New mission presidents, companions serving worldwide — from Brazil to Bulgaria

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints walk through the streets of the Philippines.

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. Most will begin their service in July.

Casey Allman and Elizabeth Allman, who will serve as president and companion of the Texas Fort Worth Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Casey Allman, 48, and Elizabeth Allman, four children, Trail Side Ward, Rio Rancho New Mexico Stake: Texas Fort Worth Mission, succeeding President Lance A. Loveland and Sister Laura Coltrin Loveland. Brother Allman is a former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president and missionary in the Washington DC South Mission. He was born in Inglewood, California, to S. Craig Allman and Cynthia W. Allman.

Sister Allman is a ward organist and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and missionary in the Argentina Mendoza Mission. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Richard B. White and Kathrine B. White.

Erwin Antonio Brillantes and Reggie Brillantes, who will serve as president and companion of the new Philippines Lingayen Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Erwin Antonio Brillantes, 55, and Reggie Brillantes, three children, Masagana 2nd Ward, Antipolo Philippines Stake: Philippines Lingayen Mission. Brother Brillantes is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, elders quorum president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, stake Sunday School presidency counselor, ward executive secretary and missionary in the Philippines San Pablo Mission. He was born in Makati City, Philippines, to Amado Tecson Brillantes and Rose Aquino Aniversario Soldevilla.

Sister Brillantes is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and missionary in the Philippines Cabanatuan Mission. She was born in Daraga, Philippines, to Patrocinio Mirafuentes Madrona and Fe Marinda Lorayna Madrona.

David R. Bybee and Juanita Herenui Sylvana Alvarez Bybee, who will serve as president and companion of the Perú Lima East Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David R. Bybee, 56, and Juanita Herenui Sylvana Alvarez Bybee, four children, Punaluʻu Ward, Laie Hawaii Stake: Perú Lima East Mission, succeeding President Luis D. Santana and Sister Diana Santana. Brother Bybee is a seminary teacher and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, Young Men adviser, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward mission leader, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Chile Viña del Mar Mission. He was born in Durham, North Carolina, to Howard Curtis Bybee and Suzanne Beth Bybee.

Sister Bybee is a Primary music leader and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Utah Salt Lake City Temple Square Mission. She was born in Papeete, Tahiti, to Moroni Alvarez and Juanita Monoihere Alvarez.

Dale A. Curriden and Kristen E. Curriden, who will serve as president and companion of the new Texas Houston North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dale A. Curriden, 56, and Kristen E. Curriden, four children, Asheville Ward, Asheville North Carolina Stake: Texas Houston North Mission. Brother Curriden is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Sunday School teacher, stake missionary, ward missionary and missionary in the Perú Lima East Mission. He was born in Bellevue, Washington, to Robert Richard Curriden and Kathleen Mary Staley.

Sister Curriden is a former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Nursery leader, Primary activities leader, Primary music leader, Relief Society teacher, ward missionary, ward Young Women camp director and Young Women adviser. She was born in Garden Grove, California, to Brent Walker Sears and Cheryl Kay Sears.

Stephen Daley and Kim Daley, who will serve as president and companion of the Oregon Portland Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Stephen Daley, 57, and Kim Daley, three children, Ridgepoint Ward, Derby Kansas Stake: Oregon Portland Mission, succeeding President Benjamin Nii Tetteh Botchway and Sister Sela Tupouvainiaku Botchway. Brother Daley is a Primary teacher and former stake president, bishop, high councilor, high priest group leader, ward mission leader and missionary in the England London Mission. He was born in Greenock, Scotland, to Ian and Mary Daley. When he was 6 years old, he moved with his family to Australia.

Sister Daley is a former Kansas Wichita Coordinating Council Communication director, stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Young Women secretary, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary, Young Women adviser, ward Young Women camp director, Primary music leader, Primary teacher, Nursery leader and missionary in the England London South Mission. She was born in San Jose, California, to Richard Allen Hale and Rosalie Delia Martinez.

