie Turley, five children, Wildwood Park Ward, Thousand Oaks California Stake: North Carolina Raleigh Mission, succeeding President John Stevens and Sister Marcia Kirk Stevens. Brother Turley is a service missionary adviser and former bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, high priest group leader, high councilor, seminary teacher, stake Young Men president, Sunday School teacher, ward mission leader, Young Men adviser and missionary in the Belgium/Netherlands Mission. He was born in South Pasadena, California, to Robert Starling Turley Jr. and Maurine Turley.

Sister Turley is a service missionary adviser and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Relief Society secretary, stake family history consultant, stake family history leader, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, institute teacher, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward temple and family history consultant and Young Women adviser. She was born in Los Angeles, California, to John Douglas Lang and Linda Patricia Lang.

David James Williams and Staccie Williams, who will serve as president and companion of the new Senegal Dakar Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David James Williams, 58, and Staccie Williams, four children, Fullerton Ward, Brea California Stake: Senegal Dakar Mission. Brother Williams is a temple ordinance worker and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum secretary, Young Men adviser, Primary teacher, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Canada Montreal Mission. He was born in Anaheim, California, to David James Williams and Nola Mae Williams.

Sister Williams is a stake Young Women presidency counselor, temple and family history consultant and temple ordinance worker and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary activities leader, Primary teacher, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher and Young Women adviser. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Richard D Snyder and Lenore B Snyder.

Chris Wright and Tally Wright, who will serve as president and companion of the new Cape Verde Mindelo Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Chris Wright, 47, and Tally Wright, two children, Cherry Hills Ward, Albuquerque New Mexico Stake: Cape Verde Mindelo Mission. Brother Wright is a bishop and temple ordinance worker and former bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, high priests group leader, ward executive secretary, ward mission leader and missionary in the Brazil Curitiba Mission. He was born in Seattle, Washington, to Frank Campbell Wright and Shirley Pearce Wright.

Sister Wright is a ward Young Women secretary and temple ordinance worker and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and Young Women adviser. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Kurt Michael Maughan and Pamela Joy Maughan.