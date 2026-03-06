Learn about new presidents, companions of 16 missions — from Ghana to Guatemala

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. Most will begin their service in July.

Jeffrey A. Barnes and Jennifer L. Barnes, who will serve as president and companion of the Poland Warsaw Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeffrey A. Barnes, 54, and Jennifer L. Barnes, three children, Hodge Park Ward, Liberty Missouri Stake: Poland Warsaw Mission, succeeding President Gregory D. Roney and Sister Christine Roney. Brother Barnes is a stake self-reliance specialist and ward temple and family history leader and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake executive secretary and missionary in the Poland Warsaw Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Nicholas Alan Barnes and Kathleen Hinckley Barnes Walker.

Sister Barnes is a former stake Primary presidency counselor, stake Primary secretary, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary, seminary teacher, Young Women adviser and ward Young Women camp director. She was born in Salt Lake City to Edwin Heiniger Fankhauser and Karen Benson Fankhauser.

Nathan A. Craig and Amy K. Craig, who will serve as president and companion of the new Ghana Accra South Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nathan A. Craig, 49, and Amy K. Craig, three children, Hopkinsville Ward, Hopkinsville Kentucky Stake: Ghana Accra South Mission. Brother Craig is an Area Seventy and former stake president, bishop, elders quorum president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Scotland Edinburgh Mission. He was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, to James Edgar Craig and Rosemary Lile Tipton Craig.

Sister Craig is a Relief Society teacher and stake auditor and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, seminary supervisor, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the France Marseille Mission. She was born in Houston, Texas, to Terry Hal Kartchner and Sheila Kartchner.

Bert T. Dover and Gigi Dover, who will serve as president and companion of the Finland Helsinki Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bert T. Dover, 57, and Gigi Dover, two children, Ventana Canyon Ward, Tucson Arizona Stake: Finland Helsinki Mission, succeeding President Juha Lehtinen and Sister Ulla Lehtinen. Brother Dover is a stake presidency counselor and stake mission preparation teacher and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, stake Young Men presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Finland Helsinki and Finland Helsinki East Missions. He was born in Tucson, Arizona, to William Boyd Dover and DeeAnn Lubbers.

Sister Dover is a stake mission preparation teacher and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, activities committee chairman, Primary music leader, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward Young Women camp director and missionary in the Florida Fort Lauderdale Mission. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Gene Grant Gunn and Florence Toshiko Gunn.

José A. Fernández, and Sonia Fernández, who will serve as president and companion of the Guatemala Quetzaltenango Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

José A. Fernández, 53, and Sonia Fernández, five children, Villas del Bosque Ward, Tijuana Mexico Florido Stake: Guatemala Quetzaltenango Mission, succeeding President Rossvan Plata and Sister Yoanna Plata. Brother Fernández is a service mission leader and service missionary adviser and former Area Seventy, stake president, bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, institute teacher, ward mission leader and missionary in the Mexico Tijuana Mission. He was born in Veracruz, México, to Santiago Fernández Perez and Josefina Hernandez Ugarte.

Sister Fernández is a service mission leader and service missionary adviser and former stake Primary president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Mexico City, Mexico, to Liborio Brito Vargas and Magdalena Diaz Navarro.

William Freedman and Alyson Freedman, who will serve as president and companion of the new Uruguay Salto Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

William Freedman, 57, and Alyson Freedman, five children, Meadow Wood Ward, Provo Utah Edgemont Stake: Uruguay Salto Mission. Brother Freedman is an MTC branch missionary and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, elders quorum president, ward Sunday School president, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Uruguay Montevideo Mission. He was born in New York City to Eugene Irving Freedman and Claire Rose Heilner Freedman.

Sister Freedman is an MTC branch missionary and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Young Women secretary, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, temple ordinance worker and Young Women adviser. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Robert Thomas Seeley and Mary Thomas Seeley.

