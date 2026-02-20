This week on social: Prophet says God ‘knows all truth,’ leaders share love on Valentine’s Day

In a Feb. 18 post on social media, President Dallin H. Oaks, President of the Church, referenced his recent BYU devotional during which he quoted Elder Richard L. Evans, who said man's discoveries are a small part of what "God already knows and controls in His ordering of the universe."

With Valentine’s Day in view, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently shared social media messages of love for Jesus Christ, eternal relationships, friends and other leaders. Other posts from Church leaders included testimonies of overcoming hardship by developing faith in Jesus Christ.

President Dallin H. Oaks posted reels on Feb. 15 and Feb. 18 from his Feb. 10 BYU devotional address. He invited viewers Feb. 18 to remember the covenants they have made and that God “knows all truth.”

Alongside his Feb. 15 video, he wrote: “God is relentless in His loving pursuit of each of you. Keep the commandments and be true to the covenants so many of you have made to guide you along the covenant path.”

Related Story President Oaks offers the way to overcome any doubt: Draw closer to the Savior

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted on Feb. 19 about how faith produces miracles.

“This doesn’t mean that we think very hard about how much we believe, and then something magical happens. No, it means that we trust God enough to take action,” he said.

Elder David A. Bednar shared a reel on Feb. 18 about this year’s “Come, Follow Me” study of the Old Testament.

He quoted Abraham 3:26, explaining what it means to keep the first and second estates. He said, “My earnest prayer is that we will seize on the opportunity to study the Old Testament this year — not just read, but ponder, pray, and relish the truth we find in the scriptures.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on Feb. 14, expressing gratitude for his wife, Sister Mary Cook.

“How grateful I am for eternal relationships made possible through our Savior Jesus Christ. Today — and every day — I give thanks to know that my wonderful wife Mary and I can be together forever.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on Feb. 14, expressing his love and gratitude for more than 50 years of marriage to his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen.

“Time has taught me that the greatest quality one can find in a companion is faith in Jesus Christ. Faith in Christ can overcome all the difficulties, all the injustices, all the distractions of this mortal life.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a Feb. 17 post on the Primary Worldwide account, remembering the emphatic and empathetic teachings of President Jeffrey R. Holland, who died Dec. 27, 2025.

“History seldom produces an individual so singularly equipped to bridge the chasm between the scholarly mind and the broken heart,” she said, noting President Holland’s “bold and passionate” witness of Jesus Christ.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a reel on Feb. 18. Referencing Joseph Smith’s experience in Liberty Jail, he quoted Doctrine and Covenants 121:7-8.

Elder Rasband reassured listeners that “our hardships will be brief, in eternal terms, and the Lord will be right there.”

On the Young Women Worldwide account, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a Feb. 19 post.

Quoting a young woman who had “built walls between her and Jesus,” the young woman said, “What if it’s not too good to be true? … What if it’s too good and it is true?” Sister Runia then said that Christ does not hesitate to heal, but He sees “the whole story” and still forgives.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reel on Feb. 19, sharing how it can be tempting to give up after a rough start. He referenced 2 Nephi 28:32.

“Thanks to our Savior, Jesus Christ, you haven’t lost, even if you had a bad start or a difficult period in your life. You haven’t lost. There is always hope. It is never too late.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, newly called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted a reel on Feb. 14 expressing gratitude for his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert.

“Through her love and example, she has helped me grow — not just as a husband but as a disciple of Jesus Christ. I’m so thankful to walk this journey of faith and life with her.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, also shared a Feb. 19 post with the Primary Worldwide account.

“Whenever I was willing to apply what I learned, to speak up, to try and sometimes to struggle through the process, I experienced deeper and greater understanding,” she said, speaking of the importance of care and attention in spiritual preparation and learning.