Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Leaders & Ministry

First Presidency welcomes Estonia’s ambassador to Church headquarters

While in Utah, Ambassador Prikk spoke at BYU and toured Welfare Square

President Dallin H. Oaks, left, shakes hands with His Excellency Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States.
President Dallin H. Oaks, left, shakes hands with Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States, during a visit in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Trent Toone
By Trent Toone
Trent Toone is a reporter for the Church News.

The First Presidency and one Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomed Kristjan Prikk, the ambassador of Estonia to the United States, and his wife, Liis, in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27.

Those in attendance included President Dallin H. Oaks and his first and second counselors, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson, as well as Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, whom Prikk first met in 2021, according to a news release posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

His Excellency Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States, meets with the First Presidency.
From left to right: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency; Liis Prikk, wife of the ambassador of Estonia to the United States; Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States; President Dallin H. Oaks; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During his visit to Utah, Prikk spoke at the Ambassadorial Lecture Series at Brigham Young University in Provo and met with BYU President C. Shane Reese.

The ambassador and his wife also toured Welfare Square, and saw the Church’s efforts in food sustainability and well-being.

President Dallin H. Oaks, left, speaks with His Excellency Kristjan Prikk, Ambassador of Estonia to the United States.
President Dallin H. Oaks, left, speaks with Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States, during a visit with the First Presidency in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church was officially recognized by the government of Estonia in 1990. As the Church has grown in Estonia, members have translated key Church materials, including the Book of Mormon, into their language.

In 1999, leaders dedicated the Tallinn meetinghouse, making it the first Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in the Baltic states.

President Henry B. Eyring smiles during a visit with His Excellency Kristjan Prikk, Ambassador of Estonia to the United States.
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, smiles during a visit with Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Today there are more than 1,100 members attending four branches in the country, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited Tallinn, Estonia, as part of a historic three-day ministry of the Baltics in May 2024.

President D. Todd Christofferson smiles during a visit with His Excellency Kristjan Prikk, Ambassador of Estonia to the United States.
President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, smiles during a visit with Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Quentin L. Cook smiles during a visit with His Excellency Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles smiles during a visit with Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Dallin H. Oaks presents His Excellency Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States, with a copy of "The Family: A Proclamation to the World."
President Dallin H. Oaks presents Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States, with a copy of "The Family: A Proclamation to the World" during a visit in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Dallin H. Oaks, left, receives a gift from His Excellency Kristjan Prikk, the ambassador of Estonia to the United States in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.
President Dallin H. Oaks, left, receives a gift from Kristjan Prikk, the ambassador of Estonia to the United States, during a visit in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
His Excellency Kristjan Prikk, Ambassador of Estonia to the United States, and his wife, Liis, visit with the First Presidency.
Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States, and his wife, Liis, visit with the First Presidency in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Related Stories
Mongolian ambassador to U.S. meets with First Presidency at Church headquarters
Hindu spiritual leader visits with the First Presidency in Salt Lake City
First Presidency meets with ambassadors from Portugal and Dominican Republic
How one former missionary is using his talents to stay connected to his mission 16 years later
First Presidency welcomes Bulgaria’s ambassador to the U.S.
First Presidency meets with ambassadors of Iceland, Uzbekistan
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed