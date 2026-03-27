New leaders of 16 missions worldwide, including new missions in Greece, Idaho and Mississippi

Elder Aaron Chapman of Henderson, Nevada, and Elder Nathan Allred of Spearfish, South Dakota, who are serving in the Brazil São Paulo Interlagos Mission, pause for a photo after The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's performance at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. Most will begin their service in July.

Thomas D. Burton and Patricia C. Burton, who will serve as president and companion of the Philippines Angeles Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Thomas D. Burton, 55, and Patricia C. Burton, five children, Holladay 27th Ward, Salt Lake Holladay South Stake: Philippines Angeles Mission, succeeding President Michael Bingham and Sister Danielle Bingham. Brother Burton is a senior missionary and temple ordinance worker and former area temple and family history consultant, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward mission leader, ward Sunday School presidency counselor, Primary music leader, Sunday School teacher, ward executive secretary and missionary in the Germany Hamburg Mission. He was born in New York City to David Alma Burton and Flora Beth Burton.

Sister Burton is a senior missionary and temple ordinance worker and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader and temple and family history consultant. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Craig Allen Cardon and Deborah Louise Cardon.

Robert D. Dow and Beverly J. Dow, who will serve as president and companion of the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo West Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Robert D. Dow, 58, and Beverly J. Dow, five children, Mission Hills Ward, Henderson Nevada Eldorado Stake: Dominican Republic Santo Domingo West Mission, succeeding President Hector David Hernandez and Sister Emma Hernandez. Brother Dow is a ward Sunday School president and former bishop, Young Men adviser, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Lloyd Dean Dow and Pamela Evelyn Snarr Dow.

Sister Dow is a seminary teacher and former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society president and missionary in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo Mission. She was born in Safford, Arizona, to Jerry Lee Boren and Linda Darlene Hancock Boren.

Eden R. Engen and Tonya May Engen, who will serve as president and companion of the Philippines San Pablo Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Eden R. Engen, 60, and Tonya May Engen, four children, Brookswood Ward, Surrey British Columbia Stake: Philippines San Pablo Mission, succeeding President Jon Scholl and Sister Karen Scholl. Brother Engen is a stake president and former mission presidency counselor, bishop, director of public affairs, high councilor, stake executive secretary, ward Young Men president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Virginia Roanoke Mission. He was born in Edmonton, Alberta, to Melvyn Grant Etty Engen and Dorothy May Gurney.

Sister Engen is a coordinating council JustServe specialist and former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, temple ordinance worker and director of public affairs. She was born in Edmonton, Alberta, to Lloyd Eldon Kearl and Linda Dee Kearl.

M. Sean Esplin and Diana Esplin, who will serve as president and companion of the California Riverside Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

M. Sean Esplin, 59, and Diana Esplin, six children, East Mill Creek 4th Ward, Salt Lake East Mill Creek Stake: California Riverside Mission, succeeding President Clark R. Hendrickson and Sister Teresa H. Hendrickson. Brother Esplin is a Sunday School teacher and former bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Costa Rica San José Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Michael Dwane Esplin and Patricia Ann Barber Esplin.

Sister Esplin is a Relief Society service coordinator and seminary teacher and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary teacher and ward temple and family history consultant. She was born in Payson, Utah, to Fred G White and Patricia Moody White.

Morgan Fife and Jennie Fife, who will serve as president and companion of the Texas Houston West Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Morgan Fife, 47, and Jennie Fife, four children, Aspen Meadows 1st Ward, Spanish Fork Utah East Stake: Texas Houston West Mission, succeeding President Jeffrey C. McMullin and Sister Jill Whatcott McMullin. Brother Fife is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, stake Sunday School president, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward executive secretary, ward mission leader and missionary in the Argentina Rosario Mission. He was born in Portland, Oregon, to Rod Fife and Jana Fife.

Sister Fife is a Primary music leader and former Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher, Young Women adviser, Young Women camp director, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the California Sacramento Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Jerry Craven and Kathy Craven.

Carl E. Harris and Tammy Harris, who will serve as president and companion of the Utah Orem Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Carl E. Harris, 63, and Tammy Harris, eight children, Mandarin 1st Ward, Jacksonville Florida East Stake: Utah Orem Mission, succeeding President Kurt Brown and Sister Katie Brown. Brother Harris is a mission presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake Sunday School president, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward missionary, stake assistant clerk, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the New York New York Mission. He was born in Los Angeles, California, to Henry Richard Harris and Arlene Mae Schuman.

Sister Harris is a stake Young Women presidency counselor and former stake Primary presidency counselor, stake music coordinator, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, director of public affairs, Primary pianist and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Riverside, California, to Callis Freddie Francis Herbert and Zara Faye Herbert.

Graden P. Jackson and Sommer Jackson, who will serve as president and companion of the Mississippi Jackson Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Graden P. Jackson, 53, and Sommer Jackson, four children, Draper 5th Ward, Sandy Utah Hidden Valley Stake: Mississippi Jackson Mission. Brother Jackson is a stake president and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, high priests group leader and missionary in the Netherlands Amsterdam Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Paul Burbidge Jackson and Jenna Sherrie Jackson.

Sister Jackson is a temple ordinance worker and ward Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Young Women president, Primary activities leader, Primary music leader and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Stephen Thomas Schiffgen and Shannon Schiffgen.

Matthew O. Leavitt and Louise M. Leavitt, who will serve as president and companion of the România Bucharest Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Matthew O. Leavitt, 53, and Louise M. Leavitt, nine children, Rochester Ward, Grand Blanc Michigan Stake: România Bucharest Mission, succeeding President Geoffrey R. Fowler and Sister Roseanna C. Fowler. Brother Leavitt is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and missionary in the România Bucharest Mission. He was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Dixie Loraine Leavitt and Phyllis Anne Okerlund Leavitt.

