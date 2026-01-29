Jaeda and Janae Coon search family records at the FamilySearch center during RootsTech in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 1, 2024.

FamilySearch International announced Thursday, Jan. 29, that it is collaborating with America250 — the official nonpartisan initiative established by Congress to commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary.

FamilySearch is an international genealogy organization and popular website sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Its theme for the America250 collaboration is “Together, we build America’s story,” a news release states.

Throughout 2026, select FamilySearch centers and affiliate libraries across the U.S. will offer America250-themed experiences, including:

Assisted discovery of ancestors who lived through significant historical eras of American history

Access to free genealogical records (immigration, military, census and local histories)

Activities for youth groups, schools and community organizations

Hands-on help adding stories, photos and memories to FamilySearch family trees

Free, personalized guidance from trained volunteers.

Learn more at FamilySearch America250 .

FamilySearch CEO Steve Rockwood said in a news release: “America’s story is built one family at a time. As we commemorate 250 years, we invite everyone to add what they know — names, memories and photos — to help preserve the diverse experiences that shaped our communities and our nation."

Rosie Rios, chair for the America250 initiative and a former U.S. treasurer, added, “When we know our story, we know America’s story — because it’s the people who came before us who built our country, and then we continue to build it.”

Other America250 collaborations

A truckload of food donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrives at the Fish of Grand Blanc food bank warehouse in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. It is one of the first donations being delivered by the Church to 250 food banks across all 50 United States in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

FamilySearch’s collaboration isn’t the first time the Church has partnered with America250.

In November 2025, the Church arranged to send 250 truckloads of food donations to food banks around the country. The first five left that month, while the others are scheduled for delivery throughout 2026.

Each truck will carry approximately 40,000 pounds of food supplies, including a variety of fruits, vegetables, meats, pasta, flour, pancake mix and dried milk. The goods are produced by the Church and funded by Church member donations.

The first five truckloads went to food banks in Oregon, Arkansas, Texas, Missouri and Michigan. The Michigan delivery went to the Fish of Grand Blanc food bank in gratitude for the generous support given to members of the Church by people in the community following a shooting at a Latter-day Saint chapel in September 2025.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with Rosie Rios, chair of America250, in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Prior to the departure of the first five truckloads, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with Rios in Salt Lake City.

“As we mark this historic milestone, we hope to foster a spirit of unity, peacemaking and goodwill,” Elder Gong said at that time. “The anniversary is an opportunity for all to come together, serve together and express gratitude for the freedoms that have allowed all faiths — including ours — to flourish.”

The Church’s JustServe platform is also collaborating with the America250 initiative to make 2026 a record-setting year of volunteer service.

JustServe is a free website and app where community organizations list their service needs and where volunteers can find service opportunities near them.

Church members and friends can find service projects in their communities listed on a special America250 landing page on JustServe.org.