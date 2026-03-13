First Presidency invites all to participate in united fast of gratitude for religious liberty

Two visitors look at exhibits beneath a large wall mural showing the signing of the Declaration of Independence at the National Archives Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

As the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrote a letter inviting all to participate in a unified fast.

“All are invited to participate in a unified fast to express gratitude for religious liberty and to pray that it be strengthened throughout the world,” wrote President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson.

The fast is scheduled for Sunday, July 5 — the day after the United States’ Independence Day on July 4.

The letter also invites local leaders in the United States to use a new video with President Christofferson and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a fifth-Sunday meeting on May 31. The video will feature instruction about the significance of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and related events that enabled the Restoration of the Church.

A copy of the Declaration of Independence, printed by Robert Luist Fowle in July 1776, sits on display at Christie's during a preview for the "We the People: America at 250" auction, Jan. 15, 2026, in New York. | Joe Frederick, Associated Press

Along with the video, members are encouraged to “discuss the importance of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution and how these documents support religious freedom and our God-given agency.”

The letter also invites members to participate in service projects and activities associated with the 250th anniversary observance, including projects organized through JustServe and FamilySearch.

JustServe is collaborating with America250 — the official nonpartisan initiative established by Congress to commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary — to make 2026 a record-setting year of volunteer service.

FamilySearch International is also collaborating with America250 with special America250-themed experiences.

Related Story How President Oaks has defended religious freedom throughout his apostolic ministry

First Presidency letter

The letter in its entirety reads:

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

The United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence throughout 2026. A new video will be available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org in which President D. Todd Christofferson and Elder Quentin L. Cook will offer instruction about the significance of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and related events that enabled the Restoration of the Church. All wards and branches in the United States are invited to use this video during a fifth-Sunday meeting on May 31 to discuss the importance of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution and how these documents support religious freedom and our God-given agency.

Additionally, on Sunday, July 5, 2026, all are invited to participate in a unified fast to express gratitude for religious liberty and to pray that it be strengthened throughout the world. Please convey this invitation to members of your stakes, wards, and branches beforehand so they can prayerfully consider the focus of their fast.

Over the course of 2026, members are also invited to participate in service projects and activities associated with the 250th anniversary observance, including projects organized through JustServe and FamilySearch.

Sincerely,

The First Presidency Dallin H. Oaks Henry B. Eyring D. Todd Christofferson