Sister Leavitt is a former seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Young Women president. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Oscar W. McConkie III and Carol F. McConkie.

Howard D. McKeon and Heather G. McKeon, who will serve as president and companion of the new Greece Athens Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Howard D. McKeon, 60, and Heather G. McKeon, four children, Alexandria 1st Ward, Mount Vernon Virginia Stake: Greece Athens Mission. Brother McKeon is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and missionary in the Portugal Lisbon Mission. He was born in Glendale, California, to Howard Philip McKeon and Patricia McKeon.

Sister McKeon is an assistant director of public affairs and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, seminary supervisor, seminary teacher and young single adult adviser. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Terry William Gale and Joan Gale.

Dave Morley and Shannon Morley, who will serve as president and companion of the Oregon Eugene Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dave Morley, 60, and Shannon Morley, seven children, West Mountain 3rd Ward, Payson Utah West Stake: Oregon Eugene Mission, succeeding President Christopher J. Cornelius and Sister Rhonda L. Cornelius. Brother Morley is an elders quorum presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, stake Young Men president, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the New Zealand Auckland Mission. He was born in Price, Utah, to Ray Gerald Morley and Sandra Rozella Craig Morley.

Sister Morley is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, Nursery leader, Primary music leader, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher, Young Women adviser, ward missionary and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Meriner Dean Merrell and Connie Merrell.

Gordon Ondiek and Rose Ondiek, who will serve as president and companion of the new Nigeria Port Harcourt South Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gordon Ondiek, 52, and Rose Ondiek, three children, Ruai Branch, Nairobi Kenya South Stake: Nigeria Port Harcourt South Mission. President Ondiek is a former mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, institute teacher, branch clerk and temple ordinance worker. He was born in Kisumu, Kenya, to Joshua Ondiek Owiti and Jenniffer Atieno.

Sister Ondiek is a former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Bondo, Kenya, to Antony Ogot Okoth and Monica Ngesa.

Neverson Paes and Deborah Paes, who will serve as president and companion of the Brazil Rio de Janeiro North Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Neverson Paes, 43, and Deborah Paes, three children, Trinta e Um de Março Ward, Ponta Grossa Brazil Campos Gerais Stake: Brazil Rio de Janeiro North Mission, succeeding President Alan Dutson and Sister Joanna Dutson. Brother Paes is a former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and missionary in the Brazil Belo Horizonte East Mission. He was born in Ponta Grossa, Brazil, to Nelson Ribeiro Paes and Nilce Paes.

Sister Paes is a former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Elias Fausto, Brazil, to Vicente Gonzaga de Camargo and Margareth Aparecida Meschiari Gonzaga de Camargo.

Eduardo J. Rex and Solange Rex, who will serve as president and companion of the Guatemala Guatemala City East Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Eduardo J. Rex, 47, and Solange Rex, four children, Dávila Ward, Santiago Chile Ochagavía Stake: Guatemala Guatemala City East Mission, succeeding President Jose Andres Bermudez and Sister Tania Bermudez. Brother Rex is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires West Mission. He was born in Santiago, Chile, to Francisco Javier Rex Munich and Maria Georgina Dote Dote.

Sister Rex is a stake Young Women president and former ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Santiago, Chile, to Victor Hugo Gonzalez and Bernarda Olga Sandoval Fuentes.

David Roy and Jenna Roy, who will serve as president and companion of the Philippines Manila Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Roy, 42, and Jenna Roy, four children, Cork Ward, Dublin Ireland Stake: Philippines Manila Mission, succeeding President Janryll Fernandez and Sister Liberty Fernandez. Brother Roy is a stake presidency counselor and former district president, district presidency counselor, branch president, district Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor, branch Young Men president and missionary in the South Africa Cape Town Mission. He was born in Durban, South Africa, to Joseph Christie Roy and Jacqueline Bridget Roy.

Sister Roy is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and former district Young Women presidency counselor, branch Relief Society president, branch Primary presidency counselor, institute teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Cape Town, South Africa, to Peter Spear and Emy Spear.

Jared Theurer and Heather Theurer, who will serve as president and companion of the Germany Frankfurt Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jared Theurer, 52, and Heather Theurer, five children, Hillside Ward, Ammon Idaho Foothills Stake: Germany Frankfurt Mission, succeeding President Douglas P. Cropper and Sister Lynne G. Cropper. Brother Theurer is a high councilor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, stake Young Men president, ward Young Men president, Young Men adviser, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Germany Berlin Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Craig Brook Theurer and Carol Ann Galloway Theurer.

Sister Theurer is a ward Relief Society secretary and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Nursery leader, Relief Society compassionate service coordinator, Young Women adviser and ward Young Women camp director. She was born in Salt Lake City to Kurt Ted Bernhisel and Elizabeth Lynne Carling Bernhisel.

Scott H. Welch and Laura Welch, who will serve as president and companion of the new Idaho Coeur d’Alene Mission beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott H. Welch, 63, and Laura Welch, four children, Waller 1st Ward, Bridgeland Texas Stake: Idaho Coeur d’Alene Mission. Brother Welch is a former stake president, temple ordinance worker, stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, high councilor, seminary teacher and missionary in the Canada Montreal Mission. He was born in Afton, Wyoming, to Lynn Ray Welch and Carol Haderlie.

Sister Welch is a former Primary activities leader, temple ordinance worker, senior service missionary, seminary teacher, stake Young Women camp director, stake Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Young Women president. She was born in Salmon, Idaho, to Ray Baird Lyon and Marjean Dial.