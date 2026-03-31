Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a special stake conference of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Kimbaneseke Stake on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

While at a stake conference of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Kimbaneseke Stake on Sunday, March 15, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on the remarkable growth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central African country.

When Elder Bednar first visited Kinshasa, the city had seven stakes. Now there are 18. This growth is evidence of prophecy being fulfilled, he explained.

“The stone cut out of the mountain without hands is rolling forth,” he said. “It is the restored Church of Jesus Christ filling the earth.”

Young single adults attend a meeting with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, March 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During a special stake conference of the Nairobi Kenya West Stake the following Sunday, March 22, Elder Bednar said how grateful he was to return to Kenya and see members of the Church and friends visiting with them.

The meetings were among many during Elder Bednar’s 10-day ministry in the Africa Central Area. In each, he delivered messages centered on the Lord Jesus Christ, revelation, faith, repentance and discipleship, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Besides the DRC and Kenya, Elder Bednar also ministered in Rwanda and met with the president and other governmental and interfaith leaders in that country.

Kennedy Muange, center, his wife Susan Muange, and their children, from left, Tasha, Tariq and Talia, arrive at the Nairobi Kenya West Stake Center for stake conference on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Invitations and promised blessings

During his ministry, Elder Bednar was accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, and Elder Carl B. Cook of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Lynette Cook.

In devotionals in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Elder Bednar taught that faith in the Lord Jesus Christ requires action. He also testified about daily repentance and living in continual revelation with the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses missionaries at the Missionary Training Center in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, March 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He told listeners, “One of the surest paths into that Christ-centered life is consecrated service; the only way we will ever be happy is by losing ourselves in service to God.”

Africa Newsroom wrote that Elder Bednar left the Latter-day Saints in Kinshasa with a blessing that they may have eyes to see the hand of the Lord, ears to hear His voice and hearts that remain firm in their devotion to Jesus Christ.

In Kenya, Elder Bednar offered a clear explanation of the name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and testified that the restored Church today is the same Church established in the New Testament.

Elder Bednar also taught that the gospel is about change and becoming new creatures in Christ, Africa Newsroom reported. He said, “Our purpose in mortality is to change and become more like our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Meeting the president of Rwanda

On March 18, Elder Bednar met with the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, shakes hands with Rwanda President Paul Kagame at Urugwiro Village in Rwanda on March 18, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The meeting focused on the growth of the Church in Rwanda, strengthening faith, fostering relationships and supporting national development, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Elder Bednar said the discussion was “positive and productive” regarding the work of the Church and ongoing efforts of reconciliation in Rwanda.

Joining Elder Bednar for the meeting was Sister Bednar; Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Melissa Pieper; and Elder Johnny O. Baddoo, an Area Seventy.

While in Rwanda, Elder Bednar also met with the interfaith council and other local and national government leaders along with representatives from BYU–Pathway Worldwide. They discussed religious freedom, humanitarian efforts, collaboration and expanded educational opportunities, reported Africa Newsroom.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, center, meet Joseph Nsengimana, Minister of Education in Rwanda, right, on March 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, Elder Bednar was deeply moved by the images and recordings of what happened during the genocide in 1994. He asked, “How could anyone experience such horrible things and ever be restored or healed?”

But the answer is Jesus Christ, he answered: “It is possible with the help of Jesus Christ — through His grace, mercy and blessings that we can be healed.”

Covenants and ordinances

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rwanda attend a devotional with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Kigali, Rwanda, March 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When Elder Bednar addressed more than 900 Church members and friends in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 17, he reminded them that just as the Savior ministered to the Nephites one by one, “He knows you individually and by name.”

Elder Bednar also taught about making and keeping sacred covenants with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and staying on the covenant path.

“A covenant is a promise, a sacred promise between Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and us,” Elder Bednar said. “These covenants and ordinances yoke us with and bind us to Jesus Christ and our Heavenly Father.

“Living covenant commitments creates a connection with the Lord that is deeply personal and spiritually powerful. As we honor the conditions of sacred covenants and ordinances, we are drawn closer to Them.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets Noela Ochieng at the Nairobi Kenya West Stake Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, March 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses members at the Nairobi Kenya West Stake Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with the help of a translator during a devotional in Kigali, Rwanda, March 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From left, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Sister Susan Bednar, Sister Lynette Cook and Elder Carl B. Cook of the Presidency of the Seventy bid farewell to young single adults after a devotional in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Saturday, March 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is welcomed by Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Kimbaneseke Stake President Fabrice Kulenduka Mayele before stake conference on Sunday, March 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center left, takes an official photo with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, center right, at Urugwiro Village in Rwanda on March 18, 2026. Also pictured from left are Usta Kayitesi of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rwanda; Sister Susan Bednar; Elder Paul B. Piper, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa Central Area Presidency; and Rwanda Kigali Mission President John A. Korateng. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, center, take a picture with a delegation from the Rwanda Interfaith Council in Rwanda on March 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints