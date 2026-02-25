Make living the doctrine of Christ ‘your highest priority,’ says Bishop Douglas at MTC

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Ann Douglas, greet missionaries after speaking at a devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

PROVO, Utah — Speaking to a congregation of new yet eager training missionaries, Bishop Sean Douglas invited them to “recognize the majesty of your divine commission and the importance of your calling. You are working for the Savior now. How great is that?”

In a Feb. 24 devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Bishop Douglas — second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric — reinforced the Lord’s promise that “I am with you alway” (Matthew 28:20).

Missionaries are “a special, rare breed in this world,” he said, disciples of Jesus Christ who represent Him always.

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at a devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

“As was prophesied, the Lord is hastening His work today in miraculous ways, and we get to be part of it. The Lord has called for all worthy and willing hands to be on deck.”

Bishop Douglas, a member of the Missionary Executive Council, was accompanied by his wife, Sister Ann Douglas, who offered brief remarks.

“It is a privilege to be a missionary,” said Bishop Douglas. “This time is precious. It can’t be purchased. It’s a gift. It’s a calling from God through His Prophet. Savor it, enjoy it and make the very most of it.”

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at a devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

‘Pray to be the answer to other people’s prayers’

A few months into his mission in Chile, a young Sean Douglas reached a low point. “Discouragement and doubt hung heavy around my neck, and I asked myself, ‘Why am I here?’ My thoughts turned to doubt.”

Not sure if he was making a difference in his mission, Bishop Douglas knelt in his bedroom, turned to God in prayer and expressed his doubts, fears and frustrations.

That’s when it hit him — all his sentences started with “I” and “me.”

Bishop Douglas recounted: “A voice within my head said, ‘Are you here for me, or are you here for you?’ It was a loving voice and very direct. My heart seemed to soften, my doubts turned to hope, and I felt love and peace.”

That night, he began praying to serve others. “Pray to be the answer to other people’s prayers.”

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Ann Douglas, greet missionaries after speaking at a devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

Missionary advice and encouragement

Bishop Douglas offered his listeners advice and encouragement as they begin their journeys:

Live the doctrine of Christ. “Starting tonight and for the rest of your mission, I invite you to make it your highest priority to learn the doctrine of Christ,” he said. This includes teaching, applying and living it.

As missionaries focus all their energy on this purpose, said Bishop Douglas, the doctrine becomes engraved in their heart in a way that leads to lifelong discipleship. “Make the doctrine of Christ yours. Become the message.”

Trust in the Savior. He invited listeners to “go all in now. Have courage. Be patient with yourself, but place faith over your fear.”

Missionaries can serve this way as they trust in Christ. “I promise you that your Savior will not fail you.”

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Ann Douglas, take a selfie with missionaries after speaking at a devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

Be patient. God is proving His children to allow them needed growth, said Bishop Douglas, encouraging the elders and sisters to be patient.

“I promise you that He is aware of you, He is close, but He wants your faith in Him to grow little by little and become unshakable.”

Overcome doubts through Christ. In a BYU devotional earlier this month, President Dallin H. Oaks said: “Whatever those doubts, the way to overcome them is to get closer to our Savior, Jesus Christ. Again and again, He has taught us that He is the way.”

After referencing the quote, Bishop Douglas added: “I can testify the promise the Lord made to all His disciples is true, ‘I will be with you always.’”

Sister Ann Douglas — wife of Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — speaks at a devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

It’s the Savior’s work

In her remarks, Sister Douglas encouraged missionaries to remember, “It’s not about me.”

“Lose yourself and give yourself wholeheartedly to the work,” she said.

Sister Douglas continued that even when missionaries feel imperfect or inadequate, they can recognize “this is not your work. It’s the Savior’s work, and He needs you. And so He will qualify you.”

She ended with an encouragement that missionaries don’t need to know everything right away.

“If you’re trying and you’re working, the Lord is refining you and refining that message that you have.”

Missionaries take notes as Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at a devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

What missionaries learned

Sister Naomi Martínez, assigned to the New Jersey Morristown Mission, gained a greater witness of the connection between the doctrine of Christ and His atoning power.

“It’s very important to apply those principles in our lives at all times in our mission to be able to teach people the meaning of this life,” she said.

Sister Lara Silveira, assigned to the Hawaii Laie Mission, was moved by Bishop Douglas’ invitation to engrave the Savior’s doctrine upon her heart.

“I’m going to carry the doctrine of Christ in my heart forever.”

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at a devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

Missionaries sing "Let Us All Press On" in a devotional with Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Ann Douglas, make heart gestures at the crowd of missionaries after speaking at a devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

A missionary choir sings "He Lives and He Loves Me" in a devotional with Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Ann Douglas, greet missionaries after speaking at a devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

A missionary choir sings "He Lives and He Loves Me" in a devotional with Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at a devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News