Paul D. Hernandez and Janelle F. Hernandez, who will serve as president and companion of the Puerto Rico San Juan Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Paul D. Hernandez, 53, and Janelle F. Hernandez, four children, Prattville Ward, Montgomery Alabama Stake: Puerto Rico San Juan Mission, succeeding President Paul Horstmeier and Sister Karryl Horstmeier. Brother Hernandez is a former stake presidency counselor, district president, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, branch Young Men president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Costa Rica San José Mission. He was born in Fairfax, Virginia, to Gustavo Hernandez and Frances Catherine Pagliari.

Sister Hernandez is a ward Primary presidency counselor and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, branch Relief Society presidency counselor, branch Young Women presidency counselor, branch Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher and ward temple and family history consultant. She was born in Washington, D.C., to Peter Howe Freeman and Mary Edith Freeman.

Todd G. Keeney and Melanie Keeney, who will serve as president and companion of the Kentucky Louisville Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Todd G. Keeney, 58, and Melanie Keeney, six children, Hylebos Ward, Federal Way Washington Stake: Kentucky Louisville Mission, succeeding President David B. McGinn and Sister Lori McGinn. Brother Keeney is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward clerk and missionary in the Ohio Cleveland Mission. He was born in Moscow, Idaho, to Larry Milton Keeney and Marlyle Smith Keeney.

Sister Keeney is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women secretary, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher, seminary teacher, Nursery leader, ward missionary and Young Women adviser. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Paul Douglas Stoker and Donna Claire Stoker.

David R. Layton and Joanna C. Layton, who will serve as president and companion of the Brazil Vitoria Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David R. Layton, 56, and Joanna C. Layton, six children, Crossroads Park Ward, Gilbert Arizona Greenfield Stake: Brazil Vitoria Mission, succeeding President Humberto Barbosa and Sister Kilma Barbosa. Brother Layton is a YSA bishop and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake missionary preparation teacher, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Brazil Campinas Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Robert LeRoy Layton and Dianne Layton.

Sister Layton is a YSA leader and former stake missionary preparation teacher, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward music leader and coordinator, organist, Primary music leader, Sunday School teacher and Young Women adviser. She was born in Safford, Arizona, to James Ronald Keith and Constance Jean Keith.

Benjamin W. LeSueur and Emily LeSueur, who will serve as president and companion of the new Cote d'Ivoire Daloa Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Benjamin W. LeSueur, 55, and Emily LeSueur, five children, Northridge Ward, Mesa Arizona Hermosa Vista Stake: Cote d’Ivoire Daloa Mission. Brother LeSueur is a stake presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher, ward executive secretary, Young Men adviser and missionary in the Belgium Brussels Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Keith Wallace LeSueur and Kathryn Lee LeSueur.

Sister LeSueur is a ward Primary presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Primary secretary, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Nursery leader, Primary music leader, Primary teacher, Young Women adviser and mission nurse specialist. She was born in Glendale, California, to John Doxey Porter and Mary Frances Porter.

Enrique Mayorga and María Angélica Bayas de Mayorga, who will serve as president and companion of the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo East Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Enrique Mayorga, 53, and María Angélica Bayas de Mayorga, three children, La Aurora Ward, Samborondón Ecuador Stake: Dominican Republic Santo Domingo East Mission, succeeding President Luis C. Chaverri and Sister Lauren Chaverri. Brother Mayorga is an Area Seventy and former stake president, branch president, elders quorum president, seminary teacher, ward mission leader, ward missionary, ward Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Ecuador Guayaquil South Mission. He was born in Baños, Ecuador, to Jorge Vicente Mayorga Caicedo and Maria Amada Fabiola Morales.

Sister Bayas de Mayorga is an institute teacher and Sunday School teacher and former stake Young Women secretary, branch Relief Society presidency counselor, branch Young Women presidency counselor, branch music director, institute teacher, seminary teacher and YSA teacher. She was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Jose Ranulfo Bayas Riera and Dolores Colombia de Bayas Barzola.

Adriano B. Nogueira and Pamela P. Nogueira, who will serve as president and companion of the new Brazil Sorocaba Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Adriano B. Nogueira, 43, and Pamela P. Nogueira, three children, Jardim Europa Ward, Ponta Grossa Brazil Stake: Brazil Sorocaba Mission. Brother Nogueira is an area temple and family history adviser and temple ordinance worker, and former stake president, bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, seminary teacher, stake executive secretary and missionary in the Japan Tokyo South Mission. He was born in São João Da Boa Vista, Brazil, to Izaias Pivato Nogueira and Diná Barbosa Nogueira.

Sister Nogueira is an area temple and family history adviser and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary, institute teacher, Primary music leader, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher, YSA leader and missionary in the Utah Salt Lake City Temple Square Mission. She was born in Jundiaí, Brazil, to Luiz Otávio Pinheiro and Maria Lucia de Campos.

Gregory Peterson and Hollie Peterson, who will serve as president and companion of the California Sacramento Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gregory Peterson, 60, and Hollie Peterson, four children, Country Park 5th Ward, South Jordan Utah Country Park Stake: California Sacramento Mission, succeeding President Kenneth B. Black and Sister Julianne Black. Brother Peterson is a former mission presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, high priests group leader, senior missionary, ward executive secretary, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the California Arcadia Mission. He was born in Denver, Colorado, to Elwood G. Peterson and Myrna R. Peterson.

Sister Peterson is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, temple ordinance worker, senior missionary and YSA leader. She was born in Salt Lake City to Darwin J. Spackman and Jeri H. Spackman.

Paul W. Roberts and Haidee Roberts, who will serve as president and companion of the New Zealand Wellington Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Paul W. Roberts, 46, and Haidee Roberts, four children, East Coast Bays Ward, Auckland New Zealand Harbour Stake: New Zealand Wellington Mission, succeeding President Paul A. Clark and Sister Kristi T. Clark. Brother Roberts is a bishopric counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, ward Young Men president, branch clerk, Primary pianist, ward mission leader, ward missionary and missionary in the Japan Tokyo North Mission. He was born to Michael Alexander Roberts and Christine Anne Roberts.

Sister Roberts is a former ward Young Women president; ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor; ward Primary secretary, Nursery leader and seminary teacher. She was born in Palmerston, New Zealand, to Warwick John Wilson and Donalda Maria Wilson.

Carlos A. Santos and Rozinete da Silva Santos, who will serve as president and companion of the Brazil Fortaleza Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Carlos A. Santos, 57, and Rozinete da Silva Santos, four children, São Jorge Ward, Alvarenga Brazil Stake: Brazil Fortaleza Mission, succeeding President Júlio C.L. Feitosa and Sister Kelli Sudy Feitosa. Brother Santos is an elders quorum president and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, district president, bishop, branch president, ward Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Brazil Recife Mission. He was born in Rinópolis, Brazil, to Deocleciano Loiola dos Santos and Maria Helena de Oliveira.

Sister Santos is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, Primary teacher and temple preparation teacher. She was born in Limoeiro, Brazil, to Fernado Antonio de Souza and Lindalva Maria Da Silva Sousa.

Glenn Seninger and Kathy Seninger, who will serve as president and companion of the new South Africa East London Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Glenn Seninger, 61, and Kathy Seninger, four children, Bonneville Ward, Salt Lake Bonneville Stake: South Africa East London Mission. Brother Seninger is a service missionary and is a former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, welfare and self-reliance specialist, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Virginia Roanoke Mission. He was born in Laramie, Wyoming, to Stephen F Seninger and Virginia Taggart.

Sister Seninger is a service missionary and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary president, Nursery leader, Primary music leader, Primary teacher, Relief Society compassionate service coordinator, Relief Society teacher, Young Women adviser and welfare and self-reliance specialist. She was born in Salt Lake City to Leo Arnold Jardine Jr. and Jardine Judith Cannon Nelson.

R. Tyler Wallis and Elizabeth Wallis, who will serve as president and companion of the new California Carlsbad Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

R. Tyler Wallis, 57, and Elizabeth Wallis, four children, Wasatch View Ward, Heber City Utah East Stake: California Carlsbad Mission. Brother and Sister Wallis are former México México City West Mission leaders. Brother Wallis is a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the California Arcadia Mission. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to William Budge Wallis Jr. and Linda Elizabeth Wallis.

Sister Wallis is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker and Primary pianist. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Clark Thorstein Thorstenson and Colleen Ruth Powelson Thorstenson.