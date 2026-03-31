While at a stake conference of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Kimbaneseke Stake on Sunday, March 15, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on the remarkable growth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central African country.
When Elder Bednar first visited Kinshasa, the city had seven stakes. Now there are 18. This growth is evidence of prophecy being fulfilled, he explained.
“The stone cut out of the mountain without hands is rolling forth,” he said. “It is the restored Church of Jesus Christ filling the earth.”
During a special stake conference of the Nairobi Kenya West Stake the following Sunday, March 22, Elder Bednar said how grateful he was to return to Kenya and see members of the Church and friends visiting with them.
The meetings were among many during Elder Bednar’s 10-day ministry in the Africa Central Area. In each, he delivered messages centered on the Lord Jesus Christ, revelation, faith, repentance and discipleship, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.
Besides the DRC and Kenya, Elder Bednar also ministered in Rwanda and met with the president and other governmental and interfaith leaders in that country.
Invitations and promised blessings
During his ministry, Elder Bednar was accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, and Elder Carl B. Cook of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Lynette Cook.
In devotionals in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Elder Bednar taught that faith in the Lord Jesus Christ requires action. He also testified about daily repentance and living in continual revelation with the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost.
He told listeners, “One of the surest paths into that Christ-centered life is consecrated service; the only way we will ever be happy is by losing ourselves in service to God.”
Africa Newsroom wrote that Elder Bednar left the Latter-day Saints in Kinshasa with a blessing that they may have eyes to see the hand of the Lord, ears to hear His voice and hearts that remain firm in their devotion to Jesus Christ.
In Kenya, Elder Bednar offered a clear explanation of the name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and testified that the restored Church today is the same Church established in the New Testament.
Elder Bednar also taught that the gospel is about change and becoming new creatures in Christ, Africa Newsroom reported. He said, “Our purpose in mortality is to change and become more like our Savior, Jesus Christ.”
Meeting the president of Rwanda
On March 18, Elder Bednar met with the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.
The meeting focused on the growth of the Church in Rwanda, strengthening faith, fostering relationships and supporting national development, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.
Elder Bednar said the discussion was “positive and productive” regarding the work of the Church and ongoing efforts of reconciliation in Rwanda.
Joining Elder Bednar for the meeting was Sister Bednar; Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Melissa Pieper; and Elder Johnny O. Baddoo, an Area Seventy.
While in Rwanda, Elder Bednar also met with the interfaith council and other local and national government leaders along with representatives from BYU–Pathway Worldwide. They discussed religious freedom, humanitarian efforts, collaboration and expanded educational opportunities, reported Africa Newsroom.
During a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, Elder Bednar was deeply moved by the images and recordings of what happened during the genocide in 1994. He asked, “How could anyone experience such horrible things and ever be restored or healed?”
But the answer is Jesus Christ, he answered: “It is possible with the help of Jesus Christ — through His grace, mercy and blessings that we can be healed.”
Covenants and ordinances
When Elder Bednar addressed more than 900 Church members and friends in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 17, he reminded them that just as the Savior ministered to the Nephites one by one, “He knows you individually and by name.”
Elder Bednar also taught about making and keeping sacred covenants with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and staying on the covenant path.
“A covenant is a promise, a sacred promise between Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and us,” Elder Bednar said. “These covenants and ordinances yoke us with and bind us to Jesus Christ and our Heavenly Father.
“Living covenant commitments creates a connection with the Lord that is deeply personal and spiritually powerful. As we honor the conditions of sacred covenants and ordinances, we are drawn closer to Them.”