Michael Gallup and Nichol Gallup, who will serve as president and companion of the Colorado Denver East Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Michael Gallup, 52, and Nichol Gallup, four children, Cranberry Ward, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania North Stake: Colorado Denver East Mission, succeeding President Charles C. Clawson and Sister M’Recia R. Clawson. Brother Gallup is a Sunday School teacher and former bishop, high councilor, stake Sunday School president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Kenya Nairobi Mission. He was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Norman Ray Gallup and Nola Jean Olive Gallup.

Sister Gallup is a seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker and former JustServe specialist, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Paradise, California, to Anthon Homer Turley Jr. and Treva Hale Turley.

Daniel Greer and Rebecca Greer, who will serve as president and companion of the Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Daniel Greer, 52, and Rebecca Greer, four children, Reading Ward, Centerville Utah North Stake: Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Mission, succeeding President R. Scott Hoffman and Sister Janny P. Hoffman. Brother Greer is a bishop and former bishopric counselor, high councilor, ward Sunday School president, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the England Bristol Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Bruce Jay Greer and Kathleen Marie Greer.

Sister Greer is a Young Women adviser and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Scott C. Evans and Joyce Evans.

Gerry C. Guerra and Charmaine Gaw Guerra, who will serve as president and companion of the Philippines Davao Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gerry C. Guerra, 50, and Charmaine Gaw Guerra, six children, Dagupan 7th Ward, Dagupan Philippines Stake: Philippines Davao Mission, succeeding President Aretemio C. Maligon and Sister Arlene Esguerra Maligon. Brother Guerra is a stake president and former bishop, high councilor, stake Young Men president, ward mission leader, institute teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Philippines Cagayan de Oro Mission. He was born in San Pablo City, Philippines, to Teodoro Briones Guerra and Julieta Dioño Cababat Guerra.

Sister Guerra is a stake education specialist and former stake Primary president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Relief Society teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Philippines Cagayan de Oro Mission. She was born in San Pablo City, Philippines, to William Yu Gaw and Josefina Estrada Napiza Gaw.

John T. Hutchinson and Sharon G. Hutchinson, who will serve as president and companion of the new Perú Lima Northwest Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

John T. Hutchinson, 62, and Sharon G. Hutchinson, six children, Colleyville Ward, Colleyville Texas Stake: Perú Lima Northwest Mission. Brother Hutchinson is a mission presidency counselor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher, Young Men adviser, Scoutmaster, seminary teacher and missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Harvey Lynn Hutchinson and Varo Christensen Hutchinson.

Sister Hutchinson is a Primary teacher and former stake Young Women president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader, Young Women adviser and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Houston, Texas, to Frederick William Goff and Martha Kay Goff.

Ed Jorden and Kari Jorden, who will serve as president and companion of the Texas Austin Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ed Jorden, 53, and Kari Jorden, four children, Monad Ward, Billings Montana South Stake: Texas Austin Mission, succeeding President Gary F. Carter and Sister Marci Carter. Brother Jorden is a stake presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Korea Seoul Mission and Texas Dallas West Mission. He was born in Enid, Oklahoma, to Edward Earl Jorden and Lesley Lynn Jorden.

Sister Jorden is a health care chaplain, Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and former public affairs specialist, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Honduras Tegucigalpa Mission and Chile Santiago South Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Marvin Wayne Carwin and Mary Elaine Carwin.

Larry R. Larson and Dawn E. Larson, who will serve as president and companion of the Michigan Lansing Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Larry R. Larson, 62, and Dawn E. Larson, five children, Country Homes Ward, Spokane Washington North Stake: Michigan Lansing Mission, succeeding President Gene Peckham and Sister Karen Peckham. Brother Larson is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, high priests group leader, ward Young Men presidency counselor, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Finland Helsinki Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Kenneth Rex Larson and LaVonne Larson.

