Learn about leaders of 16 missions — from Mexico to Mongolia

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. Most will begin their service in July.

Brian W. Baker and Kristi Baker, who will serve as president and companion of the Chile Santiago North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brian W. Baker, 56, and Kristi Baker, nine children, Poplar Grove Ward, Salt Lake Cannon Stake: Chile Santiago North Mission, succeeding President Rafael G. Gutiérrez and Sister Georgina R. Gutiérrez. Brother Baker is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake executive secretary, stake mission presidency counselor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor and missionary in the Chile Santiago North Mission. He was born in Cedar City, Utah, to William Henry Baker and Jean Lorraine Baker.

Sister Baker is a former ward Primary presidency counselor, music director, temple organist, ward organist, Primary music leader, Primary pianist, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the California Ventura Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to John Paul Mendenhall and Betty Jean Stewart.

Lance R. Bradford and Robbi O. Bradford, who will serve as president and companion of the Brazil Recife South Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lance R. Bradford, 53, and Robbi O. Bradford, seven children, Helotes Ward, San Antonio Texas West Stake: Brazil Recife South Mission, succeeding President Lincoln P. Martins and Sister Bianca Orsi Martins. Brother Bradford is a stake president and former bishop, bishopric counselor, seminary teacher, stake Young Men president, ward mission leader, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Brazil Belo Horizonte Mission. He was born in McAllen, Texas, to Richard Walter Bradford and Dianne Leah Bess.

Sister Bradford is a seminary supervisor and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, Primary teacher, Young Women adviser, seminary teacher and missionary in the Portugal Lisbon North Mission. She was born in Provo, Utah, to John Dee O’Brien and Christina Rammell O’Brien.

Michael A. Call and Corrie Call, who will serve as president and companion of the new Cote d'Ivoire Abidjan South Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Michael A. Call, 60, and Corrie Call, four children, Kays Ward, Kaysville Utah Deseret Mill Stake: Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan South Mission. Brother Call is a stake Young Men presidency counselor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, ward clerk, Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president, ward Sunday School presidency counselor and missionary in the Belgium/Brussels Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Alan Otis Call and Rowene Riley Call.

Sister Call is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake music coordinator, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Woman adviser, Primary teacher, Primary pianist and ward music coordinator. She was born in Provo, Utah, to William Durlin Bailey and Robin Carter Bailey.

Matthew G. Court and Kimberli Court, who will serve as president and companion of the new Solomon Islands Honiara Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Matthew G. Court, 56, and Kimberli Court, four children, Mount Mahogany 2nd Ward, Pleasant Grove Utah Mount Mahogany Stake: Solomon Islands Honiara Mission. Brother Court is a YSA bishopric counselor and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, ward Young Men president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, stake executive secretary, ward executive secretary and missionary in the Perú Lima North Mission. He is from Burbank, California, to Owen Grant Court and Lynda Kay Court.

Sister Court is a stake YSA Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary, institute teacher, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Freeman Milton Dunn Jr. and Marina Jean Weight.

Andres L. Dorado and Martha Dorado, who will serve as president and companion of the Argentina Mendoza Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Andres L. Dorado, 57, and Martha Dorado, four children, Namao Ward, Edmonton Alberta North Stake: Argentina Mendoza Mission, succeeding President Thomas Ingersoll and Sister Pamela Ingersoll. Brother Dorado is a stake presidency counselor and former mission presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum presidency counselor, institute teacher, stake clerk, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Colombia Bogotá North Mission. He was born in Cali, Colombia, to Leonardo Dorado and Amparo Alban.

Sister Dorado is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher, activities committee chairman, Nursery leader, director of public affairs, seminary supervisor, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Colombia Bogotá North Mission. She was born in Cali, Colombia, to Agripino Solarte and Margot Bolaños.

Marc Fuller and Cammy Fuller, who will serve as president and companion of the new Liberia Monrovia West Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Marc Fuller, 57, and Cammy Fuller, four children, Princeton Ward, Salt Lake Monument Park Stake: Liberia Monrovia West Mission. Brother Fuller is a former stake Young Men secretary, YSA bishop, high councilor, ward Young Men president, Primary teacher, ward mission leader, Sunday School teacher, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Ecuador Guayaquil Mission. He was born in Palo Alto, California, to Robert Allen Fuller and Dixie Eva Fuller.

Sister Fuller is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Young Women camp director, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, stake Pioneer Day float committee, YSA adviser, Primary teacher, Cub Scout leader and missionary in the New Jersey Morristown Mission. She was born in Los Altos, California, to Evan William Madsen and Palma Lundahl Madsen.

Tamir Ganbat and Sarah M. Ganbat, who will serve as president and companion of the new Mongolia Ulaanbaatar West Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tamir Ganbat, 47, and Sarah M. Ganbat, five children, Plano 6th Ward, Plano Texas Stake: Mongolia Ulaanbaatar West Mission. Brother Ganbat is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward executive secretary, branch clerk, branch Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the California San Francisco Mission. He was born in Darkhan, Mongolia, to Ganbat Baldandorj and Chimgee Sereenendorj.

Sister Ganbat is an assistant communication director and former ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women secretary, ward Primary secretary, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Terrance Ned Lunt and Mary Bushman Lunt.

Manuel Gutiérrez and Eva Gutierrez, who will serve as president and companion of the México Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Manuel Gutiérrez, 50, and Eva Gutierrez, three children, Villa de Reyes Branch, San Luis Potosi México Industrias Stake: México Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mission, succeeding President Luis J. Camey and Sister Bertita Camey. Brother Gutiérrez is a branch president and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, stake clerk, stake assistant clerk, temple ordinance worker and ward mission leader. He was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to Manuel Gutierrez Silva and Maria Martha Mendoza Martinez.

Sister Gutierrez is a branch Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, Nursery leader, seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to Nicolas Castillo Barrientos and Eva Reynalda Jimenez Flores.

Philip Huber and Alice Huber, who will serve as president and companion of the Tanzania Dar es Salaam Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Philip Huber, 57, and Alice Huber, seven children, Regal Branch (Swahili), Spokane Washington Stake: Tanzania Dar es Salaam Mission, succeeding President Samuel E. Eghan and Sister Paulina Eghan. Brother Huber is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, stake service missionary, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Alpine German-Speaking Mission. He was born in Lafayette, Indiana, to Clayton Shirl Huber and Beth Huber.

Sister Huber is a branch Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former seminary teacher, stake service missionary and missionary in the Switzerland Geneva Mission. She was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Richard Merrill Oveson and Alexandra Campbell Oveson.

Ikechukwu J. Ibe and Freda O. Ibe, who will serve as president and companion of the Nigeria Aba Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ikechukwu J. Ibe, 54, and Freda O. Ibe, three children, Ekae Ward, Benin City Nigeria Sokponba Stake: Nigeria Aba Mission, succeeding President Terrify Antonio Banda and Sister Mary Banda. Brother Ibe is a former mission presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, stake YSA adviser, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, institute teacher, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher, assistant stake clerk, ward clerk, assistant area auditor and missionary in the Nigeria Lagos Mission. He was born in Obowu, Nigeria, to Kalu Oka Ibe and Nene Kalu Ibe.

Sister Ibe is a music coordinator and ward Sunday School teacher and former stake YSA adviser, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher and ward music director. She was born in Isolo, Nigeria, to Simon Adedamola Adetola and Georgina Ofosuah Adetola.

Pierrot Kabunda and Frida Kabunda, who will serve as president and companion of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kananga Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pierrot Kabunda, 61, and Frida Kabunda, five children, Mont Ngafula 1st Ward, Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Mont Ngafula Stake: Democratic Republic of the Congo Kananga Mission, succeeding President Eric Kapanga and Sister Therese-Alberta Kapanga. Brother Kabunda is an elders quorum teacher and former stake presidency counselor, stake Sunday School president, bishop, branch presidency counselor, elders quorum president, branch assistant clerk, seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker, ward mission leader, ward missionary and stake Young Men youth committee member. He was born in Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of Congo, to Pierre Kabunda Wa Nkongolo and Anne Ntumba Dinyanu.

