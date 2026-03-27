Elder and Sister Stevenson invite young adults to view worldwide devotional in May

Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, pause for a photo outside the Antofagasta Chile Temple on the day of its dedication, Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, have invited young adults to view a worldwide devotional broadcast May 3 in the Americas and rebroadcast May 10 in other areas, ChurchofJesusChrist.org announced.

Elder and Sister Stevenson will share a message about lifelong discipleship with young adults ages 18 to 35, including married young adults and high school seniors or equivalent. Young adults are encouraged to view the devotional with friends at a locally scheduled event and then discuss what they learned.

The devotional will be available for viewing live in North and South America on Sunday, May 3, at 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

In other areas of the world, a rebroadcast will be available on Sunday, May 10, in the afternoon and evening.

View the devotional live and on-demand on YouTube, Gospel Library and for two weeks at broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org .

See the broadcast schedule (available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org) for additional details, including the streaming schedule, available languages and closed captioning information for the hard of hearing.