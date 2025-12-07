‘God’s hand is in the details’: New Presiding Bishopric shares testimonies, journeys

The Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, center; Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor, left; and Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor, right; are interviewed for the Church News podcast at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

Most callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are not expected, said the Church’s new Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell.

“You recognize that you lack everything that’s needed, but you also recognize that the Lord doesn’t lack anything, and He makes you equal to the call,” he said.

Bishop Waddell spoke to the Church News for an upcoming episode of the Church News podcast along with his counselors, Bishop L. Todd Budge and Bishop Sean Douglas. They were announced as the new Presiding Bishopric on Nov. 14, following the naming of Elder Gérald Caussé to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Bishop Waddell was called as second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric in 2015, and in 2020 he became the first counselor and Bishop Budge the second counselor. Bishop Douglas had been serving as the president of the Mexico Area when he received this new assignment.

Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell speaks during a taping of the Church News podcast at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

All three men in this Presiding Bishopric are General Authority Seventies, have served in area presidencies and have been mission presidents.

“Those experiences all build upon each other,” Bishop Waddell said.

He said he knows that the Lord directs His work.

“So many times we talk about coincidences, and to say I believe in coincidence, what that means is, I know that God’s hand is in the details. Things happen that you just say that couldn’t happen on their own,” Bishop Waddell said.

Said Bishop Budge, “I know that He lives and that He stands at the head of this church and He directs it through revelation and that He loves all of His children. My testimony of that has grown so much as I’ve seen His hand directly ministering to His flock.”

God is “in the very minute details of our lives,” Bishop Douglas said.

During his last sacrament meeting in Mexico on Sunday, Nov. 16, before flying to Salt Lake City for this assignment, Bishop Douglas said his heart was heavy. Then, a 4-year-old girl came from the back of the chapel to give him a card that said, “Te amo” (“I love you”), and she wished him a good journey.

“This little child felt that I was suffering. Now, how does that happen? God is in the very details of every person’s life, but sometimes we have to open our eyes to see it,” Bishop Douglas said.

Bishop W. Christopher Waddell

Bishop Waddell was born in Los Angeles, California, to parents who were converts to the Church. He stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and played volleyball in college.

While serving in the Spain Barcelona Mission, his dream school took back a scholarship offer after a change in volleyball coaches. But then he received an offer to play at San Diego State University. Raising a family, growing in his career and service in the Church all followed in Southern California.

“I realized that I can trust the Lord, because it all worked out, I ended up where I needed to be,” Bishop Waddell said.

The Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, center; speaks during a taping of the Church News podcast at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor, is on the left, and Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor, is on the right. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Everything else aside, his full-time mission itself was crucial, he said, for the lessons he learned and for how his testimony — particularly of the Book of Mormon — was increased.

Bishop Waddell met his wife, Sister Carol Waddell, at a Church young adult dance in Long Beach, California, while both were home for the summer from college.

“Something about Carol, it was for whatever reason, being around her, I wanted to be a better person,” Bishop Waddell said.

They were sealed in the Los Angeles California Temple almost two years to the day after they met. “She has been just an incredible influence in my life — a remarkable wife, a remarkable mother, talented in so many ways.”

Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, then first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, and his wife, Sister Carol Waddell, are greeted as they t attend the Grand Junction Colorado Temple dedication on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

They have four children and 12 grandchildren. From 2006 to 2009, Bishop Waddell returned to the Spain Barcelona Mission to serve as the mission president. As a General Authority Seventy, Bishop Waddell served as a counselor in the South America Northwest Area presidency.

During his career, he was the first vice president of investments at Merrill Lynch and worked in the international division with clients primarily in Mexico.

Bishop L. Todd Budge

Bishop Budge was born in Pittsburg, California, and was called as a young man to the Japan Fukuoka Mission.

“Just like Bishop Waddell, my mission changed the direction of my life,” Bishop Budge said.

Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, left; speaks as Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell looks on during a taping of the Church News podcast at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He didn’t know anything about Japan until his mission, and then he developed a love for the people, culture and language.

He studied economics at BYU, and his first job out of school was back in Tokyo. Later, he became the president and CEO of Tokyo Star Bank Ltd. — the first foreigner to become president of a Japanese bank.

“I look back now, and I can see the Lord’s hand kind of guiding and directing the things that I did in my career. And I can see how those experiences have prepared me for what I’m doing today,” Bishop Budge said.

During his first week at BYU, his first date was with his future wife, Sister Lori Budge, who grew up in upstate New York. He wrote in his journal that she was the kind of girl that he wanted to marry.

Bishop L. Todd Budge, then second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, cener, and his wife, Sister Lori Budge, talk to sister missionaries following the weekly devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Within eight months of his return from his mission, they were sealed in the Logan Utah Temple.

“I don’t think any of us would be sitting here had we not married the women that we married,” Bishop Budge said. “She has just been such a strength and a blessing.”

He and his wife spent upwards of 24 years in Japan between his career, his call to be mission president of the Japan Tokyo Mission, and as a member of the Asia North Area presidency.

They have six children — most of whom also served missions in Japan — and 22 grandchildren.

Bishop Sean Douglas

Bishop Douglas was born in Holladay, Utah, in the foothills of the Salt Lake Valley.

“One of the greatest decisions, I have to say, was certainly going on a mission,” Bishop Douglas said, about his service in the Chile Concepción Mission.

While in high school, he met his future wife, Sister Ann Douglas, “the girl of my dreams.” After he returned home from his mission, ”she was there,” and they were sealed eight months later in the Salt Lake Temple.

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Church's Presiding Bishopric, right, speaks during a taping of the Church News podcast as Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell looks on at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The bishop of their married student ward at the University of Utah was Bishop Ronald A. Rasband, now Elder Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“He was very instrumental in planting seeds of preparation for the future,” Bishop Douglas said.

After studying accounting in college, Bishop Douglas worked 30 years for Huntsman Corp, retiring as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The Douglases moved to England when they were first married. They had their first two children there, and he was called to be a young bishop of their ward.

“That just became kind of like the incubator for the rest of our life of service,” he said.

Elder Sean Douglas of the Mexico Area presidency, center, and his wife, Sister Ann Douglas, greet an attendee at the groundbreaking devotional of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple on Saturday, March 9, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bishop Douglas said his wife had a hard time leaving Mexico to return to Salt Lake City for this new assignment. “She really invested her heart and soul into it all.”

But she is happy, optimistic and full of life, he said. “As with our wives, she’s the better half. She’s far better than I am.”

The Douglases have four children and 12 grandchildren. They presided over the Perú Lima South Mission from 2012 to 2015 and had been in Mexico since August 2024.

Ministries and working with the First Presidency

As General Authority Seventies, Bishop Waddell said he, Bishop Budge and Bishop Douglas have a primary responsibility to be witnesses of Jesus Christ and testify of Him. With its temporal affairs responsibilities, the Presiding Bishopric works closely with other Church leaders and works under the direction of the First Presidency.

Bishop Budge called it a special relationship.

“You can just imagine having the opportunity on a weekly basis to sit with the prophets, seers and revelators in the whole First Presidency and to just discuss matters — wide-ranging matters affecting the global Church — and to be able to receive counsel and direction from them,” Bishop Budge said.

The Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, center; Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor, left; and Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor, right; are interviewed for the Church News podcast at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Being the newest member of the Presiding Bishopric, Bishop Douglas said he has only just begun to have these opportunities but added that the feeling is “real and tangible” to see God’s trust in the First Presidency.

“I want to testify that Dallin H. Oaks is the Prophet of God,” Bishop Douglas said, “and the First Presidency is divinely appointed.”

While much has been said about how the Presiding Bishopric manages the temporal affairs of the Church — such as global humanitarian aid, welfare programs, tithing and fast offerings, physical facilities and the organization of membership records — Bishop Budge explained that all things are spiritual unto the Lord (see Doctrine and Covenants 29:34)

“It really is one work. It’s God’s work. When you’re engaged in it, it’s a spiritual work,” Bishop Budge said.

Bishop Waddell said the temporal roles of the Church have a spiritual purpose behind them. “The finances are there to accomplish the Lord’s purposes.”

Members of the Presiding Bishopric also minister to Church members around the world. Bishop Douglas said each of them has found a personal ministry in their callings and assignments.

“When we go out, we look for the one. And that’s where the greatest joy is found,” he said.

Related Stories A glimpse into the Church’s vast humanitarian and welfare efforts