Sister Larson is a mission technology specialist and stake temple and family history consultant, and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward missionary, ward temple and family history consultant and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Melrose Park, Illinois, to Gerald Raymond Schroeder and Diane Elizabeth Leider.

David A. Lemperle and Sherice Lemperle, who will serve as president and companion of the Nevada Henderson Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David A. Lemperle, 62, and Sherice Lemperle, six children, Yankton Trail Ward, Sioux Falls South Dakota Stake: Nevada Henderson Mission, succeeding President Carl D. Vance and Sister Emily Liljenquist Vance. Brother Lemperle is an institute teacher and high councilor and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, high priests group leader, Primary music leader and missionary in the England London Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Alvin Frank Lemperle and Beverly Rosella Holmes Lemperle.

Sister Lemperle is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary music leader, Gospel Doctrine teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Salt Lake City to Lawrence Jay Stokes and Fern Bodily Stokes.

David J. Ludlow and Kara I. Ludlow, who will serve as president and companion of the Bulgaria Sofia Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David J. Ludlow, 49, and Kara I. Ludlow, six children, Reston Ward, Oakton Virginia Stake: Bulgaria Sofia Mission, succeeding President David A. Nelson and Sister Emily Wood Nelson. Brother Ludlow is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, high councilor, stake Sunday School president, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader, Young Men adviser, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Bulgaria Sofia Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Ronald Vaughn Ludlow and Maureen Ann Cuthbert Ludlow.

Sister Ludlow is a seminary teacher and former stake Primary presidency counselor, stake Young Women camp director, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, Young Women adviser, Primary music leader, Primary teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to I. Ned Iverson and Linda Iverson.

Ramón J. Martínez and Carmen Maria de Martínez, who will serve as president and companion of the Venezuela Maracaibo Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ramón J. Martínez, 45, and Carmen Maria de Martínez, two children, Villa de Cura Ward, Cagua Venezuela Stake: Venezuela Maracaibo Mission, succeeding President Euvel Rodríguez and Sister Neidy Rodríguez. Brother Martínez is a stake president and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, ward Young Men president, ward clerk and missionary in the Venezuela Maracaibo Mission. He was born in La Victoria, Venezuela, to Ramón Martínez and Carmen Isabel Peña de Martínez.

Sister de Martínez is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Young Women president and missionary in the Venezuela Caracas Mission. She was born in Valle de la Pascua, Venezuela, to Jose Manuel Diaz Abad and Carmen Escalona.

Antonio Santana and Luciana Santana, who will serve as president and companion of the Brazil Manaus North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Antonio Santana, 52, and Luciana Santana, two children, Santa Rosa Ward, Guarujá Brazil Stake: Brazil Manaus North Mission, succeeding President Andre França and Sister Carla França. Brother Santana is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor, stake Sunday School president, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward Sunday School president, branch Primary teacher and branch Sunday School teacher. He was born in Guarujá, Brazil, to Antonio Joaquim de Santana and Maria de Jesus Santana.

Sister Santana is a stake music coordinator and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Campo Mourão, Brazil, to Simeão Dos Santos and Eva Voitexem Dos Santos.

M. Dean Westerlund and Christine A. Westerlund, who will serve as president and companion of the new Papua New Guinea Madang Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

M. Dean Westerlund, 58, and Christine A. Westerlund, three children, Howick Ward, Auckland New Zealand Panmure Stake: Papua New Guinea Madang Mission. Brother Westerlund is an MTC presidency counselor and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, stake auditor, stake executive secretary, temple ordinance worker, ward librarian and missionary in the Scotland Edinburgh Mission. He was born in Auckland, New Zealand, to Oscar Westerlund and Phoebe Donation Westerlund.

Sister Westerlund is an MTC Relief Society presidency counselor and MTC presidency counselor companion and former stake Relief Society secretary, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Nursery leader, Primary teacher, seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Whangarei, New Zealand, to Pita Rewiti Pomare Kingi Paraone and Elva Joyce Paraone.