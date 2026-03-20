Missionaries listen to President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at the Laie Hawaii Temple in Laie, Hawaii, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. Most will begin their service in July.

J. Andrew Dent and Shannon Dent, who will serve as president and companion of the Georgia Atlanta North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

J. Andrew Dent, 48, and Shannon Dent, six children, West Mountain 4th Ward, Payson Utah West Stake: Georgia Atlanta North Mission, succeeding President Russell V. Judd and Sister Shawna Judd. Brother Dent is a former bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward clerk, stake executive secretary, ward executive secretary, ward mission leader and missionary in the Canada Vancouver Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Douglas Alan Dent and Sunny Hill Dent Fetzer.

Sister Dent is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader, Primary teacher and missionary in the New York Rochester Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Lloyd Chad Wilkinson and Debra Lu Middlebrook.

Kirk Feller and April Feller, who will serve as president and companion of the Nevada Reno Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kirk Feller, 62, and April Feller, six children, Corner Canyon 2nd Ward, Draper Utah Corner Canyon Stake: Nevada Reno Mission, succeeding President Robert Saxton and Sister Cyneil Saxton. Brother Feller is a former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, senior missionary, ward executive secretary, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the North Carolina Charlotte Mission. He was born in Fresno, California, to Raymond Shirl Feller and Marianne Elizabeth Feller.

Sister Feller is a former stake young single adult adviser, stake Young Women secretary, ward Relief Society president, branch Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, Relief Society pianist, senior missionary and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Afton, Wyoming, to LaMoyne L Hyde and J. Ann Hyde.

Will Fritcher and Katie Fritcher, who will serve as president and companion of the California Fresno Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Will Fritcher, 50, and Katie Fritcher, four children, Lindon 9th Ward, Lindon Utah Stake: California Fresno Mission, succeeding President Jeff Davis and Sister Amy Davis. Brother Fritcher is a Young Men adviser and former bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Panamá Panamá City Mission. He was born in Inglewood, California, to Homer Edmund Fritcher and Norma Rose Fritcher.

Sister Fritcher is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Young Women secretary, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and Young Women adviser. She was born in Harbor City, California, to David Elliott York and Judith Kay York.

Douglas W. Hedger and Tiffany Lee Hedger, who will serve as president and companion of the Maryland Baltimore Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Douglas W. Hedger, 59, and Tiffany Lee Hedger, three children, Desert Rose Ward, Henderson Nevada Black Mountain Stake: Maryland Baltimore Mission, succeeding President Robert J. Brigham and Sister Patricia Brigham. Brother and Sister Hedger are former senior missionaries in the Texas San Antonio Mission. He is a former stake president, bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, stake executive secretary, ward choir director, Primary activities leader, ward mission leader and temple worker. He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, to David Allen Hedger and Sydney Vyonne Hedger.

Sister Hedger is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Relief Society secretary, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Jack Dean Close, Sr. and Gaylee Lueen Close.

Jason Kerr and Kristen Kerr, who will serve as president and companion of the Japan Kobe Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jason Kerr, 53, and Kristen Kerr, eight children, McDowell Mountain Ward, Scottsdale Arizona North Stake: Japan Kobe Mission, succeeding President Tsuyoshi Sano and Sister Tomomi Sano. Brother Kerr is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Japan Fukuoka Mission. He was born in Logan, Utah, to William Rolfe Kerr and Janeil Raybould Kerr.

Sister Kerr is a stake Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward missionary and missionary in the Florida Tampa Mission. She was born in Toronto, Ontario, to Paul Kay Sybrowsky and Evelyn Frances Sybrowsky.

Sione Lavaka and Mele Lavaka, who will serve as president and companion of the new Papua New Guinea Daru Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sione Lavaka, 55, and Mele Lavaka, five children, Casey Ward (Tongan), Melbourne Australia Narre Warren Stake: Papua New Guinea Daru Mission. Brother Lavaka is a former mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and ward clerk. He was born in Ha’afeva, Tonga, to ‘Aleki Lavaka and Lavinia Finau.

Sister Lavaka is a temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Nursery leader and missionary in the Tonga Nuku‘alofa Mission. She was born in Haveluloto, Tongatapu, Tonga, to Sione Langi and Sisi’uno Lomu.

Odair Lira and Edileude Lire, who will serve as president and companion of the new Angola Luanda North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Odair Lira, 50, and Edileude Lira, three children, Pérola Ward, Santarém Brazil Stake: Angola Luanda North Mission. Brother Lira is an Area Seventy and former stake president, district president, district presidency counselor, branch president, elders quorum president and missionary in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. He was born in Santarem, Brazil, to Osvaldo Dantas de Lira and Helena Castro de Lira.

Sister Lira is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, branch Young Women presidency counselor and ward missionary. She was born in Pinheiro, Maranhão, Brazil, to Francisco Dias and Maria Jose Ferreira Dias.

Solomon Malidadi and Amalia Dickie Malidadi, who will serve as president and companion of the new Mozambique Nampula Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Solomon Malidadi, 54, and Amalia Dickie Malidadi, four children, Baixa Ward, Beira Mozambique Stake: Mozambique Nampula Mission. Brother Malidadi is a stake president and former mission presidency counselor, district president, district presidency counselor, branch presidency counselor and stake executive secretary. He was born in Mozambique to David Tapfumaneyi and Juliet Mutsito.

Sister Dickie Malidadi is an area organization adviser and former stake Young Women president, district Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Mozambique to Emmanuel Dickie and Esther Dickie.

Derek M. Miner and Stephanie Miner, who will serve as president and companion of the South Carolina Columbia Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Derek M. Miner, 49, and Stephanie Miner, five children, Eaglewood Ward, North Salt Lake Utah Stake: South Carolina Columbia Mission, succeeding President Scott Hamblin and Sister Deanna Hamblin. Brother Miner is a former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, high priests group leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo East Mission. He was born in Bountiful, Utah, to Thomas Merthyr Miner and Carol Jean Miner.

Sister Miner is a temple ordinance worker and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society secretary, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Connecticut Hartford Mission. She was born in Boise, Idaho, to Reed Stephen Borup and Melody Ann Borup.

Roger E. Parra and Rocio Marquez De Parra, who will serve as president and companion of the Venezuela Caracas Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Roger E. Parra, 43, and Rocio Marquez De Parra, three children, El Caujaro Ward, San Francisco Venezuela Stake: Venezuela Caracas Mission, succeeding President Henrry Jose Perez and Sister Airam Susej de Perez Alvarez. Brother Parra is a stake president and institute teacher and former mission presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, stake clerk and ward clerk. He was born in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, to Douglas Parra and Ines Parra.

Sister Marquez De Parra is a temple ordinance worker and Sunday School teacher and former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president and seminary teacher. She was born in Mérida, Venezuela, to Wilmer Antonio Marquez Gauna and Xiomara Astrid de Marquez.

Greg Porter and Kaele Porter, who will serve as president and companion of the new California Victorville Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Greg Porter, 60, and Kaele Porter, five children, Amador Ward, Henderson Nevada Carnegie Stake: California Victorville Mission. Brother Porter is a high councilor and former bishop, high councilor, ward Sunday School presidency counselor, elders quorum instructor, seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher, Young Men adviser, ward clerk and missionary in the Ecuador Guayaquil South Mission. He was born in Redwood City, California, to LeRoy Earl Porter and Vonda Merlene Porter.

Sister Porter is a young single adult adviser and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, activities committee chairman, Primary activities leader, Nursery leader, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Berkeley, California, to Kieth Walker Merrill and Judith Dagny Merrill.

Martin C. Rios and Veronica Pitarch Rios, who will serve as president and companion of the new Texas San Antonio South Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Martin C. Rios, 49, and Veronica Pitarch Rios, four children, Colón Ward, Buenos Aires Argentina Monte Grande Stake: Texas San Antonio South Mission. Brother Rios is a ward Sunday School teacher and former Area Seventy, mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake clerk, ward Young Men president, young single adult adviser and missionary in the Argentina Resistencia Mission. He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Benito Rios and Mirta Isabel Oviedo Rios.

Sister Rios is a stake Young Women president and former stake music coordinator, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Utah Salt Lake City Temple Square and California Anaheim missions. She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Roberto Oscar Pitarch and María Cristina Pitarch.

Stuart R. Schofield and M. Lisa Schofield, who will serve as president and companion of the Texas Lubbock Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Stuart R. Schofield, 60, and M. Lisa Schofield, five children, Loma Vista Ward, Fresno California East Stake: Texas Lubbock Mission, succeeding President Jason L. Langeveld and Sister Jamie Langeveld. Brother Schofield is a temple sealer and Young Men adviser and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward clerk and missionary in the México Guadalajara Mission. He was born in Merced, California, to Reid Roy Schofield and Betty Alice Schofield.

Sister Schofield is a temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Visalia, California, to John Everette Brescia and Deborah Jean Brescia.

Thomas L. Stone and Kimberly C. Stone, who will serve as president and companion of the Brazil Campinas Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Thomas L. Stone, 60, and Kimberly C. Stone, six children, Greenwood Village Ward, Denver Colorado Stake: Brazil Campinas Mission, succeeding President Adam B. Harker and Sister Kimberly Ball Harker. Brother Stone is a former bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo South Mission. He was born in Glendale, California, to Thomas Robert Stone and Diane Stevenson Stone.

Sister Stone is a former ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Nursery leader, Primary activities leader and Relief Society compassionate service coordinator. She was born in Rochester, New York, to James Douglas Crapo and Kathleen Dahlquist Crapo.

Alexander Tandoh and Phyllis Tandoh, who will serve as president and companion of the Ethiopia Addis Ababa Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alexander Tandoh, 55, and Phyllis Tandoh, three children, Buduburam 1st Ward, Winneba Ghana Stake: Ethiopia Addis Ababa Mission, succeeding President Oliva Cowley and Sister Rebecca Cowley. Brother Tandoh is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, branch president, branch presidency counselor and high councilor. He was born in Sekondi, Ghana, to Napoleon Tandoh and Alice Kane.

Sister Tandoh is a temple ordinance worker and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Takoradi, Ghana, to Benjamin Morrison and Elizabeth Ayetey.

Scott W. Wallentine and Karla R. Wallentine, who will serve as president and companion of the new Oklahoma Tulsa Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott W. Wallentine, 58, and Karla R. Wallentine, two children, Chesterfield Ward, Springfield Missouri South Stake: Oklahoma Tulsa Mission. Brother Wallentine is a temple ordinance worker and ward temple and family history leader and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, Scoutmaster, ward mission leader, ward missionary, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Texas San Antonio Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Max VanNess Wallentine and Alma Gay Wallentine.

Sister Wallentine is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women camp director, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary music leader, Relief Society pianist, seminary teacher, ward choir director, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Oklahoma Tulsa Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Freddie Ficklin Jr. and Phoebe La Rae Ficklin.