Sister Kabunda is a Relief Society teacher and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, to Bukondo Richard Mfuke and Teti Anne Marie Engwanda.

Diego A. Oliveira and Clézia S. Oliveira, who will serve as president and companion of the new Brazil São Bernardo Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Diego A. Oliveira, 43, and Clézia S. Oliveira, three children, Torreão Ward, Recife Brazil Stake: Brazil São Bernardo Mission. Brother Oliveira is a mission presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake president, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, Primary teacher, stake clerk and missionary in the Brazil Belo Horizonte Mission. He was born in Recife, Brazil, to Cleto Pinheiro de Oliveira and Ana Márcia Agra de Oliveira.

Sister Oliveira is a ward Relief Society president and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Recife, Brazil, to Marino Macedo Sales and Elineuza Vasconcelos de Melo Sales.

Nathan D. Pace and Margaret W. Pace, who will serve as president and companion of the Guatemala Guatemala City Central Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nathan D. Pace, 60, and Margaret W. Pace, six children, Lockport Ward, Buffalo New York Stake: Guatemala Guatemala City Central Mission, succeeding President Daren K. Heyland and Sister Becky Heyland. Brother Pace is a bishopric counselor and temple ordinance worker and former Area Seventy, stake president, bishop, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, elders quorum presidency councilor, Primary teacher, assistant ward clerk and missionary in the Spain Sevilla Mission. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to James Byrum Pace and Eunice Stanton Pace.

Sister Pace is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Nursery leader, Primary music leader, seminary teacher, self-reliance facilitator, Primary teacher, ward single adult adviser and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Los Angeles, California, to John Grant Watson and Cynthia Ann Watson.

R. Scott Rushing and Heidi Rushing, who will serve as president and companion of the Paraguay Asunción East Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

R. Scott Rushing, 57, and Heidi Rushing, five children, Lacamas Creek Ward, Vancouver Washington North Stake: Paraguay Asunción East Mission, succeeding President David A. Calderwood and Sister Inés Calderwood. Brother Rushing is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake president, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, seminary teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward mission leader and missionary in the Paraguay Asunción Mission. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to William Arthur Rushing and Clara Faye Rushing.

Sister Rushing is a stake Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, seminary supervisor, seminary teacher, ward missionary and missionary in the Paraguay Asunción Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to John Richard Stewart and Bethany Stewart.

Gilbert Tavita and Ginger Tavita, who will serve as president and companion of the Samoa Apia West Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gilbert Tavita, 63, and Ginger Tavita, four children, Midvalley 2nd Ward (Samoan), Sandy Utah Midvalley Stake: Samoa Apia West Mission, succeeding President Adney Reid and Sister Tina Reid. Brother Tavita is a bishopric counselor and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, branch president, elders quorum president, Gospel Doctrine teacher and ward mission leader. He was born in Utulei, American Samoa, to Joseph Paul Tavita and Moana Laurenson.

Sister Tavita is a Relief Society service committee member and former stake Young Women president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake activities committee chairman, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary music leader and Primary teacher. She was born in San Francisco, California, to Jeremiah Ieleiwae Alip and Clara Leialoha Alip.

Michael K. Wood and Lori Coons Wood, who will serve as president and companion of the Cape Verde Praia Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Michael K. Wood, 51, and Lori Coons Wood, six children, Higley Groves Ward, Gilbert Arizona Highland West Stake: Cape Verde Praia Mission, succeeding President Scott R. Labrum and Sister Mindi Labrum. Brother Wood is a music coordinator and former bishop, bishopric counselor, stake Young Men president, stake Young Men presidency counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Primary music leader, Young Men adviser and missionary in the Brazil Curitiba Mission. He was born in Anaheim, California, to Donald Mark Wood and Annalee Wood.

Sister Wood is a choir accompanist and Primary music leader and former stake Young Women camp director, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary pianist and Young Women adviser. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Chad Price Coons and Beth Coons.