2026 First Presidency Easter message testifies of strengthened faith and testimony

Jesus Christ is depicted speaking to Mary Magdalene outside the Garden Tomb at the first Easter, in this image provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to accompany Easter 2026 messages.

Following is the 2026 First Presidency Easter message. President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor, comprise the First Presidency.

As Mary Magdalene and her companions mournfully approached the Garden Tomb, two angels appeared to them and shared the clarion call of all Christianity:

“Why seek ye the living among the dead?

“He is not here, but is risen” (Luke 24:5-6).

This Easter season, we also joyfully testify of this same eternal truth — Jesus Christ is risen. He lives! The Savior of the world was crucified and, on the third day, rose from the dead, “the firstfruits of them that slept” (1 Corinthians 15:20). His Resurrection allows all to be resurrected, and through His grace, we can find peace “which passeth all understanding” (Philippians 4:7) and “be perfected in him” (Moroni 10:32).

We invite each of you during this Easter season to “seek this Jesus of whom the prophets and apostles have written” (Ether 12:41). As you do so, we testify that your Easter celebrations can strengthen your own faith and testimony that “death is conquered; man is free. Christ has won the victory” (“He Is Risen!” “Hymns,” No. 199).

— The First Presidency

Jesus Christ is depicted emerging from the Garden Tomb at the first Easter, in this image provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to accompany Easter 2026 messages. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints