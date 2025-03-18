Following is the 2025 First Presidency Easter Message of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared on ChurchofJesusChrist.org by President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring:

“During this joyful Easter season, we join with faithful followers of the Savior in celebrating the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. The Resurrection is a gift to all of Heavenly Father’s children who have ever lived on this earth.

“We testify that Jesus Christ gives rest to those who are ‘heavy laden’ (Matthew 11:28). He knows ‘how to succor his people according to their infirmities’ (Alma 7:12) because He took upon Himself our pains and sins. “He hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows ... and with his stripes we are healed” (Isaiah 53:4-5).

“Those who exercise faith in Him, keep His commandments and receive the saving and exalting ordinances “shall have hope through the atonement of Christ and the power of his resurrection, to be raised unto life eternal” (Moroni 7:41).

“We invite all to come unto Jesus ‘that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly’ (John 10:10). Binding ourselves to Him through making and keeping covenants enriches our lives now and eternally. May you find hope, healing and happiness as you draw nearer to the Savior of the world this Easter season."