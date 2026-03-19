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Leaders & Ministry

Video: Elder Caussé testifies of the strength of temples in communities

Temples are an invitation to come unto Christ, says Elder Caussé

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Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, walk in Versailles, France, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, walk in Versailles, France, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. They raised their family in Versailles. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Aimee Cobabe
By Aimee Cobabe
Aimee Cobabe is a reporter for Church News

As temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints increasingly dot the Earth, they bring strength and vision to people in the communities where the houses of the Lord are built, according to Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

“They are not only beautiful in terms of their architecture but they are an invitation to come unto Christ,” Elder Caussé testified.

In a Church News video, Elder Caussé speaks about the power of the temple while ministering in France — his native country — in February.

Elder Caussé and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, spent several days in the greater Paris area during a multiday ministry.

“We are seeing a surge of baptisms in France right now,” Elder Causse said. “Last year was the best year in many, many years.”

Elder and Sister Caussé visited the Paris France Temple on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 26-27, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The house of the Lord was built after many prayers from local members, including the Caussés.

Elder Caussé said their family made it a matter of daily prayer for nearly two decades after President Gordon B. Hinckley promised the French members in 1998 that there would soon be a temple in their country.

“There was not one day that went by when our family didn’t offer a prayer on behalf of the temple project,” he said. “And what a beautiful experience it was as a family to be able to gather together in the temple once it was dedicated.”

Elder Caussé said that although it was a long endeavor, “I was privileged to be the witness firsthand of the miracles that the Lord made happen.”

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