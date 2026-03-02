First Presidency welcomes Estonia’s ambassador to Church headquarters

Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency and one Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomed Kristjan Prikk, the ambassador of Estonia to the United States, and his wife, Liis, in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27.

Those in attendance included President Dallin H. Oaks and his first and second counselors, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson, as well as Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, whom Prikk first met in 2021, according to a news release posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

From left to right: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency; Liis Prikk, wife of the ambassador of Estonia to the United States; Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States; President Dallin H. Oaks; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During his visit to Utah, Prikk spoke at the Ambassadorial Lecture Series at Brigham Young University in Provo and met with BYU President C. Shane Reese.

The ambassador and his wife also toured Welfare Square, and saw the Church’s efforts in food sustainability and well-being.

The Church was officially recognized by the government of Estonia in 1990. As the Church has grown in Estonia, members have translated key Church materials, including the Book of Mormon, into their language.

In 1999, leaders dedicated the Tallinn meetinghouse, making it the first Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in the Baltic states.

Today there are more than 1,100 members attending four branches in the country, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited Tallinn, Estonia, as part of a historic three-day ministry of the Baltics in May 2024.

President Dallin H. Oaks presents Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States, with a copy of "The Family: A Proclamation to the World" during a visit in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Dallin H. Oaks, left, receives a gift from Kristjan Prikk, the ambassador of Estonia to the United States, during a visit in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kristjan Prikk, ambassador of Estonia to the United States, and his wife, Liis, visit with the First Presidency in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints